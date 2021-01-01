unlike most, I think he won't go near the Germany NT job. the job requirements are quite different aren't they?



his superpower is building personal bonds with players by seeing them on the training ground for months on end, being able to guide their development and assimilation into his style of playing, and showing them loyalty even when they are struggling.



in the Germany job he'd be seeing a (somewhat, at least) different group of guys for just a few weeks during the season, while trying to coach them in a playing style that takes a while for many (even top) players to adjust to.



it might have no attraction for him, plus be much more difficult to be successful at.



