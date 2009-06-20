We're run by economists.
They specialise in stability.
I could be wrong, but the Club has known since November and I think deals have already been made, I'd guess it's Xabi and he's gonna be schtum until their season is over.
I'm happy for JK.
He promised us 7, and gave us 9. He's feeling burnout and has given us 24/7/365 since he got here. He needs to get away with his Lady for as long as he needs.
I think he'll be bored silly after a month, and will contemplate taking a PT job as Germany coach, but that's me.
And if Xabi doesn't cut it, Jurgen can come back as caretaker until he finds us a replacement when he's D of F.