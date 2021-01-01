When you joined us, Id recently left an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. I didnt know it at the time, but I was in the grips of undiagnosed PTSD, piled on top of the anxiety and depression I already knew about.
Im now 33, Ive been married for 18 months to the loveliest man in the world, Ive been diagnosed with the things that needed to be diagnosed and Ive gone through CBT and all that stuff. Im not healed 100%, maybe I never will be, but Im happy. I find it difficult not to compare your journey with our club to the journey Ive been on over the past 9 years.
Watching you take us to the top has been a privilege. Youve given us some of the best days of our lives, even when the world around us has been sad and scary and lonely.
And so, I tell myself that this had to end at some point, and I can think of no better way to end it than with love for all youve done for us, and everything you stand for.
But its not time to say goodbye, not just yet. Theres still the small matter of some trophies to attend to.
Thank you, boss. Up the fucking reds.