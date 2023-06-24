« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

rushyman
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #120 on: Today at 12:13:15 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:58:43 am
Go and look at the Bundesliga table.

I watch Bundesliga every week and am more than aware of how Alonso is doing

surfer
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #121 on: Today at 12:13:49 pm
Watch far less football these days to have an informed opinion on the level of new coaches, but we have to be clear on the timeline to implement and what to look for in the team, whoever it is.
Around six months plus is when you start seeing the shape and movements that the new guy prefers, a few windows to get the few additions that fit what he wants. Having a similar approach to this side will help the inculcation of his ideas, but  you still need that work on the pitch, time. As long as we are seeing that execution of his vision, and that approach to football is a potentially winning one, just let him work through the bad results.
Be clear on where we are relative to other clubs resource wise and judge his results, once his ideas are being executed, based on that, rather than what Klopp achieved.
LovelyCushionedHeader
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #122 on: Today at 12:14:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:53:29 am
Not sure at all. I kind of hoped Ancelotti could have been a consideration but thats of course never happening now. Spaletti is a possibility as well but does he ever consider leaving Napoli?

The obvious one seems Alonso but until he wins anything I am throwing him in the group along side Gary ONeill and De Zerbi, possible talented managers who have won fuck all.

I reckon Spaletti has considered leaving Napoli yes.
DelTrotter
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #123 on: Today at 12:15:10 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:13:15 pm
I watch Bundesliga every week and am more than aware of how Alonso is doing

Well then, you should know he's not just being mentioned because he's a former player.
Runehammer
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #124 on: Today at 12:15:38 pm
Xabi for me by a mile but I wouldn't be too upset if it was De Zerbi or Lijnders altho' I think Pep's ruled himself out?  I confess I've no clue who Amorim is.
Andar
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #125 on: Today at 12:15:50 pm
I'm convinced Alonso is the one. The alternatives do not stand out at all.

What he has done at Leverkusen is not normal. They have amounted to absolutely nothing for what seems like more than a decade. He turns up and in 15 months, he has them top of the league. This coming after they were sitting in 17th when he arrived. Still undefeated this season too.

Yes it is a small sample size, but we have to go with our instinct here. I'm not even taking into account he is an ex-player too. Totally judging him for the impact he has made at a club which had been looking for a spark for a long time now. And he has delivered instantly.

Go for the clear and obvious choice. Just like we did when hiring Klopp.
Lycan
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #126 on: Today at 12:17:40 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:47:23 am
Alonso has been a senior team manager for 18 months and the clamour for him is as if he's won everything over a 20 year period

We are being far too emotional, will get us into all sorts of bother that. United did it with Solksjaer

If you're after a top manager with a wealth of experience, then I'm afraid you're going to be disappointed. Because there isn't one available out there. Every candidate we've been linked with is inexperienced, or simply not good enough. So why not go for a manager who has a strong connection to us, has his team playing good football, is intelligent, a man who won everything as a player and would command instant respect, and a man who has worked under a whole raft of world-class managers during his playing career?
rushyman
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #127 on: Today at 12:19:57 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:12:25 pm
I think you are entirely estimating how rare it is for any manager to stop Bayern from winning the Bundesliga, only Klopp himself has achieved that in the past, twice. If Alonso manages to achieve that, he becomes even hotter property. Considering there is no like for like replacement for Klopp as he is a one off, it opens the level of candidates rather than closing them down. We could  no longer dismiss Xabi than a number of other choices. Whose to say with the right people around him he can't take the club forward, he would have the opportunity to grow with a young team, which if successful would lead to stability, which is crucial in any setup.

Fair point. Well it comes down to 'who's to say' is probably what my point is

Maybe I'm not quite getting that we have the best manager in the world and the next one in is simply not going to achieve what he has. Not without an oil budget

But still. A guy who's been a first team manager for 18 months still feels off and being judged in a different scenario. Hope I'm wrong

Lycan
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #128 on: Today at 12:20:30 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:14:48 pm
I reckon Spaletti has considered leaving Napoli yes.

