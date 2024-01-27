The only thing nagging at me is their history with the Sox is basically one good hire, one shit one (and I'm someone people have called an FSG apologist!). I'd argue the same with us but I wouldn't want to upset any Rodgers ultras that might be still around.



Fair point, it depends where you stand on Rodgers.It's another conversation altogether but while he wasn't a great manager, I don't think he was shit either. I backed him, and I think he generally did a decent job for a club that was still finding its feet - owners and manager included.But for sure, he wasn't what we would call elite standard. And that's the standards Liverpool need. Measuring managers based on statistical models is one thing, but having another who you would be confident in the heat of battle at the elite end is something else. I'll be honest, its very slim pickings out there because we are comparing to Klopp.If I were to choose though, it would be Alonso. His players love him at Leverkusen, is doing something quite extraordinary there not seen since Klopp at Dortmund and the playing style is somewhat suitable for us.