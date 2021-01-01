I think the fact the senior coaching group is also leaving at the same time is an important factor. Do we know if it's because they have all chosen to go with Klopp (but the club were open to them staying) or because the club know whoever comes in will bring their own team with them? It's basically ruled out an internal solution, or a solution where the structure stays the same with a different leader added.



I'd like to think the club have already lined up the replacement or are in advanced discussions. Part of the reason for the announcement was that they didn't want it to break through rumours before an announcement.