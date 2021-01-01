« previous next »
Online DangerScouse

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #560 on: Today at 07:24:07 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:45:17 pm
Didn't Rafa pay something like that for him back in summer 2004?

£10.5m iirc
Offline JJ Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #561 on: Today at 07:25:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:19:34 pm
Well, there is an extremely simple solution to that problem ;)

:)

I think with guys like Klopp and Alonso (managers with a wiff of integrity) there does seem a slight reluctance to poach players from the club they just left. Maybe Elliott could fill that role? Maybe Gakpo? But yeah, i wouldn't mind Wirtz :)
Online DangerScouse

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #562 on: Today at 07:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:10:59 pm
Falls out with everyone, history of being a bully as a coach, and plays dogshit football. Short term option and an absolute cock

Haha. . .sums it up nicely. Not to mention those fucking ears, the weird c*nt.
Online kennedy81

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #563 on: Today at 07:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:10:59 pm
Falls out with everyone, history of being a bully as a coach, and plays dogshit football. Short term option and an absolute cock
Yeah, not for me. One thing the next manager has to be is sound. We should have a strict no bellend policy.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #564 on: Today at 07:26:42 pm »
The market for managers doesnt seem great at the moment which makes the timing of all this even more frustrating. It feels that the best options out there are a season shy of proving that they are capable of the job. Of course everyone will be a downgrade. Well be settling for someone who is in the Arteta realm.

Alonso would be my choice for obvious reasons. Although it feels like hed be poached by Madrid as soon as they have a vacancy. Also his managerial career is young and I think hell be seen as too much of a gamble by the club.

Lots to admire about De Zerbi, and Id put good money on him being our next manager, but theres something about him that I just cant warm to.

Nagelsmann, Ange, Frank would all be very underwhelming.
Offline red mongoose

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #565 on: Today at 07:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:23:15 pm
I know J!

Just no way would Terzic make any sense, hes not even considered a very good coach in Bundesliga, hes basically a local Dortmund lad who found his way to the touchline  :D  The fans there would gladly see him get ousted and the likes of Xabi or someone of similar ilk take over!

I have a Dortmund-supporting friend who despises him. His main complaint is that he refuses to find, or is incapable of finding a way to make use of Reyna, but the rest of it fucks him off as well.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #566 on: Today at 07:29:00 pm »
Job's too big for someone like De Zerbi. He's a glorified coach at BHA (albeit an excellent one).

Would love to see Alonso come in and completely outshine his mate Arteta as per their respective playing careers.
Offline JJ Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #567 on: Today at 07:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:26:42 pm
Nagelsmann, Ange, Frank would all be very underwhelming.

Is Frank a serious option? Best/biggest personality of all those linked but his football seems a bit limited?
Online wheresnemeth

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #568 on: Today at 07:32:47 pm »
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 06:54:17 pm
Won a CL with Chelsea beating Madrid and City on the way. The previous year played the final with PSG.  Pushed us to penalties in two cup finals with a weaker squad. Trust me, we can do much worse than that.
I wouldn't look forward to watching us play if he was the manager. Soul destroying shit on a stick football.
Online Reeves

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #569 on: Today at 07:35:51 pm »
People mentioning Ange. He wouldnt leave Spurs would he?! Seems too soon and not a big enough step up?
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #570 on: Today at 07:36:28 pm »
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 06:45:22 pm
I follow eastern philosophy a lot. Sometimes I listen to long podcasts about it. I once run into this Tuchel interview. It changed my opinion on him. Would not hate it if he ends up here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDdmGU6vPMM

See he's big into eastern philosophy but picks a fight with anyone and everyone at the earliest opportunity. Somewhat a contradiction no?

I think his ego is massive and uses eastern philosophy for his own self image above anything else.
Online stoopid yank

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #571 on: Today at 07:36:42 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 07:15:34 pm

Regarding Alonso; If we are lucky enough and he accepts an offer to be the manager here, does anyone think (assuming he is very rigid and wants to use the exact same system which has served him so well at Leverkusen) that our squad might be a little short in wrong areas and overstocked in unnecessary areas?


short answer: no, hell no.

A true progressive modern manager adapts to the players at his disposable as well as to the opposition. They are not wedded to any one formation or style of play

In contrary, the brain dead stubborn dinosaurs types lack this degree of intelligence and try to force things their way with disastrous results. The most prominent example relevant to readers here would be Hodgson to Liverpool, and Moyes to United. But there are others.

So what would be the chances of a world cup winning, 2x Euro winning, 2x CL winning mind like Alonso's being in the same universe as those 2 fuckwits?
Slim to none I would wager.
Offline deanloco9

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #572 on: Today at 07:37:32 pm »
Feel very gutted over the last day with all of this, its gonna be the icing on the cake once we get linked with Mourinho or Simeone  :-\ :'(
Online Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #573 on: Today at 07:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:35:51 pm
People mentioning Ange. He wouldnt leave Spurs would he?! Seems too soon and not a big enough step up?

