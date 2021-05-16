I am still in shock at Klopp's announcement to be honest, but added to that shock is the fact that the coaching team is going as well! I would have loved for Lijnders to take over with Krawietz as assistant manager. Keep the continuity going, but now the whole set-up is being ripped apart! Matos link between the academy and first team is also hard to replace.



The next manager -wow! that is a hard one. I can see the dreamy eyes about Alonso but I think he is just to raw as a first team manager and maybe one for the future. De Zerbi - yes, his teams are exciting, but in terms of winning trophies his record is not great. Julian Nagelsmann, yes managed a big team in Bayern Munich and won the league title but would he leave the German national team? Also, players at Bayern Munich complained about his coaching style -would that style keep our top players? The rest of bookies choices are part of the 'don't waste your money' e.g. Ange Postecoglou.



I do not have any preference for the next Liverpool manager because, apart from Guardiola, I cannot see anyone as good as Klopp. Maybe in time I will be proved wrong and let's hope we have a Paisley next replacing a Shankly and not a Souness replacing Dalglish