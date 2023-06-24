« previous next »
rawcusk8

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm
Echo many thoughts on here, its a real struggle to accept that hes going to leave. Its not just the footballing side of things, its that charisma, the energy and the understanding he has on everything in life. A wonderful man that happened to be an excellent football manager, too.
SamLad

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm
at the final whistle I was hit with real happiness, immediately followed by a whole lot of sadness.  what Jurgen has given us .....
Black Bull Nova

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2722 on: Today at 12:10:52 am
It's mostly pointing to the Germany job and the 2026 world cup for me, more time off but something different and big to aim for. The national team means more to most Germans than the England job does to many PL managers (mainly because most of the top PL managers are not English)
GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2723 on: Today at 12:14:58 am
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:47:41 pm
The cheats down the road. That's the only reason we don't have more titles. Never lose sight of that.

True but they will soon learn the price of 'success' in the next year and it's probably not going to be pretty

Klopp stepping down this week got more attention than their faux-treble ever did...that tells you everything you need to know..and it kills them deep down
JackWard33

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2724 on: Today at 12:22:09 am
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away
Kopenhagen

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2725 on: Today at 12:22:57 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:09 am
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away

Must be really burnt out if he's leaving now. I felt the same after Norwich. This is the best squad he's ever had.
Magz50

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2726 on: Today at 12:38:06 am
Klopp with a cheeky turn around after lifting 4 trophys and saying it was all part of the plan?
killer-heels

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2727 on: Today at 12:53:47 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:10:52 am
It's mostly pointing to the Germany job and the 2026 world cup for me, more time off but something different and big to aim for. The national team means more to most Germans than the England job does to many PL managers (mainly because most of the top PL managers are not English)

Problem is that national team job will be a year leading up to the world cup and thats all he gets. Or maybe he thinks one 5 year stretch with Germany and then he will call it a day once he is into his 60s.
Keith Lard

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2728 on: Today at 02:04:49 am
The love I have for Kenny is matched by the love that I have for Jürgen. I never thought anyone could match Kenny, but there you are. Weve been truly blessed over the last few years and the development Jürgen has  overseen has been beyond belief.  We will be forever grateful. Love the man
kloppismydad

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2729 on: Today at 02:30:44 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:09 am
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away

Yeah man, I feel the same. Especially when I see the likes of Quansah, Bradley turn up and show themselves to belong in the first team. It must be a moment of pride for Jurgen too, so it's baffling and sad that he wants to leave.

Hopefully he ponders over his decision again and shows willingness to come back again next season? I still hold faint hope.
palimpsest

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2730 on: Today at 03:06:32 am
I see most of us are still in the denial stage. Or is this bargaining?
Avens

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2731 on: Today at 06:29:31 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:09 am
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away

Or it's the perfect time to walk away. He clearly cares a lot about his legacy and thinks that getting the next squad build underway is an important thing to do before he hands over the reigns. It might not be what we want, but it's not that weird to want to leave with the club in a good place on the field.
Draex

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2732 on: Today at 06:40:46 am
You have to take his comments at face value and enjoy the ride to the end of the season, looks like its going to be wild.
djschembri

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2733 on: Today at 07:05:46 am
Another game where you look back on it and say "Would that have been possible without Klopp?"

No Salah, no Trent, no Robertson, and on the opposite side a 100M player who rejected us to go them, and we deliver that complete performance? The levels that he is getting the players to reach are incredible.

MacAllister is tremendous, Diaz is back to his best, Konate is unbeatable, and then you get to the cherry on the cake ... Conor Bradley.

Any other manager, including the almighty Pep would have complained endlessly about the fact that Trent's injury would have needed to reshuffle the whole team, probably looking to buy a stopgap in January in the meantime.

Instead, Klopp resists the urge to spend in the transfer window (against the wishes of a lot of fans, myself included) and trusts in a young 20 year old to deliver. And boy has he rewarded him. You don't see these levels of performances from players so young under a different manager.

I hope that he thought really long and hard about his decision, because this team can do incredible things this year and in years to come and he would have certainly enjoyed it
MD1990

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2734 on: Today at 07:10:14 am
heartbreaking klopp is leaving after nights like last night make even more apparent
at least any elite manager will want to come with the squad we have
Be lucky to get someone half as good as Jurgen though
Knight

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2735 on: Today at 07:15:05 am
Quote from: tubby on January 30, 2024, 02:47:34 pm
On the contracts, I'm pretty sure he said similar stuff about being calm and everything will be ok with Firmino and Gini's contracts, before they left on a free.

