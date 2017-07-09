First or all, We have to convince ourselves that the new manager is never going to be Jürgen Klopp and must not expect him to be like Klopp. No one is ever going to be like Klopp, he made his beautiful story, beautiful chapter and will go down as one of the best managers ever at Liverpool. As I made this clear, what We can do and what Jürgen would want us to do is, to give the new manager a chance and not give him extra pressure by comparing him to Klopp. He learned us how to change from doubters to believers now it's time for us as fans to show Jürgen how much every word he has spoken meant to us.That being said, for me, Xabi Alonso makes the most sense, but We're not even sure if he wants or feels prepeared to take such a big role and We don't even know what kind of vision our new sporting directors and owners have.I don't know why people think Gerrard is not an option, he does have things to prove in England and in Liverpool and maybe is time to bring the local "kid" back home. Managerial skills? Yeah he actually built the team Villa have now and they're still in the title race, the only problem was, they did not give him enough time, the second problem for us is that st*pid song (which we can get rid of with him winning the league) and the third is that many fans didn't like him going to Saudi (which he can overturn by coming back and giving us the best he got). New contract can be cancelled if he decides to move to a new club, he may even have a clause.As of De Zerbi, I don't know too much about him except for the style of play, he would be a complete breath of fresh air and maybe that is exactly what We need at the moment, I'm just not sure if getting a manager from PL would be such a good idea. Otherwise he has my full support in case we decide to bring him.Zidane could also be an option, he did have a soft spot for Liverpool while he was still a player, he admired Gerrard so so much. I'm just not sure how he would deal with our owners while he did get money he needed at Real due to FSG this will not be the case here.Mourinho is free but that would probably mean FSG is digging their own grave due to his past behaviour towards Liverpool and also managing United and Chelsea. I personally don't like his style of play but it would be interesting on press conferences and on derby days.So if I was talking about Mourinho I can also talk about Rafa Benitez returning. He does seem to have an interesting way of landing big jobs. We know what he has done for the club in the past. I think he still loves the club and the fans still love him apart from his desperate brain fogs by managing Chelsea and Everton (being a double agent for Liverpool). I'm just not sure he kept a step in time with modern football and this could be a major problem.... And plenty of more great managers, but don't expect them to be Klopp! Let them write or rewrite their own story!YNWA!