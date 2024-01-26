« previous next »
Author Topic: Brentford away selling details  (Read 1525 times)

Brentford away selling details
« on: January 26, 2024, 02:07:48 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday February 17, 2024.

Location: Gtech Community Stadium

Kick-off: 12:30pm GMT

Allocation: 1,725

Disabled allocation: 14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices: Adult: £30
Over 65: £25
Young Adult (18-24) £25
Juniors (Under 18): £10

Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Supporters 12 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.

First sale: 19 games: from 8.15am on Thursday February 1 until 10.45am on Friday February 2.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 18 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Friday February 2.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 17 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Friday February 2.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: 16 or more games: from 3pm on Friday February 2.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/brentford-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-0
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #1 on: January 29, 2024, 10:42:33 am »
Any chance this drops to 15 on returns? Thanks in advance for any thoughts!
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #2 on: January 29, 2024, 10:46:57 am »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on January 29, 2024, 10:42:33 am
Any chance this drops to 15 on returns? Thanks in advance for any thoughts!
Absolutely none
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #3 on: February 2, 2024, 11:04:06 am »
Sold out in less than a minute on the 18+ sale. Don't know what they even bothered to add details for the 17+ sale, was always going to sell out on 18 as it does every season.
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #4 on: February 2, 2024, 01:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Max100 on February  2, 2024, 11:04:06 am
Sold out in less than a minute on the 18+ sale. Don't know what they even bothered to add details for the 17+ sale, was always going to sell out on 18 as it does every season.
The worst part is that if they actually bother having a returns sale for this (they haven't for the last 2 league aways), it still won't drop to those on 17.
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #5 on: February 2, 2024, 01:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Max100 on February  2, 2024, 11:04:06 am
Sold out in less than a minute on the 18+ sale. Don't know what they even bothered to add details for the 17+ sale, was always going to sell out on 18 as it does every season.

They even announced 16 one  :D
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #6 on: February 2, 2024, 01:46:12 pm »
Bonkers they announced 17 and 16 sales. We missed out on 18 so that's Bournemouth, Luton and Brentford gone this season so we go from 18 to 16

Leicester, Saints and Leeds to get promoted hopefully!
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #7 on: February 2, 2024, 02:42:55 pm »
Quote from: weebroalan on February  2, 2024, 01:46:12 pm
Bonkers they announced 17 and 16 sales. We missed out on 18 so that's Bournemouth, Luton and Brentford gone this season so we go from 18 to 16

Leicester, Saints and Leeds to get promoted hopefully!
If they have a returns sale, and its a big if, it will go back on at 18 so hopefully you'll get that and only end up dropping down 1 to 17.
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #8 on: February 5, 2024, 10:30:59 am »
Quote from: ABJ on February  2, 2024, 02:42:55 pm
If they have a returns sale, and its a big if, it will go back on at 18 so hopefully you'll get that and only end up dropping down 1 to 17.
Fingers crossed!
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #9 on: February 12, 2024, 12:38:59 pm »
Returns sale Tuesday 13th 18+ 11am
17 games 1pm
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #10 on: February 12, 2024, 12:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on February 12, 2024, 12:38:59 pm
Returns sale Tuesday 13th 18+ 11am
17 games 1pm
Unless I'm totally wrong, hopefully thats the case! no way in a million is it dropping to 17.
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #11 on: February 12, 2024, 01:17:39 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on February 12, 2024, 12:55:40 pm
Unless I'm totally wrong, hopefully thats the case! no way in a million is it dropping to 17.

Yes mate sorry should have said 17 only in the event any remain which probably wont be the case
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #12 on: February 12, 2024, 02:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on February 12, 2024, 01:17:39 pm
Yes mate sorry should have said 17 only in the event any remain which probably wont be the case
No problem.
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #13 on: February 13, 2024, 01:22:49 pm »
Managed to get 1 of the 2 sorted on 17 in that sale, was quite a few dropped was at least 14 in one block, didnt check the other two blocks lit up
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #14 on: February 13, 2024, 01:44:31 pm »
must have been a decent amount we landed 8 in our group
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #15 on: February 13, 2024, 01:48:44 pm »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on February 13, 2024, 01:44:31 pm
must have been a decent amount we landed 8 in our group

8!? Christ 🤣

The 2nd one got sorted on the refresh about 10 mins ago
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #16 on: February 13, 2024, 01:58:41 pm »
Gutted to miss this. Couldnt have been in any quicker but was sold out. As soon as I refreshed I was blocked. Wont let you get back in the hall map now. Hate this system!
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #17 on: February 13, 2024, 02:41:12 pm »
Managed to get a few for our lot between us  8)
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #18 on: February 13, 2024, 03:52:57 pm »
Managed to box a pair on 17  8)
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:03:35 pm »
Great away end yesterday.
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 07:03:35 pm
Great away end yesterday.
Indeed it was, great to hear a few of the old songs get an airing as well.
Re: Brentford away selling details
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:10:37 pm »
Better end, good regulars turn out, but still far too many of one game wonders. You can sniff it on them, especially as they walk through the gate and they start filming, for fuck sake.