And everything was indeed ok, because no way would we have wanted those 2 on new multi year, biggest contract theyve ever had from us in terms of weekly pay, contracts. They were both goosed. Trent is different because hes hitting his peak and hell be there for 5 seasons probably but VVD and Salah are only going to be worse in 3 seasons time than they are now and we dont necessarily want them here then on massive wages. Father time is brutal for both the players and us fans.
Guz-kop

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2736 on: Today at 07:23:37 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:09 am
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away

I was in this camp last week but I think there's a good chance he wanted to walk away last year and once it dawned on him how much work might have been needed he didn't want it. With the number of changes needed in the squad and the loss of structure around him it looked like a big task. He's been convinced out of it and the club went as far as getting his mate in from Germany short term to work on making some transfers as easy as possible. I've no inside knowledge whatsoever but this is what I've said in my head and makes it a lot easier to deal with. We've got another season we weren't expecting, a revamped squad that has the ability to be the best in the world potentially and the club have time to plan for the future. In that sense its timing for everyone.
Guz-kop

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2737 on: Today at 07:28:44 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:25:22 pm
I dont know what Jurgens source of energy is, but a night like that - watching a performance brimming full of his excellent preparation, young lads, local lads - a complete performance, the smiles the fist pumps - his veins were hooked to Anfield tonight.

The big man said he could not foresee what the future holds, but he did not look like a man who had lost his charger tonight, he thrived off of that performance and atmosphere! Itll be a hell of a drug to walk away from if he has more nights like that under the Anfield lights. He looked invigorated and thirsty at the full time whistle - those fucking fist pumps!

In this moment - I absolutely believe hell be doubting his choice as hell be riding that massive wave of positivity.

His wife seems to know him best, Im not certain this journey is as final as it appears just yet.

This is what we see. We don't see training sessions, endless meetings about transfers, meetings with coaches, analysing opposition, preparing for media duties. Top managers work ridiculously long hours. The 90 minutes on match day day is a small aspect of their work. If you don't have the energy for the other stuff it's tough
Caps4444

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2738 on: Today at 08:03:33 am
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 07:05:46 am
Another game where you look back on it and say "Would that have been possible without Klopp?"

No Salah, no Trent, no Robertson, and on the opposite side a 100M player who rejected us to go them, and we deliver that complete performance? The levels that he is getting the players to reach are incredible.

MacAllister is tremendous, Diaz is back to his best, Konate is unbeatable, and then you get to the cherry on the cake ... Conor Bradley.

Any other manager, including the almighty Pep would have complained endlessly about the fact that Trent's injury would have needed to reshuffle the whole team, probably looking to buy a stopgap in January in the meantime.

Instead, Klopp resists the urge to spend in the transfer window (against the wishes of a lot of fans, myself included) and trusts in a young 20 year old to deliver. And boy has he rewarded him. You don't see these levels of performances from players so young under a different manager.

I hope that he thought really long and hard about his decision, because this team can do incredible things this year and in years to come and he would have certainly enjoyed it

I agree, this team under Klopp would be extremely successful.
But listening to him, hes fed up of all the other stuff outside coaching, press conferences, sponsor stuff..also he wants more than 3 weeks holiday a year. You can see hes enjoying it now, because a huge weight has been liftedknowing he will have a normal life soon.
Caps4444

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2739 on: Today at 08:06:30 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:10:52 am
It's mostly pointing to the Germany job and the 2026 world cup for me, more time off but something different and big to aim for. The national team means more to most Germans than the England job does to many PL managers (mainly because most of the top PL managers are not English)

Who will manage the national team in 2024/2025? He said he wants at least a year? Best timing would have been one more year with us, then 1 year break then the national team for Euros28 and WC30?
Fromola

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2740 on: Today at 08:08:55 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:09 am
Sorry but I find it mad he's leaving at the end of this season - he must have his reasons but its such weird timing and hard to understand
I think he's built the best squad he's ever had that's guaranteed to be better next season than this season and it might win the lot this season, its such an odd time to walk away

I think he'd had enough last season but didn't want to walk after a bad season with the squad in need of rebuilding. Now he feels content to pass the baton. Frustrated with the relentless schedule as well, more games next season with CL expanding

So frustrating though when we've finally building a squad that could dominate for a while and he's going. Will be a travesty if he leaves with just that one title at an empty Anfield.
Redbonnie

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2741 on: Today at 08:14:04 am
A line from a song kept running through my head last night .. You left a great 11.


