« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself  (Read 80612 times)

Online Liverbird88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • Y.N.W.A.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 04:56:07 pm »
Hope that he changes his mind and decides to stay.
Logged
If Everton were playing at the bottom of my garden, Id shut the curtains.

Bill Shankly

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm »
unlike most, I think he won't go near the Germany NT job.  the job requirements are quite different aren't they?

his superpower is building personal bonds with players by seeing them on the training ground for months on end, being able to guide their development and assimilation into his style of playing, and showing them loyalty even when they are struggling.

in the Germany job he'd be seeing a (somewhat, at least) different group of guys for just a few weeks during the season, while trying to coach them in a playing style that takes a while for many (even top) players to adjust to.

it might have no attraction for him, plus be much more difficult to be successful at.

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,886
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 01:03:19 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
unlike most, I think he won't go near the Germany NT job.  the job requirements are quite different aren't they?

his superpower is building personal bonds with players by seeing them on the training ground for months on end, being able to guide their development and assimilation into his style of playing, and showing them loyalty even when they are struggling.

in the Germany job he'd be seeing a (somewhat, at least) different group of guys for just a few weeks during the season, while trying to coach them in a playing style that takes a while for many (even top) players to adjust to.

it might have no attraction for him, plus be much more difficult to be successful at.

he has said more than once that hed like to do the job though.  Dont think how different it is would be a hindrance, may well appeal after 23 years in club managment!

Its all about timing though of course! Hes insistant on taking a set amount of time off. Nagelsmann is only in charge till after the Euros, and youd think hed want to go back to club managment. DFB would LOVE Klopp to take over, but theyd not get him after the Euros. So who knows!
Logged

Offline King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 01:57:18 am »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 04:56:07 pm
Hope that he changes his mind and decides to stay.

yeah. I hope he does this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g07Xxr20L9s

 ;D



Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,726
  • Dutch Class
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 02:31:34 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:40:25 pm
I'm not convinced he'll return to club football, I would expect him to manage the German national team, it's always been one of his ambitions. I suspect that will be his last job in football, but we'll see.

Yep. I think the Germany job will be his last one
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 07:37:27 am »
I had no idea Klopp did so many interviews. I thought it was just the post game press conference and a couple of TV reactions. He does an absolute ton of them and he is contractually obligated to do them so he cant pass them on to Ljinders. That must take its toll over the years.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 12:49:18 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:37:27 am
I had no idea Klopp did so many interviews. I thought it was just the post game press conference and a couple of TV reactions. He does an absolute ton of them and he is contractually obligated to do them so he cant pass them on to Ljinders. That must take its toll over the years.
it's basically a 24/7 job, and with the fixture schedule top managers get very very little time off.
Logged

Offline Aeon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 02:31:16 pm »
I think he will manage Real Madrid or Barcelona and he will win lots
of Trophies. I don't think he will manage a German club again, but maybe eventually the German National Team.

By the way dear mods I am not posting conspiracy theories or rumours. It's just an opinion.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 02:36:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 02:08:13 pm
The last week is gonna be absolutely mad, we'll have the title celebrations and Anfield send off, then the Europa league final in the week, a European final feels like it should be the end of the season but we'll be back to Wembley on the weekend for the FA Cup final. Then the parade the next day I assume. Gonna be carnage!

Please might this be true.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,886
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 02:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 02:31:16 pm
I think he will manage Real Madrid or Barcelona and he will win lots
of Trophies. I don't think he will manage a German club again, but maybe eventually the German National Team.

By the way dear mods I am not posting conspiracy theories or rumours. It's just an opinion.

Id be massively surprised if he goes to one of the very high profile Spanish clubs. Itd just be more of the same as here, and likely even worse with the press and the scrutiny. And for what?  Hes never seemed arsed about going to a club just to pad his trophy count.  He could have easily taken jobs like that when he was at Dortmund - plenty of clubs tried to tempt him away.

