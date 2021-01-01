Regarding Alonso; If we are lucky enough and he accepts an offer to be the manager here, does anyone think (assuming he is very rigid and wants to use the exact same system which has served him so well at Leverkusen) that our squad might be a little short in wrong areas and overstocked in unnecessary areas?
short answer: no, hell no.
A true progressive modern manager adapts to the players at his disposable as well as to the opposition. They are not wedded to any one formation or style of play
In contrary, the brain dead stubborn dinosaurs types lack this degree of intelligence and try to force things their way with disastrous results. The most prominent example relevant to readers here would be Hodgson to Liverpool, and Moyes to United. But there are others.
So what would be the chances of a world cup winning, 2x Euro winning, 2x CL winning mind like Alonso's being in the same universe as those 2 fuckwits?
Slim to none I would wager.