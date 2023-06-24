« previous next »
Author Topic: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself  (Read 77668 times)

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Echo many thoughts on here, its a real struggle to accept that hes going to leave. Its not just the footballing side of things, its that charisma, the energy and the understanding he has on everything in life. A wonderful man that happened to be an excellent football manager, too.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
at the final whistle I was hit with real happiness, immediately followed by a whole lot of sadness.  what Jurgen has given us .....
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
It's mostly pointing to the Germany job and the 2026 world cup for me, more time off but something different and big to aim for. The national team means more to most Germans than the England job does to many PL managers (mainly because most of the top PL managers are not English)
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:47:41 pm
The cheats down the road. That's the only reason we don't have more titles. Never lose sight of that.

True but they will soon learn the price of 'success' in the next year and it's probably not going to be pretty

Klopp stepping down this week got more attention than their faux-treble ever did...that tells you everything you need to know..and it kills them deep down
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:09 am
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away

Must be really burnt out if he's leaving now. I felt the same after Norwich. This is the best squad he's ever had.
Klopp with a cheeky turn around after lifting 4 trophys and saying it was all part of the plan?
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:10:52 am
It's mostly pointing to the Germany job and the 2026 world cup for me, more time off but something different and big to aim for. The national team means more to most Germans than the England job does to many PL managers (mainly because most of the top PL managers are not English)

Problem is that national team job will be a year leading up to the world cup and thats all he gets. Or maybe he thinks one 5 year stretch with Germany and then he will call it a day once he is into his 60s.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
The love I have for Kenny is matched by the love that I have for Jürgen. I never thought anyone could match Kenny, but there you are. Weve been truly blessed over the last few years and the development Jürgen has  overseen has been beyond belief.  We will be forever grateful. Love the man
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:09 am
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away

Yeah man, I feel the same. Especially when I see the likes of Quansah, Bradley turn up and show themselves to belong in the first team. It must be a moment of pride for Jurgen too, so it's baffling and sad that he wants to leave.

Hopefully he ponders over his decision again and shows willingness to come back again next season? I still hold faint hope.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
I see most of us are still in the denial stage. Or is this bargaining?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:09 am
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away

Or it's the perfect time to walk away. He clearly cares a lot about his legacy and thinks that getting the next squad build underway is an important thing to do before he hands over the reigns. It might not be what we want, but it's not that weird to want to leave with the club in a good place on the field.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
You have to take his comments at face value and enjoy the ride to the end of the season, looks like its going to be wild.
Another game where you look back on it and say "Would that have been possible without Klopp?"

No Salah, no Trent, no Robertson, and on the opposite side a 100M player who rejected us to go them, and we deliver that complete performance? The levels that he is getting the players to reach are incredible.

MacAllister is tremendous, Diaz is back to his best, Konate is unbeatable, and then you get to the cherry on the cake ... Conor Bradley.

Any other manager, including the almighty Pep would have complained endlessly about the fact that Trent's injury would have needed to reshuffle the whole team, probably looking to buy a stopgap in January in the meantime.

Instead, Klopp resists the urge to spend in the transfer window (against the wishes of a lot of fans, myself included) and trusts in a young 20 year old to deliver. And boy has he rewarded him. You don't see these levels of performances from players so young under a different manager.

I hope that he thought really long and hard about his decision, because this team can do incredible things this year and in years to come and he would have certainly enjoyed it
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
heartbreaking klopp is leaving after nights like last night make even more apparent
at least any elite manager will want to come with the squad we have
Be lucky to get someone half as good as Jurgen though
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: tubby on January 30, 2024, 02:47:34 pm
On the contracts, I'm pretty sure he said similar stuff about being calm and everything will be ok with Firmino and Gini's contracts, before they left on a free.

