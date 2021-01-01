Xavi is leaving Barca. Just saying ...



No. He isnt thick skinned enough. Klopp was worn down partly by so many unnecessary battles he was constantly put into and still is with the 12:30 kickoffs. It was the same with 5 subs, winter break etc. If Xavi found media difficult to handle in spain, the english media will eat him alive.Xabi has played here. He has a clear idea of what to expect. There's a few that could be worth a shot -Flick (Not mentioned at all. Might be a left field choice but he seems like a great man manager and stylistically fits)Zidane (Not sure if he's even actively looking but he could be another brilliant choice )Xabi (if we can win the Bundesliga with Leverkusen, he'll be hands down the first choice for me)Amorim (He's been brilliant at sporting. Only one the league once (they are also top now) in 4 years but his team has managed to compete at a high level despite losing their best players every summer.Thomas Frank (His style is close to ours and I like his general personality and the way he expresses himself with clarity),Terzic (still early in his career so maybe too soon but again, one that I like, probably needs to navigate this season and show he can make more steps)Nagelsmann (Not sure on him but he was once on a great trajectory and then his struggles at Bayern could perhaps count as a learning experience)Lijnders (I am surprised he isnt in obvious contention. Maybe he will be still, but it does seem that we want a clean reset. If we want to continue this setup as is, Pep is worth a chance. But then perhaps, we want him to cut his teeth properly somewhere else first)