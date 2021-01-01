« previous next »
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,845
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2640 on: Today at 05:37:45 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:02:22 pm

It's through his son with his first wife, not saying she does not get involved.

its Ullas son Dennis kid. But Kloppo always refers to my sons when talking about his family. So not his biological son - but still very much his son  :)
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,613
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2641 on: Today at 05:38:51 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:27:06 pm
Definitely.
We'd be entering a new era which we could be optimistic about. A different type of era which might have disadvantages of less madness & hype but an era with advantages of calmness with success. Like what Paisley brought.
The club will change direction while travelling the exact same journey towards success.

With Alonso I envisage us never losing sight of our fondness for the past and embracing every opportunity to to celebrate Klopps tenure while we enjoy a new chapter.
Watching a young, sagacious, successful footballer immerse himself again in our values and traditions as our leader.

There is no reason why we won't have so many exciting times to to look forward to when our tears have dried and our sorrow has ebbed.
This is absolutely where I am

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,783
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2642 on: Today at 06:08:35 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:38:51 pm
This is absolutely where I am

I'd be more than happy with a 3-year project/journey. with someone I like, with minimal expectations (trophy-wise). My favourite times were probably more the evolution and 'getting there' over the shit we're too good
Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2643 on: Today at 06:15:45 pm
There's so many wonderful things that stand out about Jurgen's 9 years with us. Making us European Champions, Premier League champions, & then world club Champions is beyond incredible. But for me there was something else that really stood out. I got to thinking about the 30 years between league titles, & why, during that period, were our title challenges few & far between. After all, we had some great players over those 3 decades & 2 superb managers in Rafa & Houllier, who both put major trophies in the cabinet. But why did we wait so long to be crowned English champions again ? Over the past 24 hours or so the difference between Jurgen & the rest suddenly hit me. Although we've had some top class players, & even the occasional top class team, the one thing that has probably hindered us was that we never really had a very good squad over that 30 year gap. If Stevie wasn't on his game then who else could we bring on to change things ? If Robbie suffered a serious injury - which he eventually did - there were very few options available. So what I'm trying to say is that there always seemed to be a huge gap in quality between the regulars & the also-rans. Over time Klopp has changed & rectified that situation. I think it's fair to say that we all feel quite comfortable when Jurgen makes his substitutions. We know that the lad coming off will be replaced by someone who offers something different. When the chips are down it gives us hope, & that was something we never really enjoyed during the 90's, 00's, 10's. So fingers crossed that Klopp's replacement will see how lucky he is to inherit such a wonderful array of talent. For him to bring more success to the club would be the greatest tribute ever to JK's legacy.
Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,811
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2644 on: Today at 06:45:34 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 06:15:45 pm
But why did we wait so long to be crowned English champions again ? Over the past 24 hours or so the difference between Jurgen & the rest suddenly hit me. Although we've had some top class players, & even the occasional top class team, the one thing that has probably hindered us was that we never really had a very good squad over that 30 year gap. If Stevie wasn't on his game then who else could we bring on to change things ? If Robbie suffered a serious injury - which he eventually did - there were very few options available. So what I'm trying to say is that there always seemed to be a huge gap in quality between the regulars & the also-rans. Over time Klopp has changed & rectified that situation. I think it's fair to say that we all feel quite comfortable when Jurgen makes his substitutions. We know that the lad coming off will be replaced by someone who offers something different. When the chips are down it gives us hope, & that was something we never really enjoyed during the 90's, 00's, 10's. So fingers crossed that Klopp's replacement will see how lucky he is to inherit such a wonderful array of talent. For him to bring more success to the club would be the greatest tribute ever to JK's legacy.
It's an uncomfortable truth for many on here but the squad we built in 19 and 20 was down to the investment made by the club and FSG - they didn't give him all the tools he needed but they gave him enough tools to do the job. Rafa was massively hamstrung in that regard.

Regardless, that title doesn't define Jurgen's reign, it just adds to his legend
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2645 on: Today at 07:53:06 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:45:34 pm
It's an uncomfortable truth for many on here but the squad we built in 19 and 20 was down to the investment made by the club and FSG - they didn't give him all the tools he needed but they gave him enough tools to do the job. Rafa was massively hamstrung in that regard.

