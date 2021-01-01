Right, so who is gold command?



Surely you mods have put together a contingency plan, for such news like this?



We need counciling, shoulders to cry on, tantrum packs, there are enough Titty lips out there to sink a battle ship and to cap it all off, - Ive caught Andy making sense in a thread unaccompanied.



For me, first steps should be to play soothing music in the Klopp the selfish fucker is fucking off thread, for anyone entering the thread - something not to down, but has a positive message, I suggest the theme tune to Prisoner Cell Block H, but Ill let you shower, sorry, lot, to agree on something.



And can somebody please give Esther Rantzen a call, there are kids suffering out there.





And get the fucking guitar!

