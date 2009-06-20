« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:37:58 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:32:24 pm
Good jesus, the thoughts of that.

I think they generally have a good repor, they are good at bouncing ideas at each other. I think its the 3rd episode of Carras podcast, one of the most interesting football podcasts Ive ever listened to.

And Im pretty sure Xabi doesnt look at the internet and read our thoughts on Carragher anyway.

Actually, just checked, its actually episode 27.  :D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:40:18 pm by Bend It Like Aurelio »
JRed

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:39:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:36:20 pm
If Klopp wasn't happy with the way the club was run he'd have left a long time ago. He said yesterday we done things the right way.

The next manager will also have to do things the right way.

No doubt he'd have won more if we had sportswashers owning the club, but every trophy then would've been worthless.
Why does everyone associate saying Jurgen couldve been backed more with wanting sportswashers at the club? I just dont get it.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:39:56 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:37:58 pm
I think they generally have a good repor, they are good at bouncing ideas at each other. I think its the 3rd episode of Carras podcast, one of the most interesting football podcasts Ive ever listened to.

And Im pretty sure Xabi doesnt look at the internet and read our thoughts on Carragher anyway.

He already has his own people with him at Leverkusen. They'll just come with him.
Cusamano

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:40:50 pm
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 01:20:14 pm
1. Zinedine Zidane

2. Xabi Alonso

3. Marco Rose

I have no idea who has the stomach to take over from Klopp, work on a limited budget and overachieve in a corrupt Premier League and PGMOL against the whole Middle East and UK's corrupt elite.



Haha absolutely not ZZ

Can't even speak English
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:40:56 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:39:28 pm
Why does everyone associate saying Jurgen couldve been backed more with wanting sportswashers at the club? I just dont get it.

Why do people continue to beat the money boat even after Klopp has said, "we did it the right way."
Corbykop

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:41:06 pm
Xabi has been managing 5 mins so obviously a gamble but all appointments are a risk anyway but I think it needs somebody with plenty of experience like Thomas Frank can't believe nobody has taken him after what he's done at Brentford and he's a bloody good coach probably suit FSG as he works with a limited budget too
Cusamano

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:42:16 pm
Quote from: Corbykop on Today at 01:41:06 pm
Xabi has been managing 5 mins so obviously a gamble but all appointments are a risk anyway but I think it needs somebody with plenty of experience like Thomas Frank can't believe nobody has taken him after what he's done at Brentford and he's a bloody good coach probably suit FSG as he works with a limited budget too

Comes from a moneyball background as well with Brentford
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:42:43 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:39:56 pm
He already has his own people with him at Leverkusen. They'll just come with him.

Who knows. I dont know his assistants there at all, but its not out of the ordinary if any of them want to look at their own opportunities to move up too.
Aeon

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:43:41 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:22:54 pm
Wouldn't want Zidane anywhere near the club if I'm being honest.

Yeah, I can understand that. My idea is that after working with unlimited budgets and winning everything with Real Madrid, maybe he has the stomach and knowhow to go through the "mission impossible" that is the Liverpool job.

I don't know if any of the rest have what it takes. Xabi Alonso also left us for Real Madrid.

Rúben Amorim is another good candidate as well. Similar to Xabi and Marco Rose.
Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:43:47 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:39:28 pm
Why does everyone associate saying Jurgen couldve been backed more with wanting sportswashers at the club? I just dont get it.

because there is little inbetween? 

Im sure there are a few times he wished hed got a bit extra dosh for a player - hes said it himself once or twice hasnt he. But honestly I dont get this thing some have, thinking him unhappy or disillusioned because of funds - hes always been massively positive about the way LFC is ran and the owners - do these fans think hes lying all the time?

Hes been able to build great teams - THE RIGHT WAY, and the way most clubs do. Some do it better than others, he at Liverpool (and at BVB) did it brilliantly. Winning that way must have been hugely satisfying. Hes the best of a generation, no one comes close to his talent and charisma. 
rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:44:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:36:09 pm
What else would Jürgen say?
However, we all saw the CB crisis . Weve all seen the times were were desperate for a signing or two and got rid Italian signings at the last minute.
Im not getting too much into FSG as this isnt the thread for for it. Just hope the next manager has sufficient backing otherwise theyre on a hiding to nothing.

He could have said nothing, he specifically decided to say it as a message to Jose Enriquez, who he'd seen speaking on telly, he looked right at the camera so he was sending the message to him, said he liked Jose, but it came across as a "you're talking shite lad" comment. He admitted there were things he didn't like, but he also said while fans want this that and the other, its different when you are a professional. He also said one player wouldn't have made a jot of difference in the 97 and 94pt seasons, he put it down to 11mm or 15mm. He knows its the Mane "goal" at the Emptyhad, the Rodri handball not given, that fluke of a shot from Kompany that were the difference.

Klopp isn't and doesn't want to be a cheque book manager, he knows what he has to work with and he uses it well, he couldn't have built better teams than he did and Liverpool 2.0 is already special and will get better.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:46:32 pm by rob1966 »
Alan B'Stard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:44:43 pm
It's interesting to read the comments and see that people can't distinguish an obvious or outstanding candidate to take over as manager.

 I think the difference is now compared to 2015 the team in general is at a level where no major rebuild is required. It would be a case of minor tweaks which is a really good position to be in.

