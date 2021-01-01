The market for managers doesnt seem great at the moment which makes the timing of all this even more frustrating. It feels that the best options out there are a season shy of proving that they are capable of the job. Of course everyone will be a downgrade. Well be settling for someone who is in the Arteta realm.



Alonso would be my choice for obvious reasons. Although it feels like hed be poached by Madrid as soon as they have a vacancy. Also his managerial career is young and I think hell be seen as too much of a gamble by the club.



Lots to admire about De Zerbi, and Id put good money on him being our next manager, but theres something about him that I just cant warm to.



Nagelsmann, Ange, Frank would all be very underwhelming.