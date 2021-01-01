« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself  (Read 80899 times)

Offline Liverbird88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • Y.N.W.A.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 04:56:07 pm »
Hope that he changes his mind and decides to stay.
Logged
If Everton were playing at the bottom of my garden, Id shut the curtains.

Bill Shankly

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm »
unlike most, I think he won't go near the Germany NT job.  the job requirements are quite different aren't they?

his superpower is building personal bonds with players by seeing them on the training ground for months on end, being able to guide their development and assimilation into his style of playing, and showing them loyalty even when they are struggling.

in the Germany job he'd be seeing a (somewhat, at least) different group of guys for just a few weeks during the season, while trying to coach them in a playing style that takes a while for many (even top) players to adjust to.

it might have no attraction for him, plus be much more difficult to be successful at.

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,887
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 01:03:19 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
unlike most, I think he won't go near the Germany NT job.  the job requirements are quite different aren't they?

his superpower is building personal bonds with players by seeing them on the training ground for months on end, being able to guide their development and assimilation into his style of playing, and showing them loyalty even when they are struggling.

in the Germany job he'd be seeing a (somewhat, at least) different group of guys for just a few weeks during the season, while trying to coach them in a playing style that takes a while for many (even top) players to adjust to.

it might have no attraction for him, plus be much more difficult to be successful at.

he has said more than once that hed like to do the job though.  Dont think how different it is would be a hindrance, may well appeal after 23 years in club managment!

Its all about timing though of course! Hes insistant on taking a set amount of time off. Nagelsmann is only in charge till after the Euros, and youd think hed want to go back to club managment. DFB would LOVE Klopp to take over, but theyd not get him after the Euros. So who knows!
Logged

Offline King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 01:57:18 am »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 04:56:07 pm
Hope that he changes his mind and decides to stay.

yeah. I hope he does this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g07Xxr20L9s

 ;D



Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,726
  • Dutch Class
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 02:31:34 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:40:25 pm
I'm not convinced he'll return to club football, I would expect him to manage the German national team, it's always been one of his ambitions. I suspect that will be his last job in football, but we'll see.

Yep. I think the Germany job will be his last one
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 07:37:27 am »
I had no idea Klopp did so many interviews. I thought it was just the post game press conference and a couple of TV reactions. He does an absolute ton of them and he is contractually obligated to do them so he cant pass them on to Ljinders. That must take its toll over the years.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 12:49:18 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:37:27 am
I had no idea Klopp did so many interviews. I thought it was just the post game press conference and a couple of TV reactions. He does an absolute ton of them and he is contractually obligated to do them so he cant pass them on to Ljinders. That must take its toll over the years.
it's basically a 24/7 job, and with the fixture schedule top managers get very very little time off.
Logged

Offline Aeon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 02:31:16 pm »
I think he will manage Real Madrid or Barcelona and he will win lots
of Trophies. I don't think he will manage a German club again, but maybe eventually the German National Team.

By the way dear mods I am not posting conspiracy theories or rumours. It's just an opinion.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 02:36:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 02:08:13 pm
The last week is gonna be absolutely mad, we'll have the title celebrations and Anfield send off, then the Europa league final in the week, a European final feels like it should be the end of the season but we'll be back to Wembley on the weekend for the FA Cup final. Then the parade the next day I assume. Gonna be carnage!

Please might this be true.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,887
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 02:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 02:31:16 pm
I think he will manage Real Madrid or Barcelona and he will win lots
of Trophies. I don't think he will manage a German club again, but maybe eventually the German National Team.

By the way dear mods I am not posting conspiracy theories or rumours. It's just an opinion.

Id be massively surprised if he goes to one of the very high profile Spanish clubs. Itd just be more of the same as here, and likely even worse with the press and the scrutiny. And for what?  Hes never seemed arsed about going to a club just to pad his trophy count.  He could have easily taken jobs like that when he was at Dortmund - plenty of clubs tried to tempt him away.

He also of course said about language barriers, that he cant work at a club where he cant communicate. But hey, maybe hes been learning Spanish, he does have a home in Spain!
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 02:46:18 pm »
i think he will rejoin dortmund
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,679
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 03:11:20 pm »
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1753335193794978272

Quote
Everything we know about #LFC's new TV documentary:

🎞️ Eight-episode series
🎞️ Disney+ early favourites to broadcast but no deal yet
🎞️ No cameras in dressing rooms
🎞️ Klopp had sign-off on project
🎞️ Producers realise 'Last Dance' potential
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,238
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 03:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:20 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1753335193794978272


The real-life drama of what is about to happen has such incredible potential. Normally, we'd say "no thanks" but after it all pans out, might be amazing.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,887
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 05:13:48 pm »


This is either Thiagos attempt to stop Jürgen from leaving, or he just really likes his new predator boots  8)
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,083
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 05:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:13:48 pm


This is either Thiagos attempt to stop Jürgen from leaving, or he just really likes his new predator boots  8)
Could be Mac Allisters ankle his twisting as he wants his place back
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 06:18:07 pm »
I don't think Klopp will turn around and stay another year. It'd be completely out of character. He's decisive and forceful, and he thinks before he speaks. I also think we can take him at his word that he's tired.