Also, we already have the best manager. Where do you go from having No1?
Solomon Grundy

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:45:09 pm
Quote from: Corbykop on Today at 01:41:06 pm
Xabi has been managing 5 mins so obviously a gamble but all appointments are a risk anyway but I think it needs somebody with plenty of experience like Thomas Frank can't believe nobody has taken him after what he's done at Brentford and he's a bloody good coach probably suit FSG as he works with a limited budget too

You've got to be taking the piss. His brand of football is awful. And it's one thing doing well at a club like Brentford, but another thing entirely taking over a club the size of Liverpool. Where he'd be expected to play an attractive, attacking style of football. I'd be devastated if we appointed him as manager.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:46:21 pm
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 01:43:41 pm
Yeah, I can understand that. My idea is that after working with unlimited budgets and winning everything with Real Madrid, maybe he has the stomach and knowhow to go through the "mission impossible" that is the Liverpool job.



He can't even speak English, mate. It's a no-no for me.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:48:00 pm
It's going to be Xabi.

Zidane is waiting for the French job after Deschamps leaves after the Euro's.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:52:10 pm
Quote from: Corbykop on Today at 01:41:06 pm
Xabi has been managing 5 mins so obviously a gamble but all appointments are a risk anyway but I think it needs somebody with plenty of experience like Thomas Frank can't believe nobody has taken him after what he's done at Brentford and he's a bloody good coach probably suit FSG as he works with a limited budget too
Frank doesn't have that much more experience than Xabi though.
Redknight60

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:53:49 pm
Had always thought it was going to be pep taking over and assuming it came with Jurgens endorsement id have been all for it. With him leaving too, I haven't a clue really. There's no guarantees with anything so if Xabi Alonso is keen, I'd be happy to see him given a go.
Markus_12

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:54:38 pm
Klopp has changed my priorities of what Id look for in a manager. Right at the top of my list would be their character as a person, and how they handle personal relationships. Along with that Id want a manager with tactics that are aggressive, but able to be flexible.

Those two things are key to any managers longevity.

Xabi looks like very promising from the tactics side, but I have no idea about the personal side. If I was making the choice Id be asking all sorts of people hes worked with over the last few years about their opinion on that side of things.
Jm55

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:55:31 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:40:56 pm
Why do people continue to beat the money boat even after Klopp has said, "we did it the right way."

For the same reason that people are trying to imply that the reason hes left is actually the Spurs game, PGMOL etc etc.

People have agendas and despite the clear evidence to the contrary, ie a 20 minute video interview with the manager explaining why hes leaving and in doing so stating the fans deserve the truth, people will still bang the drum that its actually because of whatever reason that they want it to be as it gives credence to the agendas theyve harboured for years.

Exhausting at times to be honest.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:56:12 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:45:09 pm
You've got to be taking the piss. His brand of football is awful. And it's one thing doing well at a club like Brentford, but another thing entirely taking over a club the size of Liverpool. Where he'd be expected to play an attractive, attacking style of football. I'd be devastated if we appointed him as manager.

Frank would basically be the 2024 equivalent of hiring Rodgers. Someone from lower down the PL who is doing a good job and playing a decent brand of football (arguably). He has absolutely no experience of working with top-level players, and his stock is actually pretty low right now because he's struggled massively without Toney and Mbuemo.

Look - whoever we hire is going to be, on paper, a step down. The difference though is if we hire Alonso, the fans will immediately be on side and because of that, he will get the time and patience that is needed. Anyone else and the knives will be out as soon as he doesn't live up to being the next Klopp, and at that point the whole club could fall apart.

Alonso also has a huge upside in that we don't know what his ceiling is. It could be higher than Klopp's. And whilst that is unlikely, it makes him much more exciting than most other options who we already know aren't really good enough compared to what we have now.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:38 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:56:20 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:36:19 pm
I agree. Him or Amorin for me would be the best choices available. Perhaps De Zerbi as well. Struggling to think of anyone else.

Remember listening to the radio a few months ago, might have been the BBC, and they were saying how a lot of people see De Zerbi as being groomed to be Guardiola's successor at Man City. This was early on in the season when Brighton started well and obviously were coming off the back of a fantastic 2022/23 season. They've been good this season but maybe due to expectations, haven't been getting the same plaudits this year. It's tricky with managers as their stock can fall dramatically (not saying De Zerbi's has, just talking generally) - just look at Graham Potter or Mauricio Sarri - so just hope the club will do their due diligence on the next appointment. I'll be behind whoever we appoint obviously.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:59:07 pm
Quote from: Markus_12 on Today at 01:54:38 pm
Klopp has changed my priorities of what Id look for in a manager. Right at the top of my list would be their character as a person, and how they handle personal relationships. Along with that Id want a manager with tactics that are aggressive, but able to be flexible.


This is it for me. I think there are potential managers out there who could get us playing better football, but can they build that mentality monster culture that allows players to reach heights they otherwise wouldnt?

Jurgen is a master of the soft skills. Hes hugely emotionally intelligent, and basically everyone hes managed has adored him. Hes a brilliant communicator too, certainly externally and I imagine hes unreal behind the scenes.
jambutty

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 02:04:34 pm
We're run by economists.

They specialise in stability.

I could be wrong, but the Club has known since November and I think deals have already been made, I'd guess it's Xabi and he's gonna be schtum until their season is over.

I'm happy for JK.

He promised us 7, and gave us 9.  He's feeling burnout and has given us 24/7/365 since he got here.  He needs to get away with his Lady for as long as he needs.

I think he'll be bored silly after a month, and will contemplate taking a PT job as Germany coach, but that's me.

And if Xabi doesn't cut it, Jurgen can come back as caretaker until he finds us a replacement when he's D of F.
