I have had a drink, it is Friday night after all ! But what an initial post. I am feeling so emotional yet humbled. I wish I was as brave as you have been to write that. It has been a tough day today for all of us with the earlier news. I have been lucky to have seen our great managers, but this season I really was starting to believe that Jurgen was the very best of our managers ever. I lost my wife at the start of lockdown, and truthfully have not yet recovered from that huge loss. As a man you just shut up, put on a brave face and get on with things eh? I also lost my best friend of 40 odd years roughly 6 months ago. He was a huge red, we both watched all our games together and just talked Liverpool always. So after days like today you can feel a little alone or isolated, with no one to express your feelings or emotions with. It's funny because I have been on RAWK for decades, yet rarely post, and posts like yours make you realise that there is always our magical football family there for us all and truly as Liverpool fans we are so blessed to never ever be alone and to have experienced the incredible joy and to have the amazing memories that we have. Players come and go. Same as managers. But we, as fans, well - YNWA