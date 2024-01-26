Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday February 17, 2024.Location: Gtech Community StadiumKick-off: 12:30pm GMTAllocation: 1,725Disabled allocation: 14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices: Adult: £30Over 65: £25Young Adult (18-24) £25Juniors (Under 18): £10Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Supporters 12 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult.Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.First sale: 19 games: from 8.15am on Thursday February 1 until 10.45am on Friday February 2.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 18 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Friday February 2.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: 17 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Friday February 2.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: 16 or more games: from 3pm on Friday February 2.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.