Am I missing something?... Spaletti has already left Napoli. He's Italy's manager.
Chris~
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #129 on: Today at 12:20:44 pm
I don't think there's an outstanding candidate who host everything you'd want like with Klopp coming in. As long as they're not destructive I think the most important thing is going to be their relationship with the recruitment team and ideally willingness to use the acadmey to supplement the first team. That allows us to focus our budget on making sure our first say 15/16 players are brilliant. Getting that right and keeping them fit is going to have just as big an impact on us being good going forward. I don't watch enough football now to know who fits that kind of profile though. I think there's plenty managers out there who want to play a kind of progressive game, it's hard to know who's great/good at this though if they haven't already had their chance at the top given how bad some league imbalances have got.


Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:54:31 am


And hes doing a really good job at Spurs, playing excellent football. Would be committed to supporting the youth coming through, would work well with a Director of Football - hes happy to look in less fashionable leagues for quality players.

I don't know his history on this, but his time at Spurs so far doesn't suggest he'll use the acadmey much. Under 100 minutes to acadmey players not already established with the first team when they've had a load of injuries and getting Werner in instead of trusting someone for minutes isn't a great sign. I think he's been fine at Spurs, not really better than De Zerbi at Brighton or a couple other mistake managers who I don't think we'll look at (Frank and Moyes)
butchersdog
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:21:11 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:15:50 pm
I'm convinced Alonso is the one. The alternatives do not stand out at all.

What he has done at Leverkusen is not normal. They have amounted to absolutely nothing for what seems like more than a decade. He turns up and in 15 months, he has them top of the league. This coming after they were sitting in 17th when he arrived. Still undefeated this season too.

Yes it is a small sample size, but we have to go with our instinct here. I'm not even taking into account he is an ex-player too. Totally judging him for the impact he has made at a club which had been looking for a spark for a long time now. And he has delivered instantly.

Go for the clear and obvious choice. Just like we did when hiring Klopp.

The Alonso thing is interesting. Pretty clear hes well liked by all and Id love him to succeed, and Im not knowledgeable enough about Germany football to have any complaints if he was appointed. That said, I wondered if there are any comparisons to Rodgers one season wonder situation in 13-14 with what hes doing at Leverkusen? Obviously, Xabis second season hasnt happened yet, but does anyone who watches Bundesliga on the regular have any thoughts? E.g has the recruitment been his, or was the nucleus of the team already there?
Legs
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #131 on: Today at 12:21:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:53:29 am
Not sure at all. I kind of hoped Ancelotti could have been a consideration but thats of course never happening now. Spaletti is a possibility as well but does he ever consider leaving Napoli?

The obvious one seems Alonso but until he wins anything I am throwing him in the group along side Gary ONeill and De Zerbi, possible talented managers who have won fuck all.

Yes but take a look around Europe most leagues are 1-2 team leagues so the options are short.

ETH won at Ajax not looking so good for him at Man Utd even though he has won them a cup.

I would have agreed in the past we ideally need a winner but now even a winner is up for debate Tuchel has won a CL and leagues in France/Germany would you like him here ? I wouldnt
SvenJohansen
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #132 on: Today at 12:21:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:04:13 pm
Kenny did it with zero managerial experience, yes he had the backroom to assist, but he was very much his own man, Xabi has been picking up experience, he's tearing up the Bundesliga and he wants to manage us, so I'm not worried about it if the club want Xabi - if he doesn't mind paying the taxes that is ;)

I did think Pep would step up, but maybe he sees his future in club management abroad, maybe Spain, or he wants to be assistant to Klopp in the German National setup?

I was about to ask if ex players needed experience or coaching badges to become managers but like you say Rob Kenny went straight to player-manager. Times were different then but still I think we should definitely go for someone who knows the Liverpool way. If not Alonso then I'd love to see Millie as the boss. More than likely it won't happen. But preferably I want Xabi to take the reins.
WhereAngelsPlay
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #133 on: Today at 12:21:56 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:07:12 pm
As interim? Why

What a horrible fuckin post

An interim, why would we do that ?
rafathegaffa83
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #134 on: Today at 12:22:14 pm
Quote from: Runehammer on Today at 12:15:38 pm
Xabi for me by a mile but I wouldn't be too upset if it was De Zerbi or Lijnders altho' I think Pep's ruled himself out?  I confess I've no clue who Amorim is.

