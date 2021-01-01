« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The end of an era, but not quite.  (Read 764 times)

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,841
  • How are we
The end of an era, but not quite.
« on: Today at 04:26:49 pm »
When you joined us, Id recently left an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. I didnt know it at the time, but I was in the grips of undiagnosed PTSD, piled on top of the anxiety and depression I already knew about.

Im now 33, Ive been married for 18 months to the loveliest man in the world, Ive been diagnosed with the things that needed to be diagnosed and Ive gone through CBT and all that stuff. Im not healed 100%, maybe I never will be, but Im happy. I find it difficult not to compare your journey with our club to the journey Ive been on over the past 9 years.

Watching you take us to the top has been a privilege. Youve given us some of the best days of our lives, even when the world around us has been sad and scary and lonely.

And so, I tell myself that this had to end at some point, and I can think of no better way to end it than with love for all youve done for us, and everything you stand for.

But its not time to say goodbye, not just yet. Theres still the small matter of some trophies to attend to.

Thank you, boss. Up the fucking reds.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:39:01 pm »
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,253
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:39:33 pm »
 :wellin :scarf :wellin
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,250
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:41:07 pm »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,477
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:42:01 pm »
:wellin
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:43:42 pm »
Great post, farewell to a great manager and even greater person.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 04:26:49 pm
When you joined us, Id recently left an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. I didnt know it at the time, but I was in the grips of undiagnosed PTSD, piled on top of the anxiety and depression I already knew about.

Im now 33, Ive been married for 18 months to the loveliest man in the world, Ive been diagnosed with the things that needed to be diagnosed and Ive gone through CBT and all that stuff. Im not healed 100%, maybe I never will be, but Im happy. I find it difficult not to compare your journey with our club to the journey Ive been on over the past 9 years.

Watching you take us to the top has been a privilege. Youve given us some of the best days of our lives, even when the world around us has been sad and scary and lonely.

And so, I tell myself that this had to end at some point, and I can think of no better way to end it than with love for all youve done for us, and everything you stand for.

But its not time to say goodbye, not just yet. Theres still the small matter of some trophies to attend to.

Thank you, boss. Up the fucking reds.
Great post and made up things going well for you.
Im just pleased its ended the way it has for Klopp.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:45:24 pm »
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • ...All the best
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:46:33 pm »
Mark my words this is not the end between LFC and Klopp.

A year or two away from football can totally change how he feels right now and we all know we are made for each other.

The incredible elation we felt that day at Old Trafford when Kenny got back will be repeated with Jurgen. Mark my words.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,952
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:49:41 pm »
:wellin
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,833
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:50:36 pm »
Yep. Lets do everything we can as supporters to get the reds over the line to some silverware this season. This great manager, this great man deserves to leave us on a massive high. I fucking love him..
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,936
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:58:00 pm »
Beautiful opening post Snail.  :wellin
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,175
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:20:03 pm »
Glad everything is on the up for you, nothing more import than health and family.

Same for Jurgen, he's sweat blood for us and deseves his rest.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:37:12 pm »
Just read that, very thoughtful post Snail.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The end of an era, but not quite.
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:42:28 pm »
Lovely post
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 