Another game where you look back on it and say "Would that have been possible without Klopp?"



No Salah, no Trent, no Robertson, and on the opposite side a 100M player who rejected us to go them, and we deliver that complete performance? The levels that he is getting the players to reach are incredible.



MacAllister is tremendous, Diaz is back to his best, Konate is unbeatable, and then you get to the cherry on the cake ... Conor Bradley.



Any other manager, including the almighty Pep would have complained endlessly about the fact that Trent's injury would have needed to reshuffle the whole team, probably looking to buy a stopgap in January in the meantime.



Instead, Klopp resists the urge to spend in the transfer window (against the wishes of a lot of fans, myself included) and trusts in a young 20 year old to deliver. And boy has he rewarded him. You don't see these levels of performances from players so young under a different manager.



I hope that he thought really long and hard about his decision, because this team can do incredible things this year and in years to come and he would have certainly enjoyed it