Ended Sporting's 19 year title drought. Has them top of the Portuguese league this season. I think he's been linked with the Man Utd job in the past. Aside from his use of a back three, he is probably one of the managers Spearman has been tasked with tracking due to pressing intensity, use of wingbacks to supply attacks etc
killer-heels
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #135 on: Today at 12:22:17 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:21:21 pm
Yes but take a look around Europe most leagues are 1-2 team leagues so the options are short.

ETH won at Ajax not looking so good for him at Man Utd even though he has won them a cup.

I would have agreed in the past we ideally need a winner but now even a winner is up for debate Tuchel has won a CL and leagues in France/Germany would you like him here ? I wouldnt

Would consider Tuchel if he certainly wasnt an uber prick.
LovelyCushionedHeader
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #136 on: Today at 12:22:36 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:15:50 pm
I'm convinced Alonso is the one. The alternatives do not stand out at all.

What he has done at Leverkusen is not normal. They have amounted to absolutely nothing for what seems like more than a decade. He turns up and in 15 months, he has them top of the league. This coming after they were sitting in 17th when he arrived. Still undefeated this season too.

Yes it is a small sample size, but we have to go with our instinct here. I'm not even taking into account he is an ex-player too. Totally judging him for the impact he has made at a club which had been looking for a spark for a long time now. And he has delivered instantly.

Go for the clear and obvious choice. Just like we did when hiring Klopp.

People are definitely sleeping in what he is doing with Leverkusen. I don't whether it's just because they don't follow the Bundesliga or because they just want to try and find negatives.

What he is doing there would be akin to Postecoglu having Spurs 4 points of clear of the PL right now, or Arteta winning the league not last season but the season before. It would be like Klopp having us out in front not in the 18/19 season but in the 16/17 season.
Legs
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #137 on: Today at 12:23:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:22:17 pm
Would consider Tuchel if he certainly wasnt an uber prick.

Exactly thats my point he has won things but falls out with people very quickly like Conte/Mourinho dont want that sort here.
LovelyCushionedHeader
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #138 on: Today at 12:23:55 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:20:30 pm
Am I missing something?... Spaletti has already left Napoli. He's Italy's manager.

Exactly.
Nick110581
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #139 on: Today at 12:24:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:22:17 pm
Would consider Tuchel if he certainly wasnt an uber prick.

He has an appalling attitude.
jillcwhomever
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #140 on: Today at 12:24:30 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:22:14 pm
Ended Sporting's 19 year title drought. Has them top of the Portuguese league this season. I think he's been linked with the Man Utd job in the past. Aside from his use of a back three, he is probably one of the managers Spearman has been tasked with tracking due to pressing intensity, use of wingbacks to supply attacks etc

He's done a great job there and I am surprised he is so under the radar.
JackWard33
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #141 on: Today at 12:24:38 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:05:41 pm
And the answer to that is absolutely not. I don't think your trying hard enough to strip him of those LFC ties


Frankly a lot of people are as with many teams fans, only dreaming of what could be instead of looking at it objectively. It's one thing taking low expectations of Bayer and running with it, it's quite another when you are expected to win every game you play, it's a cauldron

I'd love Alonso to come in and be a success, but Klopp has built something here we want to continue. Someone like Alonso would've been a good fit after Kenny, not after a guy who's just rebuilt the entire club back to its glory.

As I've mentioned United did this with Ole. That's enough to fill me with dread

Ole had fucking terrible coaching credentials before United hired him it couldnt be more different

And its hard to think of many people who have more experience of being expected to win every game you play .. thats Alonsos entire experience as a player

Hes obviously a risk because of the lack of time but you couldnt hope to see more in the first part of someones managing career
There isnt a Klopp - no brainer out there - so if someone doesnt like Alonso because of the risk youre just shifting that risk onto someone you do want.

And the thing with Xabi is yes he could fail but the upside is the stratosphere.. as someone else said what hes doing at Leverkusen is incredibly rare .. you could literally be hiring the next Guardiola
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #142 on: Today at 12:25:22 pm
Quote from: Runehammer on Today at 12:15:38 pm
I confess I've no clue who Amorim is.

Play for Newcastle on the wing mate, keep up
DangerScouse
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #143 on: Today at 12:26:43 pm
Unfortunately there is no Rafa/Klopp type in world football. Obviously Xabi could fall into that realm at some point, starting with this season. For me, it's critical that the calibre of manager needs to be in the mould of the those two. A proven history of defying the odds and toppling the financial muscle of other clubs.
rushyman
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #144 on: Today at 12:27:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:22:17 pm
Would consider Tuchel if he certainly wasnt an uber prick.

