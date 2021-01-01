One think to remember is whoever coming in will not have any where near the power that Klopp wielded, espcially post 2019. By the time we announce the new coach the new Sporting Director will have been in place. So I know Rossi called "De Zerbi a "glorfied head coach" but maybe that's what we'll need instead of an all guns blazing authoritive manager.

Not necessarily true. The two recruitment processes could easily be conducted in parallel. Part of that could be inviting thoughts from the respective candidates or at the latter stage, introduce them to see if they and their ideas, can work synergistically. And for the record, I think Xabi is as far from the "all guns blazing authoritative" control freak as is possible. That's Arteta's schtick. No, Xabi seems much more unassuming, strategic and intelligent. Which I'd argue is probably a better fit for the club post-Klopp.