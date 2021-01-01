« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

JerseyKloppite

LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:04:50 am
Please use this thread if you wand to discuss who might be Liverpool's manager for 2024/2025 and beyond.

We entirely appreciate that some may think it's "too soon" following yesterday's announcement but it's been a subject of discussion in the Jurgen thread and the transfer thread, so we'd rather keep it here. The thread about Jurgen leaving should be kept to a focus on our wonderful manager.
meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:07:03 am
My criteria is:
Not a twat
Doesnt buy twats
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:11:02 am
No one English. Ever.

The racists, bigots and inbreds in the media - as has been seen when we had Hodgeson will come out of the woodwork and infest the club.

Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:19:04 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:11:02 am
No one English. Ever.

The racists, bigots and inbreds in the media - as has been seen when we had Hodgeson will come out of the woodwork and infest the club.

There's only two things I hate in this world. People who are intolerant of other people's cultures and the Dutch.
Schmarn

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:22:33 am

I think the interesting question is not so much who the replacement will be but will they adopt the same style of play or bring their own brand to the team. Our team is built to counter press but are the candidates out there coaching that style of football? Of course managers and players can adapt and counter pressing is now the method adopted by many of the best teams in the PL (though not elsewhere) but we might see a change in philosophy with a new manager.

Im open minded so long as it works but I dont think its as simple as plugging in a new manager and carrying on as we were.
Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:24:08 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:11:02 am
No one English. Ever.

The racists, bigots and inbreds in the media - as has been seen when we had Hodgeson will come out of the woodwork and infest the club.

God could you imagine

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:25:40 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:24:08 am
God could you imagine



Bob was one in a million :)

I'd have him back
reddebs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:29:08 am
I've not watched Xabi's teams play, is it similar to us?

I quite like how Brighton play but is that Brighton's style or de Zerbi's?
Prof

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:30:11 am
I think the fact the senior coaching group is also leaving at the same time is an important factor.  Do we know if it's because they have all chosen to go with Klopp (but the club were open to them staying) or because the club know whoever comes in will bring their own team with them?  It's basically ruled out an internal solution, or a solution where the structure stays the same with a different leader added.

I'd like to think the club have already lined up the replacement or are in advanced discussions.  Part of the reason for the announcement was that they didn't want it to break through rumours before an announcement.
Lycan

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:31:35 am
Has to be Xabi Alonso for me. Regardless if Leverkusen wins the Bundesliga or not. He gets us, he's one of us. His football philosophy is good. He's intelligent. He's played under some of the greatest managers in the modern football era. And he'll have plenty of credit stored up with him being an ex-red.
JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:31:48 am
I don't really like any particular candidate but I think that's a function of us having the best manager in the world currently - nothing can be as good.

Of the mentioned names so far I would only take Xabi and even that's a risk. 
RedSamba

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:32:59 am
At this point, I don't even care about his managerial ability. Football is so corrupt these days so I couldn't care less about his tactics, style of play, etc. If the new manager is half of what Klopp is as a person we will be lucky
Dazzer23

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:33:01 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:29:08 am
I've not watched Xabi's teams play, is it similar to us?



Attacking, flowing football apparently.  Would love it to be him, I think its only him coming in that could alleviate some of the pain from yesterday for me.
reddebs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:39:10 am
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 10:33:01 am
Attacking, flowing football apparently.  Would love it to be him, I think its only him coming in that could alleviate some of the pain from yesterday for me.

Thanks mate 👍
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:40:31 am
I am sure that the likes of Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann are under consideration ...
Passmaster Molby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:42:26 am
It has to be Alonso, he ticks all the boxes.
Fruity

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:43:15 am
My ideal is xabi but its based on how he is currently doing and his history with the club.

With that said though why are we just dismissing Pep lijnders? He has been at the club for time, served under Klopp, knows the players etc. Klopp said he is ready for management.

I am sure the club could keep him if the right amount of money was put in front of him - I know he is a risk but surprised he has been just discounted so quickly.
reddebs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:43:50 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:40:31 am
I am sure that the likes of Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann are under consideration ...

Nagelsmann?  Isn't he a bit of a miserable twat and a boring coach?
Dazzer23

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:44:03 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:40:31 am
I am sure that the likes of Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann are under consideration ...

Yes and we are in a very fortunate position in that we are a very attractive proposition for any Manager in the world.
Arrowsmith

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:44:53 am
For those able to do so, Xabi's Leverkusen take on Moenchengladbach at half five today. Probably be on the box somewhere.
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:45:29 am
I am pretty sure a number of managers will make it clear they are interested as well. This is a big job and he's given them the best possible chance with a really good team as well.
Arrowsmith

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:47:37 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:43:50 am
Nagelsmann?  Isn't he a bit of a miserable twat and a boring coach?
Yep... I know he's German like Klopp but it would be like going from Doddy to Michael fucking McIntyre.
Nick110581

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:48:17 am
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:43:15 am
My ideal is xabi but its based on how he is currently doing and his history with the club.

With that said though why are we just dismissing Pep lijnders? He has been at the club for time, served under Klopp, knows the players etc. Klopp said he is ready for management.

I am sure the club could keep him if the right amount of money was put in front of him - I know he is a risk but surprised he has been just discounted so quickly.

Hes not proven as a Manager and if its announced that he is leaving then you think that it has been discounted.
Caps4444

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:48:57 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:40:31 am
I am sure that the likes of Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann are under consideration ...