No manager in our history has been backed by the club in terms of transfers more than Klopp has.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2646 on: Today at 08:22:36 pm
Lets not eh lads, that shite is just going to wind people up.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2647 on: Today at 08:55:03 pm
A great squad requires great management though. All those personalities, all those egos... that's a special talent.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2648 on: Today at 09:08:18 pm
Quote from: HBBunter on Today at 09:06:01 pm
Followed the reds for getting on 50 years now and being a shy, reserved type whos afraid of the telephone(!), let alone social media, have had to summon up a lot of courage for my first post.  This is such an emotionally turbulent time following Jurgens shock announcement, just needed to share with other people who love the club as much as, and probably more than, I do.  After lurking around this site for several years now Ive decided it is a safe place to comment, so long as you dont behave like an utter dick.

For me, football has always been a release from an ordinary life where I can hope for dreams to come true, because they rarely do in real life.  Being someone who has a data driven background in my professional life youd think Id be looking at this from a numbers point of view, but for me personally this misses the whole point of football.  I know it plays its part these days, but Ill leave that to others.

So, I simply cannot get past the emotional choice and for me, that is obviously Xabi.  I understand that his data set is comparatively small but there is never any certainty in football, otherwise we wouldnt love it as much as we do, and we certainly wouldnt have lost a FA Cup final to Wimbledon (apologies and probably an instant ban for bringing it up!)

His prior history with us isnt an entirely rational reason for choosing him above De Zerbi or some of the other candidates but I think it cannot be ignored as a factor in a choice that we arent going to get to make ourselves.

In my head I see the young, relatively unproven but talented manager beating the odds and bringing success.  A club having given an icon a chance that others may have been afraid to because they were too busy looking at numbers.

Of course, I would be behind them 100% if someone else were appointed but, please FSG, dont spoil the chance of a new legendary story in the making because after all, this is the club, more than any other that has legendary stories running through its veins.  If it all goes wrong the fall off from our current high will not be enormous given the ability of our current players and promising youngsters and our next legendary story just starts a few years later.
Great first post mate. Welcome to the forum :thumbup
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2649 on: Today at 09:10:29 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:53:06 pm
No manager in our history has been backed by the club in terms of transfers more than Klopp has.

That's true, but he's also done an incredible job managing them. Recruitment and coaching have to go hand in hand and fortunately during Klopp's time we've generally been elite at both.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2650 on: Today at 09:17:23 pm
Quote from: HBBunter on Today at 09:06:01 pm
Followed the reds for getting on 50 years now and being a shy, reserved type whos afraid of the telephone(!), let alone social media, have had to summon up a lot of courage for my first post.  This is such an emotionally turbulent time following Jurgens shock announcement, just needed to share with other people who love the club as much as, and probably more than, I do.  After lurking around this site for several years now Ive decided it is a safe place to comment, so long as you dont behave like an utter dick.

For me, football has always been a release from an ordinary life where I can hope for dreams to come true, because they rarely do in real life.  Being someone who has a data driven background in my professional life youd think Id be looking at this from a numbers point of view, but for me personally this misses the whole point of football.  I know it plays its part these days, but Ill leave that to others.

So, I simply cannot get past the emotional choice and for me, that is obviously Xabi.  I understand that his data set is comparatively small but there is never any certainty in football, otherwise we wouldnt love it as much as we do, and we certainly wouldnt have lost a FA Cup final to Wimbledon (apologies and probably an instant ban for bringing it up!)

His prior history with us isnt an entirely rational reason for choosing him above De Zerbi or some of the other candidates but I think it cannot be ignored as a factor in a choice that we arent going to get to make ourselves.

In my head I see the young, relatively unproven but talented manager beating the odds and bringing success.  A club having given an icon a chance that others may have been afraid to because they were too busy looking at numbers.

Of course, I would be behind them 100% if someone else were appointed but, please FSG, dont spoil the chance of a new legendary story in the making because after all, this is the club, more than any other that has legendary stories running through its veins.  If it all goes wrong the fall off from our current high will not be enormous given the ability of our current players and promising youngsters and our next legendary story just starts a few years later.

HBBunter

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2651 on: Today at 09:25:24 pm
Whoops, think I posted in the wrong topic, meant to put it in the next manager thread...apologies all.
Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2652 on: Today at 10:01:09 pm
Quote from: HBBunter on Today at 09:25:24 pm
Whoops, think I posted in the wrong topic, meant to put it in the next manager thread...apologies all.
Then I'm afraid that I must withdraw my welcome. ;D
TankEngine10

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2653 on: Today at 10:19:51 pm
Tough few days. Still mulling the whole thing over to be honest. Not sure where we'll be left after Klopp goes - the speculation about key players futures without him is annoying but expected. Could be a huge upheaval, could be a natural transition. Either way, it won't feel the same for a while. We have the greatest manager in the world at our club. Hopefully we can make it count one more time. I'm confident. Go out in style boss.