He also of course said about language barriers, that he cant work at a club where he cant communicate. But hey, maybe hes been learning Spanish, he does have a home in Spain!
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 02:46:18 pm »
i think he will rejoin dortmund
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,677
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 03:11:20 pm »
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1753335193794978272

Quote
Everything we know about #LFC's new TV documentary:

🎞️ Eight-episode series
🎞️ Disney+ early favourites to broadcast but no deal yet
🎞️ No cameras in dressing rooms
🎞️ Klopp had sign-off on project
🎞️ Producers realise 'Last Dance' potential
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,238
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 03:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:20 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1753335193794978272


The real-life drama of what is about to happen has such incredible potential. Normally, we'd say "no thanks" but after it all pans out, might be amazing.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,886
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 05:13:48 pm »


This is either Thiagos attempt to stop Jürgen from leaving, or he just really likes his new predator boots  8)
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,079
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 05:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:13:48 pm


This is either Thiagos attempt to stop Jürgen from leaving, or he just really likes his new predator boots  8)
Could be Mac Allisters ankle his twisting as he wants his place back
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 06:18:07 pm »
I don't think Klopp will turn around and stay another year. It'd be completely out of character. He's decisive and forceful, and he thinks before he speaks. I also think we can take him at his word that he's tired.

This means that neither Barca nor any other team is going to turn his head and take over immediately (if that were a possibility, I think he'd stay here). My sense is that he'll take over Germany right after Euros. Yes, it's a different job that requires a different skillset than managing a club - but we all know that Klopp has the tactical creativity and an eye for talent that will help him succeed should he do it.

I remain sad that he's leaving, and more and more, am concerned that there's no obviously good successor out there at the moment who brings both experience and needed personality (but I'll keep my thoughts to myself on that one).
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,323
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 06:20:29 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,323
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 06:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:41:43 pm
Id be massively surprised if he goes to one of the very high profile Spanish clubs. Itd just be more of the same as here, and likely even worse with the press and the scrutiny. And for what?  Hes never seemed arsed about going to a club just to pad his trophy count.  He could have easily taken jobs like that when he was at Dortmund - plenty of clubs tried to tempt him away.

He also of course said about language barriers, that he cant work at a club where he cant communicate. But hey, maybe hes been learning Spanish, he does have a home in Spain!

Yes, he's said a number of times that he only works where he can speak the language. Also why Klopp with his intelligence would even think about going to Barcelona in the current mess they are in?  ???
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 06:58:21 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:22:20 pm
Yes, he's said a number of times that he only works where he can speak the language. Also why Klopp with his intelligence would even think about going to Barcelona in the current mess they are in?  ???


Klopp is so good hed probably still save the club.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 07:01:33 pm »
Probably a break for like 2 years and then goes on to coach national team football.

And I have this weird feeling that its not going to be the german one but instead hes going for the england job. Would work with lots of former players and is well respected by all of them. And we all know Klopp loves to end long trophy droughts and awake sleeping giants
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,301
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 07:08:40 pm »
Certainly wouldn't surprise me if Klopp was offered the England job. He's good for the brand and losing him is a blow to the Premier League. I doubt he would accept it though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,323
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 07:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:58:21 pm

Klopp is so good hed probably still save the club.

He is talking of slowing down, not performing miracles.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 07:19:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:22:20 pm
Yes, he's said a number of times that he only works where he can speak the language. Also why Klopp with his intelligence would even think about going to Barcelona in the current mess they are in?  ???

No manager in Spain gets the time to work things out - too much politics and the board constantly meddle in first team affairs. Even Guardiola couldn't stand it at Barcelona with all the politics. Even Rafa quit Valencia in 2004 because of the board overruling him (in an alternative world, they might have won the 2005 Champions League with him still at the helm given the amazing situation he left them in).

No way to run a football club and I can't see why Klopp would ever go there.
Logged

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 07:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:13:48 pm


This is either Thiagos attempt to stop Jürgen from leaving, or he just really likes his new predator boots  8)

Christ, I forgot he was still with us.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,804
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 08:06:10 pm »
Not a chance in hell he ever wants to deal with the English media again
Logged

Online Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 08:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 07:01:33 pm
Probably a break for like 2 years and then goes on to coach national team football.

And I have this weird feeling that its not going to be the german one but instead hes going for the england job. Would work with lots of former players and is well respected by all of them. And we all know Klopp loves to end long trophy droughts and awake sleeping giants

Always find it weird in life , never mind football, not to offer sabbaticals. Look at Kenny, after 6 months off  he looked a different man when he took the Blackburn job. Maybe we should have given him that time off and let Ronnie and Roy run the show without him, which they did anyway.

Likewise Jurgen, why not offer him 6 months off at the end of the season, let Pep run the team in his absence, and then he comes back in January, fully refreshed and he might even be able to give it a couple of years to his 60th.

He loves his job, the Club etc, he just needs some time out.

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,874
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 08:45:40 pm »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 07:49:13 pm
Christ, I forgot he was still with us.

Christ is always with us, so I've been told.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 