This means that neither Barca nor any other team is going to turn his head and take over immediately (if that were a possibility, I think he'd stay here). My sense is that he'll take over Germany right after Euros. Yes, it's a different job that requires a different skillset than managing a club - but we all know that Klopp has the tactical creativity and an eye for talent that will help him succeed should he do it.

I remain sad that he's leaving, and more and more, am concerned that there's no obviously good successor out there at the moment who brings both experience and needed personality (but I'll keep my thoughts to myself on that one).
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,327
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 06:20:29 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,327
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 06:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:41:43 pm
Id be massively surprised if he goes to one of the very high profile Spanish clubs. Itd just be more of the same as here, and likely even worse with the press and the scrutiny. And for what?  Hes never seemed arsed about going to a club just to pad his trophy count.  He could have easily taken jobs like that when he was at Dortmund - plenty of clubs tried to tempt him away.

He also of course said about language barriers, that he cant work at a club where he cant communicate. But hey, maybe hes been learning Spanish, he does have a home in Spain!

Yes, he's said a number of times that he only works where he can speak the language. Also why Klopp with his intelligence would even think about going to Barcelona in the current mess they are in?  ???
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 06:58:21 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:22:20 pm
Yes, he's said a number of times that he only works where he can speak the language. Also why Klopp with his intelligence would even think about going to Barcelona in the current mess they are in?  ???


Klopp is so good hed probably still save the club.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 07:01:33 pm »
Probably a break for like 2 years and then goes on to coach national team football.

And I have this weird feeling that its not going to be the german one but instead hes going for the england job. Would work with lots of former players and is well respected by all of them. And we all know Klopp loves to end long trophy droughts and awake sleeping giants
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,305
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 07:08:40 pm »
Certainly wouldn't surprise me if Klopp was offered the England job. He's good for the brand and losing him is a blow to the Premier League. I doubt he would accept it though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,327
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 07:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:58:21 pm

Klopp is so good hed probably still save the club.

He is talking of slowing down, not performing miracles.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 07:19:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:22:20 pm
Yes, he's said a number of times that he only works where he can speak the language. Also why Klopp with his intelligence would even think about going to Barcelona in the current mess they are in?  ???

No manager in Spain gets the time to work things out - too much politics and the board constantly meddle in first team affairs. Even Guardiola couldn't stand it at Barcelona with all the politics. Even Rafa quit Valencia in 2004 because of the board overruling him (in an alternative world, they might have won the 2005 Champions League with him still at the helm given the amazing situation he left them in).

No way to run a football club and I can't see why Klopp would ever go there.
Logged

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 07:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:13:48 pm


This is either Thiagos attempt to stop Jürgen from leaving, or he just really likes his new predator boots  8)

Christ, I forgot he was still with us.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 08:06:10 pm »
Not a chance in hell he ever wants to deal with the English media again
Logged

Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 08:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 07:01:33 pm
Probably a break for like 2 years and then goes on to coach national team football.

And I have this weird feeling that its not going to be the german one but instead hes going for the england job. Would work with lots of former players and is well respected by all of them. And we all know Klopp loves to end long trophy droughts and awake sleeping giants

Always find it weird in life , never mind football, not to offer sabbaticals. Look at Kenny, after 6 months off  he looked a different man when he took the Blackburn job. Maybe we should have given him that time off and let Ronnie and Roy run the show without him, which they did anyway.

Likewise Jurgen, why not offer him 6 months off at the end of the season, let Pep run the team in his absence, and then he comes back in January, fully refreshed and he might even be able to give it a couple of years to his 60th.

He loves his job, the Club etc, he just needs some time out.

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,876
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 08:45:40 pm »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 07:49:13 pm
Christ, I forgot he was still with us.

Christ is always with us, so I've been told.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,134
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 09:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 08:14:01 pm
Always find it weird in life , never mind football, not to offer sabbaticals. Look at Kenny, after 6 months off  he looked a different man when he took the Blackburn job. Maybe we should have given him that time off and let Ronnie and Roy run the show without him, which they did anyway.

Likewise Jurgen, why not offer him 6 months off at the end of the season, let Pep run the team in his absence, and then he comes back in January, fully refreshed and he might even be able to give it a couple of years to his 60th.

He loves his job, the Club etc, he just needs some time out.



