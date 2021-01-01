« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Crisis Center - we are at DEFCON 1  (Read 34 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,200
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
RAWK Crisis Center - we are at DEFCON 1
« on: Today at 01:44:40 am »
Right, so who is gold command?

Surely you mods have put together a contingency plan, for such news like this?

We need counciling, shoulders to cry on, tantrum packs, there are enough Titty lips out there to sink a battle ship and to cap it all off, - Ive caught Andy making sense in a thread unaccompanied.

For me, first steps should be to play soothing music in the Klopp the selfish fucker is fucking off thread, for anyone entering the thread - something not to down, but has a positive message, I suggest the theme tune to Prisoner Cell Block H, but Ill let you shower, sorry, lot, to agree on something.

And can somebody please give Esther Rantzen a call, there are kids suffering out there.


And get the fucking guitar!
 
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,200
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: RAWK Crisis Center - we are at DEFCON 1
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:48:51 am »
Just thought, do you have any emergency hug jackets, so we can start issuing out to posters? People are drowning in emotion out there.

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,951
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Crisis Center - we are at DEFCON 1
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:00:40 am »
 :lmao :lmao

Never change
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,984
Re: RAWK Crisis Center - we are at DEFCON 1
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:17:40 am »
I'm prepared.

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 