Hate to say this but you need a bastard

Klopp is just unexplainable. A one off
terry_macss_perm
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #145 on: Today at 12:27:28 pm
A Spanish-speaking manager would be good news for Diaz and Nuñez in particular, given that their English doesnt seem to be great. Both excellent players now but with much more to come.

Might also help keep Bajcetic happy and settled with us, giving him even more reason to stay if/when Madrid start sniffing around him.
Redley
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #146 on: Today at 12:27:37 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:05:41 pm
And the answer to that is absolutely not. I don't think your trying hard enough to strip him of those LFC ties


Frankly a lot of people are as with many teams fans, only dreaming of what could be instead of looking at it objectively. It's one thing taking low expectations of Bayer and running with it, it's quite another when you are expected to win every game you play, it's a cauldron

I'd love Alonso to come in and be a success, but Klopp has built something here we want to continue. Someone like Alonso would've been a good fit after Kenny, not after a guy who's just rebuilt the entire club back to its glory.

As I've mentioned United did this with Ole. That's enough to fill me with dread

The Ole in the room isnt Xabi, its Gerrard.
jillcwhomever
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #147 on: Today at 12:28:22 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:24:38 pm
Ole had fucking terrible coaching credentials before United hired him it couldnt be more different

And its hard to think of many people who have more experience of being expected to win every game you play .. thats Alonsos entire experience as a player

Hes obviously a risk because of the lack of time but you couldnt hope to see more in the first part of someones managing career
There isnt a Klopp - no brainer out there - so if someone doesnt like Alonso because of the risk youre just shifting that risk onto someone you do want.

And the thing with Xabi is yes he could fail but the upside is the stratosphere.. as someone else said what hes doing at Leverkusen is incredibly rare .. you could literally be hiring the next Guardiola

You also have to remember the managers he has played under and he has used the influences of practically all of them into his football style at LB 04. It's a really interesting style he is playing.
Vegeta
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #148 on: Today at 12:28:48 pm
Anybody but De Zerbi hiring him would make us return to being the mediocre team we was pre Jurgen Klopp
DangerScouse
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #149 on: Today at 12:28:52 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:24:38 pm
Ole had fucking terrible coaching credentials before United hired him it couldnt be more different

And its hard to think of many people who have more experience of being expected to win every game you play .. thats Alonsos entire experience as a player

Hes obviously a risk because of the lack of time but you couldnt hope to see more in the first part of someones managing career
There isnt a Klopp - no brainer out there - so if someone doesnt like Alonso because of the risk youre just shifting that risk onto someone you do want.

And the thing with Xabi is yes he could fail but the upside is the stratosphere.. as someone else said what hes doing at Leverkusen is incredibly rare .. you could literally be hiring the next Guardiola


Not sure i understand the potential Guardiola comparison? Surely Jurgen is a more apt comparison for Xabi?
Pistolero
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #150 on: Today at 12:29:04 pm
I'm putting all my eggs in Xabi's basket.
jillcwhomever
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #151 on: Today at 12:30:18 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 12:28:48 pm
Anybody but De Zerbi hiring him would make us return to being the mediocre team we was pre Jurgen Klopp

That is such an unfair and untrue statement.
Hazell
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #152 on: Today at 12:30:50 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:27:28 pm
A Spanish-speaking manager would be good news for Diaz and Nuñez in particular, given that their English doesnt seem to be great. Both excellent players now but with much more to come.

Might also help keep Bajcetic happy and settled with us, giving him even more reason to stay if/when Madrid start sniffing around him.

So Brendan Rodgers then?
rushyman
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #153 on: Today at 12:30:50 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:24:38 pm
Ole had fucking terrible coaching credentials before United hired him it couldnt be more different

And its hard to think of many people who have more experience of being expected to win every game you play .. thats Alonsos entire experience as a player

Hes obviously a risk because of the lack of time but you couldnt hope to see more in the first part of someones managing career
There isnt a Klopp - no brainer out there - so if someone doesnt like Alonso because of the risk youre just shifting that risk onto someone you do want.