Kenny was still young though, he was 40 in 1991, he'd only managed for 6 years, his kids were all still living at home and the job wasn't as full on as it is now. Jurgen is 57 this year, his family is 700 odd miles away and his job is non stop. Even if he comes back, he'll be tired of it very quickly.

I think he'll take the Germany job
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,327
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 09:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 08:14:01 pm
Always find it weird in life , never mind football, not to offer sabbaticals. Look at Kenny, after 6 months off  he looked a different man when he took the Blackburn job. Maybe we should have given him that time off and let Ronnie and Roy run the show without him, which they did anyway.

Likewise Jurgen, why not offer him 6 months off at the end of the season, let Pep run the team in his absence, and then he comes back in January, fully refreshed and he might even be able to give it a couple of years to his 60th.

He loves his job, the Club etc, he just needs some time out.

It's pretty obvious he wants to go home, they are building a house in Germany. He's a Grandad as well and wants to see his grandson growing up, should he get the German manager's job he could mainly stay in Germany.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,305
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 09:18:59 pm »
Like I said, he'll probably chill out at his Formby house for a bit. Go the pub, chat to the locals, take his dogs to the beach and enjoy a well earned lie in. He'll want to wind down and say goodbye to everyone. I'm sure he'll have made a few friends locally. Then he'll probably have a month in the sun before heading back to Germany and his new home and normal life.

Maybe he'll take a gig in the Scottish League? Maybe win the league up there with Aberdeen, just to piss Ferguson off. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,305
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 09:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 08:14:01 pm
Always find it weird in life , never mind football, not to offer sabbaticals. Look at Kenny, after 6 months off  he looked a different man when he took the Blackburn job. Maybe we should have given him that time off and let Ronnie and Roy run the show without him, which they did anyway.

Likewise Jurgen, why not offer him 6 months off at the end of the season, let Pep run the team in his absence, and then he comes back in January, fully refreshed and he might even be able to give it a couple of years to his 60th.

He loves his job, the Club etc, he just needs some time out.

As I recall, Kenny said the club offered him exactly that. He turned it down and said he ended up regretting it. I think he hoped to come back to the club after Souness left, but Roy Evans got the job. Or maybe it was after Roy but the job went to Houllier.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 09:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:08:40 pm
Certainly wouldn't surprise me if Klopp was offered the England job. He's good for the brand and losing him is a blow to the Premier League. I doubt he would accept it though.
he'd be crazy to take that job, every time he selected a Liverpool player he'd get ripped, and every time the team failed (esp if he'd selected Liverpool players) he'd get ripped to bits even more.

too many gobshites in the UK football media, and on the terraces as well of course.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 09:35:31 pm »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 07:49:13 pm
Christ, I forgot he was still with us.
Jurgen's here for a few months yet, mate.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,327
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 09:35:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:35:31 pm
Jurgen's here for a few months yet, mate.

I think he meant Thiago!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,234
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 09:37:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:45:40 pm
Christ is always with us, so I've been told.

Jesus saves..
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 09:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 08:14:01 pm
Always find it weird in life , never mind football, not to offer sabbaticals. Look at Kenny, after 6 months off  he looked a different man when he took the Blackburn job. Maybe we should have given him that time off and let Ronnie and Roy run the show without him, which they did anyway.

Likewise Jurgen, why not offer him 6 months off at the end of the season, let Pep run the team in his absence, and then he comes back in January, fully refreshed and he might even be able to give it a couple of years to his 60th.

He loves his job, the Club etc, he just needs some time out.
I've had the same thought -- probably prompted by the Bargaining phase of grief.

as attractive as it sounds, and he'd deffo be out of the limelight -- how could Jurgen not pay attention to our games/results?  he'd be on the phone to Pep every day probably.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,134
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 10:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:20:43 pm
As I recall, Kenny said the club offered him exactly that. He turned it down and said he ended up regretting it. I think he hoped to come back to the club after Souness left, but Roy Evans got the job. Or maybe it was after Roy but the job went to Houllier.

I read somewhere, might have been in a book about Kenny, that he tried to get back and the club would have taken him but Souey had been appointed.

Jurgen was very positive in the press conference that he won't entertain a sabbatical and nothing will change his mind about leaving, he's done with the PL.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 10:21:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:10 pm
I read somewhere, might have been in a book about Kenny, that he tried to get back and the club would have taken him but Souey had been appointed.

Jurgen was very positive in the press conference that he won't entertain a sabbatical and nothing will change his mind about leaving, he's done with the PL.

I personally think hes made up with his decision. He has to go at some point and I think it would kill him if he had to go after a shit season. Hes still yearning for that break he was supposed to have before us and he can get it now all his cups have been won. The man doesnt have to prove anything to anyone any more, hes financially set for life, adored the world over and can just kick back and enjoy being a grandad in some beautiful German forest. I actually value his happiness over ours now, he deserves everything he wants and a long happy life.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 