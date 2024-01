When you joined us, Iíd recently left an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. I didnít know it at the time, but I was in the grips of undiagnosed PTSD, piled on top of the anxiety and depression I already knew about.



Iím now 33, Iíve been married for 18 months to the loveliest man in the world, Iíve been diagnosed with the things that needed to be diagnosed and Iíve gone through CBT and all that stuff. Iím not healed 100%, maybe I never will be, but Iím happy. I find it difficult not to compare your journey with our club to the journey Iíve been on over the past 9 years.



Watching you take us to the top has been a privilege. Youíve given us some of the best days of our lives, even when the world around us has been sad and scary and lonely.



And so, I tell myself that this had to end at some point, and I can think of no better way to end it than with love for all youíve done for us, and everything you stand for.



But itís not time to say goodbye, not just yet. Thereís still the small matter of some trophies to attend to.



Thank you, boss. Up the fucking reds.