And everything was indeed ok, because no way would we have wanted those 2 on new multi year, biggest contract theyve ever had from us in terms of weekly pay, contracts. They were both goosed. Trent is different because hes hitting his peak and hell be there for 5 seasons probably but VVD and Salah are only going to be worse in 3 seasons time than they are now and we dont necessarily want them here then on massive wages. Father time is brutal for both the players and us fans.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:09 am
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away

I was in this camp last week but I think there's a good chance he wanted to walk away last year and once it dawned on him how much work might have been needed he didn't want it. With the number of changes needed in the squad and the loss of structure around him it looked like a big task. He's been convinced out of it and the club went as far as getting his mate in from Germany short term to work on making some transfers as easy as possible. I've no inside knowledge whatsoever but this is what I've said in my head and makes it a lot easier to deal with. We've got another season we weren't expecting, a revamped squad that has the ability to be the best in the world potentially and the club have time to plan for the future. In that sense its timing for everyone.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:25:22 pm
I dont know what Jurgens source of energy is, but a night like that - watching a performance brimming full of his excellent preparation, young lads, local lads - a complete performance, the smiles the fist pumps - his veins were hooked to Anfield tonight.

The big man said he could not foresee what the future holds, but he did not look like a man who had lost his charger tonight, he thrived off of that performance and atmosphere! Itll be a hell of a drug to walk away from if he has more nights like that under the Anfield lights. He looked invigorated and thirsty at the full time whistle - those fucking fist pumps!

In this moment - I absolutely believe hell be doubting his choice as hell be riding that massive wave of positivity.

His wife seems to know him best, Im not certain this journey is as final as it appears just yet.

This is what we see. We don't see training sessions, endless meetings about transfers, meetings with coaches, analysing opposition, preparing for media duties. Top managers work ridiculously long hours. The 90 minutes on match day day is a small aspect of their work. If you don't have the energy for the other stuff it's tough
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 07:05:46 am
Another game where you look back on it and say "Would that have been possible without Klopp?"

No Salah, no Trent, no Robertson, and on the opposite side a 100M player who rejected us to go them, and we deliver that complete performance? The levels that he is getting the players to reach are incredible.

MacAllister is tremendous, Diaz is back to his best, Konate is unbeatable, and then you get to the cherry on the cake ... Conor Bradley.

Any other manager, including the almighty Pep would have complained endlessly about the fact that Trent's injury would have needed to reshuffle the whole team, probably looking to buy a stopgap in January in the meantime.

Instead, Klopp resists the urge to spend in the transfer window (against the wishes of a lot of fans, myself included) and trusts in a young 20 year old to deliver. And boy has he rewarded him. You don't see these levels of performances from players so young under a different manager.

I hope that he thought really long and hard about his decision, because this team can do incredible things this year and in years to come and he would have certainly enjoyed it

I agree, this team under Klopp would be extremely successful.
But listening to him, hes fed up of all the other stuff outside coaching, press conferences, sponsor stuff..also he wants more than 3 weeks holiday a year. You can see hes enjoying it now, because a huge weight has been liftedknowing he will have a normal life soon.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:10:52 am
It's mostly pointing to the Germany job and the 2026 world cup for me, more time off but something different and big to aim for. The national team means more to most Germans than the England job does to many PL managers (mainly because most of the top PL managers are not English)

Who will manage the national team in 2024/2025? He said he wants at least a year? Best timing would have been one more year with us, then 1 year break then the national team for Euros28 and WC30?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:09 am
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away

I think he'd had enough last season but didn't want to walk after a bad season with the squad in need of rebuilding. Now he feels content to pass the baton. Frustrated with the relentless schedule as well, more games next season with CL expanding

So frustrating though when we've finally building a squad that could dominate for a while and he's going. Will be a travesty if he leaves with just that one title at an empty Anfield.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
A line from a song kept running through my head last night .. You left a great 11.


Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
I think its fair to say from Mainz and Dortmund, when he knows, he knows. And hes not afraid to make the big decision and cut ties and move on. Again, thats part of the reason hes who we love. Im sure we would never see him back in an official capacity, or even probably as a guest (certainly if employed by someone else), he doesnt seem to do nostalgia and from what I can tell he only went back to Mainz once and Dortmund when we played them. Not that he doesnt love those times and places, hes just not a gushy looking back guy. Im crippled by nostalgia I wish I could be more like him.

I dont read footballers autobiographys, cant think of anything worse, but Jesus Christ Id devour his if he ever does one.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:09 am
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away

He's knackered and he misses his family in Germany.