 ;D  Good fishing!

 
Online AnfieldRD19

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #574 on: Today at 07:38:18 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 07:15:34 pm
Apologies if this has already been discussed, because i have been avoiding football stuff for the last 24 hours :)

Regarding Alonso; If we are lucky enough and he accepts an offer to be the manager here, does anyone think (assuming he is very rigid and wants to use the exact same system which has served him so well at Leverkusen) that our squad might be a little short in wrong areas and overstocked in unnecessary areas?

If he wants to play 3 at the back, we will likely need some additions especially on the left hand side (although people probably wanted that anyway).

Under Klopp I think a classic no.10 type player has always struggled. Minamino and Carvalho spring to mind. But Alonso really seems to rely on one as part of that front 3 (Wirtz).

My main issue is that, while we finally seem stocked in the midfield, Alonso's Leverkusen really only make use of 2 CMs, both with a lean towards the defensive. If i was Gravenberch, Szoboslai, or Jones i might be slightly concerned, although Szoboslai could possibly fill the Hofman role on the right? We would still likely need another '6'?

All very far down the line of course, if he even wants to come here, but just a few musings from a depressed red :)

I think Jones could work but he'd have to make some adjustments to his game. Szobo would be perfect for that system and Salah has already shown he can play right behind the striker in the past (it would probably suit him better if he continues adjusting to become more of a playmaker).
Offline JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #575 on: Today at 07:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:37:44 pm
;D  Good fishing!

 

To be fair, it was only a few pages back someone was insisting Emery wouldn't leave 'another top 4 club' - he could be serious because it seems some of our fanbase has lost its mind or thinks we are where we were when Klopp came in.
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #576 on: Today at 07:39:48 pm »
Imagine Bielsa. Playing blitzkrieg football for 6 months and then falling apart in the last two months.
Offline JJ Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #577 on: Today at 07:40:33 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 07:36:42 pm
short answer: no, hell no.

A true progressive modern manager adapts to the players at his disposable as well as to the opposition. They are not wedded to any one formation or style of play

In contrary, the brain dead stubborn dinosaurs types lack this degree of intelligence and try to force things their way with disastrous results. The most prominent example relevant to readers here would be Hodgson to Liverpool, and Moyes to United. But there are others.

So what would be the chances of a world cup winning, 2x Euro winning, 2x CL winning mind like Alonso's being in the same universe as those 2 fuckwits?
Slim to none I would wager.

But their philosophy should always endure? Klopp's formations were different between Dortmund and Liverpool but the philosophy remained the same. The reason i mentioned it was because Alonso/Leverkusen's style seems extremely intertwined with this 3-4-3 formation.

Side note; it could forever solve the positional issue for Trent :)
Online Chris~

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:41:21 pm »
I assume that was a more exaggerated version of Leverkusen's usual game due to the game state, but they definitely seem different to a Klopp side. Less direct in possession and their pressing seemed less intense to win the ball back to create chances and more to slow the opposition down. Will be interesting to see how he implements it, or makes any changes if he gets the job.
Offline JJ Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #579 on: Today at 07:46:16 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Today at 07:38:18 pm
I think Jones could work but he'd have to make some adjustments to his game. Szobo would be perfect for that system and Salah has already shown he can play right behind the striker in the past (it would probably suit him better if he continues adjusting to become more of a playmaker).

Do you mean in the Hoffman role on the right?

My initial thoughts on this were that, if we went for Alonso and bought into his system 100%, it may require quite a bit of squad re-tooling because we would likely have too many of the wrong midfielders and forwards.

The philosophy would have to change slightly as well, which is why they (FSG) may lean more towards a De Zerbi or Nagelsmann?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #580 on: Today at 07:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:41:21 pm
I assume that was a more exaggerated version of Leverkusen's usual game due to the game state, but they definitely seem different to a Klopp side. Less direct in possession and their pressing seemed less intense to win the ball back to create chances and more to slow the opposition down. Will be interesting to see how he implements it, or makes any changes if he gets the job.

Arteta and Peps style is boring as fuck. Hopefully Alonso has a more exciting style. Wonder if the style of football is a factor.
Online DangerScouse

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #581 on: Today at 07:49:25 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:39:47 pm
To be fair, it was only a few pages back someone was insisting Emery wouldn't leave 'another top 4 club' - he could be serious because it seems some of our fanbase has lost its mind or thinks we are where we were when Klopp came in.

Haha, yep. You saved me having to address that particular poster and their disingenuous nature.
Online Reeves

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #582 on: Today at 07:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:21:52 pm
My three choices would be:

1) Xabi Alonso

2) Rúben Amorim

3) Roberto De Zerbi

Why Amorim?
Online cashmere pringle

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #583 on: Today at 07:53:10 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:29:00 pm
Job's too big for someone like De Zerbi. He's a glorified coach at BHA (albeit an excellent one).

