There's so many wonderful things that stand out about Jurgen's 9 years with us. Making us European Champions, Premier League champions, & then world club Champions is beyond incredible. But for me there was something else that really stood out. I got to thinking about the 30 years between league titles, & why, during that period, were our title challenges few & far between. After all, we had some great players over those 3 decades & 2 superb managers in Rafa & Houllier, who both put major trophies in the cabinet. But why did we wait so long to be crowned English champions again ? Over the past 24 hours or so the difference between Jurgen & the rest suddenly hit me. Although we've had some top class players, & even the occasional top class team, the one thing that has probably hindered us was that we never really had a very good squad over that 30 year gap. If Stevie wasn't on his game then who else could we bring on to change things ? If Robbie suffered a serious injury - which he eventually did - there were very few options available. So what I'm trying to say is that there always seemed to be a huge gap in quality between the regulars & the also-rans. Over time Klopp has changed & rectified that situation. I think it's fair to say that we all feel quite comfortable when Jurgen makes his substitutions. We know that the lad coming off will be replaced by someone who offers something different. When the chips are down it gives us hope, & that was something we never really enjoyed during the 90's, 00's, 10's. So fingers crossed that Klopp's replacement will see how lucky he is to inherit such a wonderful array of talent. For him to bring more success to the club would be the greatest tribute ever to JK's legacy.