When you joined us, Id recently left an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. I didnt know it at the time, but I was in the grips of undiagnosed PTSD, piled on top of the anxiety and depression I already knew about.



Im now 33, Ive been married for 18 months to the loveliest man in the world, Ive been diagnosed with the things that needed to be diagnosed and Ive gone through CBT and all that stuff. Im not healed 100%, maybe I never will be, but Im happy. I find it difficult not to compare your journey with our club to the journey Ive been on over the past 9 years.



Watching you take us to the top has been a privilege. Youve given us some of the best days of our lives, even when the world around us has been sad and scary and lonely.



And so, I tell myself that this had to end at some point, and I can think of no better way to end it than with love for all youve done for us, and everything you stand for.



But its not time to say goodbye, not just yet. Theres still the small matter of some trophies to attend to.



Thank you, boss. Up the fucking reds.