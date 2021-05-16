« previous next »
RedG13

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #640 on: Today at 09:37:38 pm
Xabi seems to make the most sense based on his history with the club and his style. At Real Sociedad B he seems to run inverted full backs also. Bayer won 1 Trophy in there history. Since he taken over they are in a title challenge and likely 2nd favortive to win the Europa league and have not lost a game this season. He finished 6th and got them to Semi final in Europa league.
At Real Sociedad B he got that side that promoted 2nd division also.
Also Xabi helped Arteta move to Everton, which sounds weird but they grew up together on the same street it seems and it more told him how much he liked Living on Merseyside so his ability to recruit players to Liverpool would seem very good.
TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #641 on: Today at 09:40:10 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:37:38 pm
Xabi seems to make the most sense based on his history with the club and his style. At Real Sociedad B he seems to run inverted full backs also. Bayer won 1 Trophy in there history. Since he taken over they are in a title challenge and likely 2nd favortive to win the Europa league and have not lost a game this season. He finished 6th and got them to Semi final in Europa league.
At Real Sociedad B he got that side that promoted 2nd division also.
Also Xabi helped Arteta move to Everton, which sounds weird but they grew up together on the same street it seems and it more told him how much he liked Living on Merseyside so his ability to recruit players to Liverpool would seem very good.
Him playing for us means little to be honest.  Its only his managerial ability he should be judged on. 
Now it certainly gives us an advantage if we want him, but his managerial expertise is more important

The Arteta bit does show you he has a sense of humour at the very least
Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #642 on: Today at 09:42:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:32:04 pm
I think you know I chat shit mate.  8)

Yes but in light of yesterday's news, that should be a bannable offence :P
Air Jota

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #643 on: Today at 09:43:28 pm
Xabi has exciting potential, but for me it depends whether or not he wins something with Leverkusen this year.

De Zerbi has his sides playing good football but not battle tested enough for me to be given a chance.

Nobody available is an outstanding choice. hell Id take Ancelotti if je wa available over any of them but that ship has sailed.

RedG13

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #644 on: Today at 09:47:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:40:10 pm
Him playing for us means little to be honest.  Its only his managerial ability he should be judged on. 
Now it certainly gives us an advantage if we want him, but his managerial expertise is more important

The Arteta bit does show you he has a sense of humour at the very least
I agree with playing for means Little however his Managerial Ability looks really good considering the resources and where the clubs he managed have been at.
It a very hard job to follow for whoever replaces Klopp. However Klopp building the squad up so well is super helpful along with knowing to stay out of the way(Like he go be with family and if you advice he a phone call away, Like it wont shock me if not a box next season).
Simplexity

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #645 on: Today at 09:51:32 pm
If I had to tier it

Tier 1: Xabi
Tier 2: Rest of the losers in the PL (De Zerbi, Thomas Frank et al.)
Tier 3: Roy Hodgson.

There just is not much quality out there these days.
Irishred1

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #646 on: Today at 09:54:08 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:48:28 pm
Good post but what the hell are you thinking adding Scott Parker ffs :D
Adding scott parker has me in stitches. Excellent troll to that man
Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #647 on: Today at 09:54:23 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 09:43:28 pm
Xabi has exciting potential, but for me it depends whether or not he wins something with Leverkusen this year.

De Zerbi has his sides playing good football but not battle tested enough for me to be given a chance.

Nobody available is an outstanding choice. hell Id take Ancelotti if je wa available over any of them but that ship has sailed.



I think it would be silly to judge him based on whether he wins anything this year, given Leverkusen's massive underdog status and it being so early in his time there.
Agent99

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #648 on: Today at 10:00:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:07:40 pm
Paul Mitchell
Max Eberl (Gone to Bayern now)
Julian Ward (Glorious return)
Marcus Krosche ( RB Leipzig SD)
Sven Mislintat
Richard Hughes from Bournemouth has also been linked.
Chris~

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #649 on: Today at 10:04:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:47:42 pm
Arteta and Peps style is boring as fuck. Hopefully Alonso has a more exciting style. Wonder if the style of football is a factor.
It felt a bit more De Zerbi than those two with quick short passes through the middle to progress the ball,.but it wasn't even a full game I watched so don't want to sound like an authority on it
TipTopKop

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #650 on: Today at 10:04:35 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:51:32 pm
If I had to tier it

Tier 1: Xabi
Tier 2: Rest of the losers in the PL (De Zerbi, Thomas Frank et al.)
Tier 3: Roy Hodgson.

There just is not much quality out there these days.

meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #651 on: Today at 10:07:46 pm
Id be happy if LFC just disbanded at the end of the season to be honest.
DHRED

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #652 on: Today at 10:08:57 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:07:46 pm
Id be happy if LFC just disbanded at the end of the season to be honest.

Im the same.

I dont think itll ever get any better than this.
Caps4444

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #653 on: Today at 10:15:30 pm
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 10:08:57 pm
Im the same.

