The market for managers doesn’t seem great at the moment which makes the timing of all this even more frustrating. It feels that the best options out there are a season shy of proving that they are capable of the job. Of course everyone will be a downgrade. We’ll be settling for someone who is in the Arteta realm.



Alonso would be my choice for obvious reasons. Although it feels like he’d be poached by Madrid as soon as they have a vacancy. Also his managerial career is young and I think he’ll be seen as too much of a gamble by the club.



Lots to admire about De Zerbi, and I’d put good money on him being our next manager, but there’s something about him that I just can’t warm to.



Nagelsmann, Ange, Frank would all be very underwhelming.