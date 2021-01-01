« previous next »
Author Topic: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself  (Read 79016 times)

Offline Liverbird88

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 04:56:07 pm »
Hope that he changes his mind and decides to stay.
Offline SamLad

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm »
unlike most, I think he won't go near the Germany NT job.  the job requirements are quite different aren't they?

his superpower is building personal bonds with players by seeing them on the training ground for months on end, being able to guide their development and assimilation into his style of playing, and showing them loyalty even when they are struggling.

in the Germany job he'd be seeing a (somewhat, at least) different group of guys for just a few weeks during the season, while trying to coach them in a playing style that takes a while for many (even top) players to adjust to.

it might have no attraction for him, plus be much more difficult to be successful at.

Online Dim Glas

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 01:03:19 am »
he has said more than once that hed like to do the job though.  Dont think how different it is would be a hindrance, may well appeal after 23 years in club managment!

Its all about timing though of course! Hes insistant on taking a set amount of time off. Nagelsmann is only in charge till after the Euros, and youd think hed want to go back to club managment. DFB would LOVE Klopp to take over, but theyd not get him after the Euros. So who knows!
Offline King_doggerel

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 01:57:18 am »
yeah. I hope he does this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g07Xxr20L9s

 ;D



Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 02:31:34 am »
Yep. I think the Germany job will be his last one