I dont think itll ever get any better than this.

It probably wont get better than thisbut will I still look forward to watching us, of course I will.
But it does hurt.it hurts as I was expecting us to seriously challenge next year and the year after and Klopp to extend.
He has made the decision thats right for him, his family and the football club, in his opinion.totally respect this.
eyescream

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #654 on: Today at 10:16:33 pm
For all who asked about Xabi's tactics :

https://youtu.be/q-tMawfeCOw?si=YiMJUz1ITd0eC1A3
Keith Lard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #655 on: Today at 10:24:48 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:24:47 pm
Funniest thing I've read in a while :lmao

You little fucker
Keith Lard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #656 on: Today at 10:26:08 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:07:46 pm
Id be happy if LFC just disbanded at the end of the season to be honest.

We all think this shit, but keep coming back for more. If you have 2000+ posts on here, you are a filthy addict for life and theres no cure for you.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #657 on: Today at 10:27:04 pm
I think well hear about the new Sporting Director in short order. Theyve known Jurgen was going for at least two months and youd imagine recruiting the new SD has been the priority in that period. Its arguably a more important hire than the coach, given that youd expect the coach to be a much less powerful figure than Jurgen.
GoodSpirit

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #658 on: Today at 10:39:36 pm
Emotional choice: Alonso.

Rational choice: De Zerbi.

Out of the box choice: Amorim.

There is a possibility of a temptation to proceed with "german legacy" and I would not exclude Nagelsmann after the Euro Cup.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #659 on: Today at 10:54:06 pm
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #660 on: Today at 10:54:29 pm
Quote from: GoodSpirit on Today at 10:39:36 pm
There is a possibility of a temptation to proceed with "german legacy" and I would not exclude Nagelsmann after the Euro Cup.
No thanks. Not good enough.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #661 on: Today at 10:55:18 pm
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:55:21 pm
I really like Ange.
Are people on wind ups today just throwing shite out there.
Red1976

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #662 on: Today at 10:58:19 pm
I am still in shock at Klopp's announcement to be honest, but added to that shock is the fact that the coaching team is going as well!  I would have loved for Lijnders to take over with Krawietz as assistant manager.  Keep the continuity going, but now the whole set-up is being ripped apart! Matos link between the academy and first team is also hard to replace. 

The next manager -wow! that is a hard one. I can see the dreamy eyes about Alonso but I think he is just to raw as a first team manager and maybe one for the future.  De Zerbi - yes, his teams are exciting, but in terms of winning trophies his record is not great.  Julian Nagelsmann, yes managed a big team in Bayern Munich and won the league title but would he leave the German national team? Also, players at Bayern Munich complained about his coaching style -would that style keep our top players?  The rest of bookies choices are part of the 'don't waste your money' e.g. Ange Postecoglou.

I do not have any preference for the next Liverpool manager because, apart from Guardiola, I cannot see anyone as good as Klopp. Maybe in time I will be proved wrong and let's hope we have a Paisley next replacing a Shankly and not a Souness replacing Dalglish
Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #663 on: Today at 11:01:51 pm
Quote from: GoodSpirit on Today at 10:39:36 pm
Emotional choice: Alonso.

Rational choice: De Zerbi.

Out of the box choice: Amorim.

There is a possibility of a temptation to proceed with "german legacy" and I would not exclude Nagelsmann after the Euro Cup.

My issue with Alonso is you're just waiting for him to piss off for the Madrid job (and that's if he does well). But it's vital we get someone who isn't going to fuck things up like Moyes or Souness.

It's not a great field at the moment. Potter took the money at Chelsea but if he'd stuck with Brighton and kept them improving then he'd be in the frame rather than unemployed and watiing on a much smaller job to come up.
djahern

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #664 on: Today at 11:04:46 pm
Alonso would be my pick.

But only after tempting Ancelloti, with the final chance to manage Liverpool in his career. Fuck the new contract extension with Real, if he wants it hell leave them. I think hed be perfect for us at this moment for a few years. Theres just not anyone else out there in the top drawer so hell do until someone in the tier below proves themselves.
BobPaisley3

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #665 on: Today at 11:08:54 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 11:04:46 pm
Alonso would be my pick.

But only after tempting Ancelloti, with the final chance to manage Liverpool in his career. Fuck the new contract extension with Real, if he wants it hell leave them. I think hed be perfect for us at this moment for a few years. Theres just not anyone else out there in the top drawer so hell do until someone in the tier below proves themselves.
Theres one top tier manager that nobody has mentioned and Im hoping the board steer well clear due to his horrendous style of football.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #666 on: Today at 11:10:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:01:51 pm
My issue with Alonso is you're just waiting for him to piss off for the Madrid job (and that's if he does well).
Where's that from?
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #667 on: Today at 11:12:01 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:08:54 pm
Theres one top tier manager that nobody has mentioned and Im hoping the board steer well clear due to his horrendous style of football.
Go on mate who would that be?
