Hope that he changes his mind and decides to stay.
unlike most, I think he won't go near the Germany NT job.  the job requirements are quite different aren't they?

his superpower is building personal bonds with players by seeing them on the training ground for months on end, being able to guide their development and assimilation into his style of playing, and showing them loyalty even when they are struggling.

in the Germany job he'd be seeing a (somewhat, at least) different group of guys for just a few weeks during the season, while trying to coach them in a playing style that takes a while for many (even top) players to adjust to.

it might have no attraction for him, plus be much more difficult to be successful at.

he has said more than once that hed like to do the job though.  Dont think how different it is would be a hindrance, may well appeal after 23 years in club managment!

Its all about timing though of course! Hes insistant on taking a set amount of time off. Nagelsmann is only in charge till after the Euros, and youd think hed want to go back to club managment. DFB would LOVE Klopp to take over, but theyd not get him after the Euros. So who knows!
yeah. I hope he does this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g07Xxr20L9s

 ;D



Yep. I think the Germany job will be his last one
I had no idea Klopp did so many interviews. I thought it was just the post game press conference and a couple of TV reactions. He does an absolute ton of them and he is contractually obligated to do them so he cant pass them on to Ljinders. That must take its toll over the years.
it's basically a 24/7 job, and with the fixture schedule top managers get very very little time off.
I think he will manage Real Madrid or Barcelona and he will win lots
of Trophies. I don't think he will manage a German club again, but maybe eventually the German National Team.

By the way dear mods I am not posting conspiracy theories or rumours. It's just an opinion.
Please might this be true.
Id be massively surprised if he goes to one of the very high profile Spanish clubs. Itd just be more of the same as here, and likely even worse with the press and the scrutiny. And for what?  Hes never seemed arsed about going to a club just to pad his trophy count.  He could have easily taken jobs like that when he was at Dortmund - plenty of clubs tried to tempt him away.

He also of course said about language barriers, that he cant work at a club where he cant communicate. But hey, maybe hes been learning Spanish, he does have a home in Spain!
