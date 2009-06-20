What else would Jürgen say?

However, we all saw the CB crisis . Weve all seen the times were were desperate for a signing or two and got rid Italian signings at the last minute.

Im not getting too much into FSG as this isnt the thread for for it. Just hope the next manager has sufficient backing otherwise theyre on a hiding to nothing.



He could have said nothing, he specifically decided to say it as a message to Jose Enriquez, who he'd seen speaking on telly, he looked right at the camera so he was sending the message to him, said he liked Jose, but it came across as a "you're talking shite lad" comment. He admitted there were things he didn't like, but he also said while fans want this that and the other, its different when you are a professional. He also said one player wouldn't have made a jot of difference in the 97 and 94pt seasons, he put it down to 11mm or 15mm. He knows its the Mane "goal" at the Emptyhad, the Rodri handball not given, that fluke of a shot from Kompany that were the difference.Klopp isn't and doesn't want to be a cheque book manager, he knows what he has to work with and he uses it well, he couldn't have built better teams than he did and Liverpool 2.0 is already special and will get better.