And the thing with Xabi is yes he could fail but the upside is the stratosphere.. as someone else said what hes doing at Leverkusen is incredibly rare .. you could literally be hiring the next Guardiola


He'd won back to back Norwegian titles and their domestic cup

If one of our ex players had done that people would be doing exactly tkt what United fans were   
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #154 on: Today at 12:31:17 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:29:04 pm
I'm putting all my eggs in Xabi's basket.

DelTrotter
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #155 on: Today at 12:31:19 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:30:50 pm
He'd won back to back Norwegian titles and their domestic cup

If one of our ex players had done that people would be doing exactly tkt what United fans were

How did he do at Cardiff?

You're being really weird on this.
B0151?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #156 on: Today at 12:32:21 pm
Anyone we get in who isn't Klopp is a risk. We should make that clear right away..

Even when we appointed Klopp it felt like gift from God. One of the best coaches in world football falling on our lap. We were fortunate but also it's clear someone like Klopp was destined to manage Liverpool. That old Shankly quote - Liverpool was made for Klopp and Klopp was made for Liverpool.

The next man needs to be the right personality and someone who everyone can get behind.  It needs to be someone who while confident isn't going to be a billy big bollocks who wants to make his own mark immediately and rips up the blueprint of a very promising team that Klopp will have left.

Just look how Klopp came in and got the most of what he had already. Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Firmino being cornerstones of the team for 8 or more years. Bringing Trent through, cashing in on other youngsters. He also got the best out of other pre existing players like Coutinho, Lovren, Origi, Lallana and a lot more while they were here, helping the team evolve over time.

It's clear that the man coming in is going to have to make the best out of what they have if we want to be competitive so we can concentrate the funds on where we need them, just like Klopp did. We will have to move very smart in the market to compete with the cheats, that's just the way it is.

If we go for Xabi, we all know that it's earlier than we would have liked. However, if in our assessments we agree that he is the perfect man. Perhaps it will be a blessing in disguise. Will he still have been at Leverkusen in 2 years? That's the way that I'm looking at it. We get the chance to lock him in before anyone else. Come the end of the season it may look like a no brainer.
Redley
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #157 on: Today at 12:32:25 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 12:28:48 pm
Anybody but De Zerbi hiring him would make us return to being the mediocre team we was pre Jurgen Klopp

You seem to be putting all your eggs in the De Zerbi basket. Hes doing well at Brighton but Im not sure hes the guaranteed success you seem to think.
Persephone
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #158 on: Today at 12:32:27 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 10:59:13 am
You may find this analysis of his tactics to be useful - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-tMawfeCOw

Putting aside his playing legacy and my absolute admiration for him as a LFC legend, in my opinion he's the standout candidate and the club need to do whatever it takes to bring him in. I'm a very casual viewer of the Bundesliga, but the Leverkusen of now versus the team he inherited are almost unrecognisable. They're top on merit - second top scorers but fewest conceded so far this season (sound familiar?). 50 goals in 18 matches is a decent return in any league but only 14 conceded. If we think back to the last time we took a punt on an upcoming managerial talent, when Brendan Rodgers was in charge, we were scoring for fun but leaky as hell at the back. The difference with Xabi is that he's already looking like he's been managing for years. He's got the fierce attacking, control in the middle of the park and a solid defence, yet he's hardly broken the bank in terms of transfer activity - according to Transfermarkt he's actually made a profit on transfer dealings (again, sound familiar?). If he can turn them around in 18 months, I can only imagine what he could do with the squad he would inherit at Liverpool. It's such a no-brainer, the question is does he feel his work at Bayer is complete, would he want to stay and finish the job, or would this be the one chance to grab one of the highest profile roles in world football?
It's like the stars have aligned for Xabi, one of the highest rated Clubs in the world has a vacancy and it happens to be one that he's very familiar with. Unlike Real and Bayern our fans and owners will give him time and he'll have a young and moldable squad available to him.

I think we'll need a big name manager to keep the likes of Trent, Ali and Virgil. I can't imagine going from working with the possibly the greatest Manager in the world to say Nagelsmann or De Zerbi (even though the job he's done is admirable).
Oskar
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #159 on: Today at 12:33:21 pm
Alonso isnt remotely comparable with Solskjaer as a manager.

Theres a seismic gulf in quality and talent between them, us appointing Alonso would be nothing like United appointing Solskjaer.