Would love to see Alonso come in and completely outshine his mate Arteta as per their respective playing careers.


Yeh.  I live in Brighton and some of their fans are assuming he is our next manager.  I guess they are used to seeing talent out the door but it doesnt seem likely or desirable to me.
Maybe he could make the step up but doesnt seem the sort of character for LFC
Online AnfieldRD19

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #584 on: Today at 07:53:41 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 07:46:16 pm
Do you mean in the Hoffman role on the right?

My initial thoughts on this were that, if we went for Alonso and bought into his system 100%, it may require quite a bit of squad re-tooling because we would likely have too many of the wrong midfielders and forwards.

The philosophy would have to change slightly as well, which is why they (FSG) may lean more towards a De Zerbi or Nagelsmann?


Yeah it would be Hoffmans role next to Salah
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #585 on: Today at 07:53:46 pm »
Why is Thomas Frank being linked to us :lmao

The guy has got Brentford to mid table but they play some of the worse football in the league.
Offline JJ Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #586 on: Today at 07:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:41:21 pm
I assume that was a more exaggerated version of Leverkusen's usual game due to the game state, but they definitely seem different to a Klopp side. Less direct in possession and their pressing seemed less intense to win the ball back to create chances and more to slow the opposition down. Will be interesting to see how he implements it, or makes any changes if he gets the job.

They are definitely different. One thing that recent history has told us is that making the manager, unless it is Klopp or Guardiola, in charge of the clubs playing philosophy can be dangerous if it doesn't work out because then you are just constantly changing track everytime a new manager comes in. Look at Utd. Just makes me wonder if FSG will not even attempt to go for Alonso and might be tempted by someone like De Zerbi, but also appoint a DOF at the same time?
Online CHOPPER

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #587 on: Today at 07:55:00 pm »
Informed speculation, he said. :lmao
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #588 on: Today at 07:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:52:37 pm
Why Amorim?

Why not? Sporting is sitting pretty at the top of the Portuguese league right now. He won them their first league title in 19 years. His team plays an attractive brand of football. He's one of the best young coaches in Europe right now.
Online Reeves

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #589 on: Today at 07:55:21 pm »
I really like Ange. But how many managers move between the top 6? I cant think of examples but there must be some.
Online Reeves

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #590 on: Today at 07:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:55:11 pm
Why not?
Well I dont know enough about him to be honest so was asking!
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #591 on: Today at 07:56:13 pm »
One think to remember is whoever coming in will not have any where near the power that Klopp wielded, espcially post 2019.  By the time we announce the new coach the new Sporting Director will have been in place.  So I know Rossi called "De Zerbi a "glorfied head coach"  ;D but maybe that's what we'll need instead of an all guns blazing authoritive manager.
Online stoopid yank

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #592 on: Today at 07:57:52 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 07:40:33 pm
But their philosophy should always endure?


Only if they are some crazy old fuck like Van Gaal...

Again, I don't see a highly intelligent young manager like Alonso getting wrapped up in any "identity" philosophy/ ego battle. The man has literally won everything as a player already.

As mentioned, a conceited narcissist like Tuchel however...
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #593 on: Today at 07:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:56:13 pm
One think to remember is whoever coming in will not have any where near the power that Klopp wielded, espcially post 2019.  By the time we announce the new coach the new Sporting Director will have been in place.  So I know Rossi called "De Zerbi a "glorfied head coach"  ;D but maybe that's what we'll need instead of an all guns blazing authoritive manager.

Any idea about who the DOF will be Samie, you must have some "sources" surely?
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #594 on: Today at 08:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:56:05 pm
Well I dont know enough about him to be honest so was asking!

Sporting is sitting pretty at the top of the Portuguese league right now. He won them their first league title in 19 years. His team plays an attractive brand of football. He's one of the best young coaches in Europe right now.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #595 on: Today at 08:00:04 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:40:01 pm
Rúben Amorim
Alonso
De Zebri
And supposedly Terzic of Dortmond  :-\
No one knows.  They dont know because no one even knew about all this until yesterday morning.
But the names wont be shocks.  We know the list pretty much, even if people have one or two names that differ.
Its  very  different to pretty much every managerial change I can remember us making since I was a kid.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #596 on: Today at 08:00:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:58:48 pm
Any idea about who the DOF will be Samie, you must have some "sources" surely?

The lfc dark webs are still saying the usual names Jill. ;D
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #597 on: Today at 08:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:55:21 pm
I really like Ange. But how many managers move between the top 6? I cant think of examples but there must be some.

 Aussie Brendan Rodgers him.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #598 on: Today at 08:01:51 pm »
Mate...
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #599 on: Today at 08:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:00:43 pm
The lfc dark webs are still saying the usual names Jill. ;D

Remind me, I successfully forgot your last guesses.  :D
