LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm
I completely get that a record of winning trophies isn't nothing, and it shows a manager has been able to go the distance or shown the tactical acumen (Di Matteo, ahem) to win the big silverware.

But not all trophies are created equal: Tuchel winning the league with PSG is nowhere near as impressive as Xabi coming second with Leverkusen this season would be. And winning trophies doesn't guarantee a culture fit.

One of the main things for me is maintaining the incredible unity and positivity that Klopp has given up. I think Xabi has a better chance of doing that than a lot of more 'proven' managers, and that isn't nothing either.

art03

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
Xavi is leaving Barca. Just saying ...
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:45:13 pm
Quote from: art03 on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
Xavi is leaving Barca. Just saying ...

We want Xabi, not Xavi.
markiv

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
For me Xabi is the most qualified candidate. What he has achieved so far in Germany is unimaginable. BL were in the relegation zone when he took over and in his first season, he brought them back up the table sp quickly and then to have them leading the table this season is unimaginable. Xabi isn't just N emotional choice because of his history with us but he is going to be N exceptional manager and I really hope he's the one who takes over
Risto

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 11:46:08 pm
Anyone mention David Wagner?
Crosby Nick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 11:46:59 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:00:39 pm
Richard Hughes from Bournemouth has also been linked.

Is that the fucker who once knocked us out of the FA Cup at Portsmouth?
Crosby Nick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm
Thomas fucking Frank.

:lmao

Whats anyone else watching on a Saturday night?
Clint Eastwood

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 11:54:01 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:27:04 pm
I think well hear about the new Sporting Director in short order. Theyve known Jurgen was going for at least two months and youd imagine recruiting the new SD has been the priority in that period. Its arguably a more important hire than the coach, given that youd expect the coach to be a much less powerful figure than Jurgen.
Yeah and weve probably been looking for a SD for a much longer period considering that Jorg was always a short-term option. Jorgs leaving in a couple of weeks - is it possible that we may bring in a new SD this season? Seems strange to go half a year without one.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 11:55:19 pm
Jorg is leaving next week mate.  ;D
n00bert

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #689 on: Today at 12:03:30 am
The weight of expectation is going to be immense.  People talk about de Zerbi and I like him and the way he plays football, but its one thing being Brighton manager where sixth is considered an achievement and then going to Liverpool where fans expect to be at least challenging for multiple title most years.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #690 on: Today at 12:10:40 am
Xabi's coaching staff at Leverkusen.  :D

AmanShah21

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #691 on: Today at 12:34:05 am
Quote from: art03 on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
Xavi is leaving Barca. Just saying ...

No. He isnt thick skinned enough. Klopp was worn down partly by so many unnecessary battles he was constantly put into and still is with the 12:30 kickoffs. It was the same with 5 subs, winter break etc. If Xavi found media difficult to handle in spain, the english media will eat him alive.

Xabi has played here. He has a clear idea of what to expect. There's a few that could be worth a shot -
Flick (Not mentioned at all. Might be a left field choice but he seems like a great man manager and stylistically fits)
Zidane (Not sure if he's even actively looking but he could be another brilliant choice )
Xabi (if we can win the Bundesliga with Leverkusen, he'll be hands down the first choice for me)
Amorim (He's been brilliant at sporting. Only one the league once (they are also top now) in 4 years but his team has managed to compete at a high level despite losing their best players every summer.
Thomas Frank (His style is close to ours and I like his general personality and the way he expresses himself with clarity),
Terzic (still early in his career so maybe too soon but again, one that I like, probably needs to navigate this season and show he can make more steps)
Nagelsmann (Not sure on him but he was once on a great trajectory and then his struggles at Bayern could perhaps count as a learning experience)
Lijnders (I am surprised he isnt in obvious contention. Maybe he will be still, but it does seem that we want a clean reset. If we want to continue this setup as is, Pep is worth a chance. But then perhaps, we want him to cut his teeth properly somewhere else first)
Kopenhagen

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #692 on: Today at 12:38:48 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm
Whats anyone else watching on a Saturday night?

:lmao
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #693 on: Today at 12:40:59 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:01:51 pm
My issue with Alonso is you're just waiting for him to piss off for the Madrid job .......

Alonso is a Basque and nothing would delight him more than beating Real Madrid.....
