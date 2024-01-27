« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 7310 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,636
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #480 on: Today at 06:23:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:08:18 pm
So you're happy to accept we won't win the league with our next manager?

What about De Zerbi or Alonso would make you believe we definitely would?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,019
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #481 on: Today at 06:25:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:22:20 pm
He has been mentioned in the news links.

I'm not convinced how much the journalists know. We appear to have been ahead of them through most of this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,638
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #482 on: Today at 06:25:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:02:25 pm
What made you think that?

Gerrard as a player had no issue publicly throwing teammates under the bus. His demeanour on the pitch at times could be sulky. As a player, his style was less tactical and methodical and more about emotion and instinct. I think in order to be a really good manager, you have to be a strategist. Alonso always presented himself as one on the pitch; Gerrard less so.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,053
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #483 on: Today at 06:26:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:19:48 pm
It surprises me Amorim hasn't been talked about more.

Its like thinking of dating Ricky Gervais when Ryan Goslings in front of you nervously trying to pronounce your name.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #484 on: Today at 06:27:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:23:57 pm
What about De Zerbi or Alonso would make you believe we definitely would?

I've not said we definitely would? But we could, and that's the point.

With Emery, we pretty know that we wouldn't. Zero chance we get 90+ points under him - outside of PSG, he's never averaged above 2.0 PPG.

Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,269
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #485 on: Today at 06:28:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:02:25 pm
What made you think that?

Gerrard's silence as captain during the G & H tenure told me everything i needed to know about him. Self-serving coward.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,741
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #486 on: Today at 06:28:34 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:19:48 pm
It surprises me Amorim hasn't been talked about more.
Someone who knows someone has just told me he's on a list of 4.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,134
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #487 on: Today at 06:28:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:25:57 pm
Gerrard as a player had no issue publicly throwing teammates under the bus. His demeanour on the pitch at times could be sulky. As a player, his style was less tactical and methodical and more about emotion and instinct. I think in order to be a really good manager, you have to be a strategist. Alonso always presented himself as one on the pitch; Gerrard less so.
Yeah, there's no comparison. Alonso is light years ahead of Gerrard.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,885
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #488 on: Today at 06:28:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:25:27 pm
I'm not convinced how much the journalists know. We appear to have been ahead of them through most of this.

If I had to guess, maybe not that much on this. None of them knew Klopp was leaving until it was announced so I'd be surprised if they had much of an inkling of who we've been looking at over the last couple of months.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,424
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #489 on: Today at 06:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:23:03 pm
Got to be someone in their 40s hasn't it?
Or slightly younger...

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,636
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #490 on: Today at 06:29:21 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:25:27 pm
I'm not convinced how much the journalists know. We appear to have been ahead of them through most of this.

Yes i know but you said you were surprised he hadnt been mentioned more and like I said he has been in some outlets. I would suspect he hasnt much on here because we dont watch much Portuguese league football. But i did read up on him earlier and his background and that title with Sporting is a real plus point.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,053
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #491 on: Today at 06:29:37 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:28:28 pm
Gerrard's silence as captain during the G & H tenure told me everything i needed to know about him. Self-serving coward.

Nevermind the fact that hes extended his stay in the desert. Hes in it for the money.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,223
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #492 on: Today at 06:30:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:27:46 pm
I've not said we definitely would? But we could, and that's the point.

With Emery, we pretty know that we wouldn't. Zero chance we get 90+ points under him - outside of PSG, he's never averaged above 2.0 PPG.



He's currently on 2.0 PPG with Villa. 92 points from 46 games
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,557
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #493 on: Today at 06:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:23:03 pm
Got to be someone in their 40s hasn't it?
I already have a job

Sorry
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,424
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #494 on: Today at 06:31:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:28:28 pm
Gerrard's silence as captain during the G & H tenure told me everything i needed to know about him. Self-serving coward.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:25:57 pm
Gerrard as a player had no issue publicly throwing teammates under the bus. His demeanour on the pitch at times could be sulky. As a player, his style was less tactical and methodical and more about emotion and instinct. I think in order to be a really good manager, you have to be a strategist. Alonso always presented himself as one on the pitch; Gerrard less so.
I always remember Carragher vs Arbeloa, and how Gerrard went conveniently AWOL whilst Alonso stepped in to sort out the bullying blame-deflecting Bootle Baresi.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,223
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #495 on: Today at 06:31:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:28:34 pm
Someone who knows someone has just told me he's on a list of 4.

Well go on then, who's the other 3!
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #496 on: Today at 06:31:37 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:30:21 pm
He's currently on 2.0 PPG with Villa. 92 points from 46 games

So not above 2.0 then :P
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,636
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #497 on: Today at 06:31:47 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:27:46 pm
I've not said we definitely would? But we could, and that's the point.

With Emery, we pretty know that we wouldn't. Zero chance we get 90+ points under him - outside of PSG, he's never averaged above 2.0 PPG.



Dont think there are any managers anywhere bar Guardiola and Klopp that are getting their teams above 90 points.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,019
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #498 on: Today at 06:32:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:28:34 pm
Someone who knows someone has just told me he's on a list of 4.