Amorim - Hows his English? Think that needs to be taken into consideration?
Oscarmac

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:50:38 am
The way our owners work, I wouldn't be surprised if they have the next manager sorted already. They have known since November.
kop306

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:51:11 am
what do people think of the argentina manager ?

i havent heard his name mentioned yet
shook

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:51:57 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:29:08 am
I've not watched Xabi's teams play, is it similar to us?

I quite like how Brighton play but is that Brighton's style or de Zerbi's?

It's been described as a bit of Klopp, Guardiola and Diniz (relationism). He plays 3-4-3 but I get the impression he picked the base formation to suit his players strengths, so clearly would be a flexible manager and likely very good at half-time adjustments just as Klopp does.
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:52:44 am
Quote from: shook on Today at 10:51:57 am
It's been described as a bit of Klopp, Guardiola and Diniz (relationism). He plays 3-4-3 but I get the impression he picked the base formation to suit his players strengths, so clearly would be a flexible manager and likely very good at half-time adjustments just as Klopp does.

He plays attractive football as well.
Lycan

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:54:07 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:43:50 am
Nagelsmann?  Isn't he a bit of a miserable twat and a boring coach?

That, and I think he is massively overrated as well.
SerbianScouser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:55:00 am
The profile of the new manager is crystal clear.

Considering the way FSG spends it has to be a manager who builds teams bigger than the sum of their parts. Looking at any different type of managers if pointless.

There are only two viable options for this - Xabi and De Zerbi. Both could either go bust but both also have potential to go nuclear.

The only problem with Xabi is the Madrid link. That's a bummer.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:56:04 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:42:26 am
It has to be Alonso, he ticks all the boxes.
Alonso has to be first choice.






Then De Zerbi.
DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:56:22 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:55:00 am


The only problem with Xabi is the Madrid link. That's a bummer.

Not anymore.

@sportbible
Xabi Alonso on which club he preferred out of Bayern, Madrid and Liverpool:

"I would say Liverpool. It was strange because I thought Id feel at home in Madrid due to it being my country but compared to Liverpool it wasnt. Liverpool is like my 2nd home."
Lycan

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:56:27 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:55:00 am

The only problem with Xabi is the Madrid link. That's a bummer.

Hasn't Carlo recently signed another contract?
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:56:59 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:55:00 am
The profile of the new manager is crystal clear.

Considering the way FSG spends it has to be a manager who builds teams bigger than the sum of their parts. Looking at any different type of managers if pointless.

There are only two viable options for this - Xabi and De Zerbi. Both could either go bust but both also have potential to go nuclear.

The only problem with Xabi is the Madrid link. That's a bummer.

I thought Xabi has already said he prefers Liverpool to Madrid.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:59:13 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:29:08 am
I've not watched Xabi's teams play, is it similar to us?

I quite like how Brighton play but is that Brighton's style or de Zerbi's?

You may find this analysis of his tactics to be useful - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-tMawfeCOw

Putting aside his playing legacy and my absolute admiration for him as a LFC legend, in my opinion he's the standout candidate and the club need to do whatever it takes to bring him in. I'm a very casual viewer of the Bundesliga, but the Leverkusen of now versus the team he inherited are almost unrecognisable. They're top on merit - second top scorers but fewest conceded so far this season (sound familiar?). 50 goals in 18 matches is a decent return in any league but only 14 conceded. If we think back to the last time we took a punt on an upcoming managerial talent, when Brendan Rodgers was in charge, we were scoring for fun but leaky as hell at the back. The difference with Xabi is that he's already looking like he's been managing for years. He's got the fierce attacking, control in the middle of the park and a solid defence, yet he's hardly broken the bank in terms of transfer activity - according to Transfermarkt he's actually made a profit on transfer dealings (again, sound familiar?). If he can turn them around in 18 months, I can only imagine what he could do with the squad he would inherit at Liverpool. It's such a no-brainer, the question is does he feel his work at Bayer is complete, would he want to stay and finish the job, or would this be the one chance to grab one of the highest profile roles in world football?
Fruity

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:59:41 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:48:17 am
Hes not proven as a Manager and if its announced that he is leaving then you think that it has been discounted.

Both paisley and fagan were unproven. Lijnders has had 8 years pretty much working with Klopp and the team. It's been suggested he has a lot of influence over the team and the way we play (sometimes from a negative perspective).  Massive risk I know but remove the romance/history from Xabi and so is he.
SerbianScouser

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:59:45 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:56:59 am
I thought Xabi has already said he prefers Liverpool to Madrid.
I'm not buying it but let's hope it's true.

Good thing is we're in much better situation now compared to when Klopp took over. No player or manager is beyond us. Let's hope we take advantage of that.
duvva 💅

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:00:24 am
Nagelsmann should be ruled out purely on account of his wardrobe choices

What kind of c*nt wears shoes without socks
Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:01:35 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:56:27 am
Hasn't Carlo recently signed another contract?

I think he means in the long term, rather than in terms of an immediate appointment. But even then, as DT points out...

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:56:22 am
Not anymore.

@sportbible
Xabi Alonso on which club he preferred out of Bayern, Madrid and Liverpool:

"I would say Liverpool. It was strange because I thought Id feel at home in Madrid due to it being my country but compared to Liverpool it wasnt. Liverpool is like my 2nd home."
