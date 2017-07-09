« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 5688 times)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Xabi's my first choice, but I wouldn't mind Emery either - good manager and a lovely bloke.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
First or all, We have to convince ourselves that the new manager is never going to be Jürgen Klopp and must not expect him to be like Klopp. No one is ever going to be like Klopp, he made his beautiful story, beautiful chapter and will go down as one of the best managers ever at Liverpool.  As I made this clear, what We can do and what Jürgen would want us to do is, to give the new manager a chance and not give him extra pressure by comparing him to Klopp. He learned us how to change from doubters to believers now it's time for us as fans to show Jürgen how much every word he has spoken meant to us.

That being said, for me, Xabi Alonso makes the most sense, but We're not even sure if he wants or feels prepeared to take such a big role and We don't even know what kind of vision our new sporting directors and owners have.

 I don't know why people think Gerrard is not an option, he does have things to prove in England and in Liverpool and maybe is time to bring the local "kid" back home. Managerial skills? Yeah he actually built the team Villa have now and they're still in the title race, the only problem was, they did not give him enough time, the second problem for us is that st*pid song (which we can get rid of with him winning the league) and the third is that many fans didn't like him going to Saudi (which he can overturn by coming back and giving us the best he got). New contract can be cancelled if he decides to move to a new club, he may even have a clause.

As of De Zerbi, I don't know too much about him except for the style of play, he would be a complete breath of fresh air and maybe that is exactly what We need at the moment, I'm just not sure if getting a manager from PL would be such a good idea. Otherwise he has my full support in case we decide to bring him.

Zidane could also be an option, he did have a soft spot for Liverpool while he was still a player, he admired Gerrard so so much. I'm just not  sure how he would deal with our owners while he did get  money  he needed at Real due to FSG this will not be the case here.

Mourinho is free but that would probably mean FSG is digging their own grave due to his past behaviour towards Liverpool and also managing United and Chelsea. I personally don't like his style of play but it would be interesting on press conferences and on derby days. :-X

So if I was talking about Mourinho I can also talk about Rafa Benitez returning. He does seem to have an interesting way of landing big jobs. We know what he has done for the club in the past. I think he still loves the club and the fans still love him apart from his desperate brain fogs by managing Chelsea and Everton (being a double agent for Liverpool). I'm just not sure he kept a step in time with modern football and this could be a major problem.

... And plenty of more great managers, but don't expect them to be Klopp! Let them write or rewrite their own story!

YNWA!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Gerrard isn't an option because he's an absolutely proven shite manager. Let's stop speaking this into existence. If he had never played for us the idea of him would be laughed out of the building.  Alonso has done more in 6 months than he has in his last two jobs combined.  It's 'Shearer for Newcastle' levels of stupidity.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Sorry, but even as the great player he was, I never believed Stevie would ever make it as a top class manager. He's done nothing since to convince me otherwise.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Since we aren't interested in Lijnders as a continuity candidate, Alonso, Amorim, Emery, De Zerbi would probably be the best options available. I think Flick's age makes him an unlikely  candidate.

Not arsed if the manager attracts attention from Real Madrid. That would mean they're successful and it would be a surprise to have a manager anywhere near as last long as Klopp.

The thing that is very attractive about Liverpool historically for any manager is if you buy into the culture of the city and the city, rather than your own hype you'll be accorded far more leeway than at any other major club in European football. Very few clubs have a cult of the manager that Liverpool does
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 04:31:37 pm
Why would Ange P. be on the list? Cant see us dealing with Levy.

He's got the charisma and seems to be quite good at man management. TBD if his tactics can win a title but Spurs looked like genuine challengers for however long it was this season. He's not my top choice but I'd be okay with him. At the very least we'd be fun to watch.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
You may as well be right, but in case that does happen, We still have to give him a chance. Sometimes you have to be at the right place to have success.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
to be honest I think I'd stop watching football if Gerrard came back as manager, but, you know, that's a personal thing.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
This. You could tell as a player Alonso had the potential for top level management. Gerrard nope.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Just had a look at the odds. Can't believe that Gerrard is the same odds as Unai Emery (20/1).
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
We'd never get Emery, he's at that goliath Aston Villa.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
What made you think that?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
This is a bit harsh IMO. But you have the right for your own opinion.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
The obvious one seems Alonso but until he wins anything I am throwing him in the group along side Gary ONeill and De Zerbi, possible talented managers who have won fuck all.

Spalletti is not someone I would touch. He did great that one year with Napoli, but honestly for someone with a 30 year history as a manager, he's not done a huge amount of an elite level - other than Napoli his crowning achievement is winning the Russian league with Zenith and Coppa Italia with Roma in 2007 and 2008.

An old manager in his last job without an elite history as a manager, who can't speak a word of English. I would avoid like the plague