List of 4?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,967
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #499 on: Today at 06:33:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:28:34 pm
Someone who knows someone has just told me he's on a list of 4.
Did they mention who the other 3 are as well?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,704
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #500 on: Today at 06:33:34 pm »
Has to be TepidT2O for me.


.....Ah shit, just saw this. Nevermind:
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:30:28 pm
I already have a job

Sorry
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #501 on: Today at 06:33:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:31:47 pm
Dont think there are any managers anywhere bar Guardiola and Klopp that are getting their teams above 90 points.

Well if the Bundesliga was a 38-game league, Leverkusen are currently on course for 98 points. They have more points than Guardiola's Bayern ever had at this stage of the season.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,482
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #502 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:20:55 pm
I know very little of him to be honest Samie, hence the exclusion. Still, the Portuguese league, whilst an excellent development ground for many players playing in Europe for the first time, isn't exactly top tier in general. He also has no link with the club, and immediately post-Klopp, I feel that is hugely important factor to maintain some degree of continuity.

With the nicely balanced squad we now have, having undergone a significant reboot, there's never a more perfect opportunity for a manager like Xabi to come in and build on that template. I don't understand the shouts of "an impossible act to follow". Better now than having to rebuild from a much lower platform, or like United, scratch effectively.

Yeah, that's fair mate. Also we'd actually have to pay to get him as he's got a £15m buy out clause in his deal and that's before any of his staff too.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,482
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #503 on: Today at 06:34:37 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:28:34 pm
Someone who knows someone has just told me he's on a list of 4.

Alonso
Di Zerbi
Amorim
Frank
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #504 on: Today at 06:34:43 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:26:46 pm
The only thing nagging at me is their history with the Sox is basically one good hire, one shit one (and I'm someone people have called an FSG apologist!).  I'd argue the same with us but I wouldn't want to upset any Rodgers ultras that might be still around.

Fair point, it depends where you stand on Rodgers.

It's another conversation altogether but while he wasn't a great manager, I don't think he was shit either. I backed him, and I think he generally did a decent job for a club that was still finding its feet - owners and manager included.

But for sure, he wasn't what we would call elite standard. And that's the standards Liverpool need. Measuring managers based on statistical models is one thing, but having another who you would be confident in the heat of battle at the elite end is something else. I'll be honest, its very slim pickings out there because we are comparing to Klopp.

If I were to choose though, it would be Alonso. His players love him at Leverkusen, is doing something quite extraordinary there not seen since Klopp at Dortmund and the playing style is somewhat suitable for us.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:38:31 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,636
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #505 on: Today at 06:35:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:33:41 pm
Well if the Bundesliga was a 38-game league, Leverkusen are currently on course for 98 points. They have more points than Guardiola's Bayern ever had at this stage of the season.

Lets see how they get on rest of this season and where they finish i guess. If they win the league he becomes the outstanding candidate. At this stage i would take the safer bet but by the end it could be obvious.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,019
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #506 on: Today at 06:35:15 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 06:33:34 pm
Has to be TepidT2O for me.


.....Ah shit, just saw this. Nevermind:

Who on RAWK fits the bill then considering some have said no to all the suspected choices?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,885
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #507 on: Today at 06:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:34:37 pm
Alonso
Di Zerbi
Amorim
Frank

Thomas or Lampard?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,638
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #508 on: Today at 06:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:33:58 pm
Yeah, that's fair mate. Also we'd actually have to pay to get him as he's got a £15m buy out clause in his deal and that's before any of his staff too.  ;D

I fully expect he'll managing a club in the PL in the next 18 months. If not us, probably one of the Manchester clubs. He's been linked with Man Utd previously
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,019
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #509 on: Today at 06:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:35:42 pm
Thomas or Lampard?

Lampard obviously.  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,223
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #510 on: Today at 06:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:34:37 pm
Alonso
Di Zerbi
Amorim
Frank

That list was going so well until it got to the end
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,482
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #511 on: Today at 06:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:35:42 pm
Thomas or Lampard?

Fat Frank would force Caroline and Carol to quit the LFC canteen.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,424
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #512 on: Today at 06:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:34:37 pm
Alonso
Di Zerbi
Amorim
Frank
The Athletic ::) suggesting Nagelsmann makes the shortlist
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #513 on: Today at 06:37:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:35:12 pm
Lets see how they get on rest of this season and where they finish i guess. If they win the league he becomes the outstanding candidate. At this stage i would take the safer bet but by the end it could be obvious.

Would you agree that Leverkusen are a similarly sized club to Valencia, Sevilla and Villarreal?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #514 on: Today at 06:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:34:37 pm
Alonso
Di Zerbi
Amorim
Frank

Why Frank? He plays fucking terrible football and for all the "Oh Brentford are such a small club what an achievement wow" he hasn't gotten better than midtable.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,134
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #515 on: Today at 06:39:05 pm »
A little reminder at how far we've come. Some of the candidates mentioned in old articles from when Rodgers got sacked.

Klopp
Ancellotti
Frank de Boer
Ronald Koeman
Walter Mazzarri
Gary Monk
Carragher
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 