He's never had a normal life since he became a manager, he works all day, he sleeps in hotels twice a week, he gets home late, he's constantly in the spotlight. He's had enough.

Its going to kill him walking away, he's going to be fighting internal voices saying "stay, stay" but he's got to think of himself first. Its a good job he's going home to Germany, otherwise he'd be driving to Kirkby every day
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:00:12 am
He's knackered and he misses his family in Germany.

He's never had a normal life since he became a manager, he works all day, he sleeps in hotels twice a week, he gets home late, he's constantly in the spotlight. He's had enough.

Its going to kill him walking away, he's going to be fighting internal voices saying "stay, stay" but he's got to think of himself first. Its a good job he's going home to Germany, otherwise he'd be driving to Kirkby every day

Like Shanks hanging around Melwood after he quit until Bob told him to leave.

That's the best part of the job.

It's all the other stuff you mentioned, the stress from non-football requirements, that's likely making him go...
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Neil and Ken Early did a chat on TAW. I think it was the day he announced his leaving. Well worth a listen. They kind of nail it for me.

I don't want him to go but I am glad he's leaving on a high (all things going well) and in a reasonable state of health. The Liverpool job is very intense and Jurgan doesn't do half measures. I don't live in England and have the lens of remembering back to Shanks and the shock of that, come to think of it Kenny leaving first time was also a horrible moment. For some reason this feels different, maybe he's walking the journey with us all now, game by game. Maybe he's handing the club back to us in the same way. No leaving is anything but infused with sadness when it comes to Jurgan (and his coaches too) but maybe this will be as good as it can be.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:35:12 am
I think its fair to say from Mainz and Dortmund, when he knows, he knows. And hes not afraid to make the big decision and cut ties and move on. Again, thats part of the reason hes who we love. Im sure we would never see him back in an official capacity, or even probably as a guest (certainly if employed by someone else), he doesnt seem to do nostalgia and from what I can tell he only went back to Mainz once and Dortmund when we played them. Not that he doesnt love those times and places, hes just not a gushy looking back guy. Im crippled by nostalgia I wish I could be more like him.

I dont read footballers autobiographys, cant think of anything worse, but Jesus Christ Id devour his if he ever does one.

Him handing out our Champions League winners medals next season would be fine.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
have to remember 8 years at this club is going to take its toll on you especially for a bloke approaching his 60s

health comes first
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Apparently they are building a house in Wiesbaden near Frankfurt. It's clear he wants to live back home in Germany and spend sometime with his family and I can't blame him. You can't do this job forever especially with so many extra games with less time to prepare for them.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
I think he'll take the full year out. Then I can see him being tempting by a return to Dortmund or managing his boyhood club Stuttgart.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:36:49 pm
I think he'll take the full year out. Then I can see him being tempting by a return to Dortmund or managing his boyhood club Stuttgart.

I'm not convinced he'll return to club football, I would expect him to manage the German national team, it's always been one of his ambitions. I suspect that will be his last job in football, but we'll see.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 12:32:45 pm
have to remember 8 years at this club is going to take its toll on you especially for a bloke approaching his 60s

health comes first

As I've mentioned before, I'm in a job I can "no longer do", and it's literally killing me, but unlike Klopp I'm unable to just leave.

He's totally made the correct decision.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:33:20 pm
Apparently they are building a house in Wiesbaden near Frankfurt. It's clear he wants to live back home in Germany and spend sometime with his family and I can't blame him. You can't do this job forever especially with so many extra games with less time to prepare for them.

And building a home in Spain too. But yeah that part of Germany is where hes called home since being in Frankfurt at college and beyond and then Mainz which is where Wiesbaden is closer to. 

I get the shock at him leaving, but not so much the why now with this amazing team hes re-built parts of just getting going. At the end of the day, as much as he loves LFC and will always have that strong bond with the club and city, it wont get close to the pull of his family. Hes often talked about wanting to make sure he gets to spend that time with them, and he failed to do it properly as it where after leaving BVB. Now he can. Hes in a privilaged position to be able to do it, but hes also in a high stress job that he knows will likely take a major toll on him if he doesn't slow down.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Fingers crossed win all 4 competitions were in and he'll do a Fergie and change his mind.
