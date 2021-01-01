I don't think Klopp will turn around and stay another year. It'd be completely out of character. He's decisive and forceful, and he thinks before he speaks. I also think we can take him at his word that he's tired.



This means that neither Barca nor any other team is going to turn his head and take over immediately (if that were a possibility, I think he'd stay here). My sense is that he'll take over Germany right after Euros. Yes, it's a different job that requires a different skillset than managing a club - but we all know that Klopp has the tactical creativity and an eye for talent that will help him succeed should he do it.



I remain sad that he's leaving, and more and more, am concerned that there's no obviously good successor out there at the moment who brings both experience and needed personality (but I'll keep my thoughts to myself on that one).