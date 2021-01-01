I've not watched Xabi's teams play, is it similar to us?
I quite like how Brighton play but is that Brighton's style or de Zerbi's?
You may find this analysis of his tactics to be useful - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-tMawfeCOw
Putting aside his playing legacy and my absolute admiration for him as a LFC legend, in my opinion he's the standout candidate and the club need to do whatever it takes to bring him in. I'm a very casual viewer of the Bundesliga, but the Leverkusen of now versus the team he inherited are almost unrecognisable. They're top on merit - second top scorers but fewest conceded so far this season (sound familiar?). 50 goals in 18 matches is a decent return in any league but only 14 conceded. If we think back to the last time we took a punt on an upcoming managerial talent, when Brendan Rodgers was in charge, we were scoring for fun but leaky as hell at the back. The difference with Xabi is that he's already looking like he's been managing for years. He's got the fierce attacking, control in the middle of the park and a solid defence, yet he's hardly broken the bank in terms of transfer activity - according to Transfermarkt he's actually made a profit on transfer dealings (again, sound familiar?). If he can turn them around in 18 months, I can only imagine what he could do with the squad he would inherit at Liverpool. It's such a no-brainer, the question is does he feel his work at Bayer is complete, would he want to stay and finish the job, or would this be the one chance to grab one of the highest profile roles in world football?