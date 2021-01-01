« previous next »
killer-heels

Reply #2600 on: Today at 11:55:41 am
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 11:55:41 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:43:13 am
Do we need galvanising? I don’t feel I will. Sure Jurgen will leave a massive hole, and who is as a person can’t be replaced in many respects,

But as a manager I just want someone I believe has the ability to take the incredible squad Jurgen is leaving behind and help it reach its full potential. As I’ve just posted in the other thread I think that’s Xabi.

He doesn’t need to be a talisman but I think the majority of fans will have more good will toward him as an ex player who was thought of and is still thought of highly, than the other possibilities.

Every single person mentioned is a risky appointment, for varying reasons. My own feeling is Xabi is a man of the future and the least risky of those options

As a fanbase we lionise our managers as much as anyone. There are some managers who are not like Jurgen that we get behind like Rafa but thats when there is some sort of conflict like Rafa faced internally or from the media.

Unless there is some battle to be fought i just think everyone will feel hollow. I dont look at Xabi, De Zerbi, Emery and think yeah thats someone Id really love massively. Thats without mentioning people who are c*nts like Nagelsman, Mourinho, Tuchel etc.
Nick110581

Reply #2601 on: Today at 12:02:05 pm
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 12:02:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:55:41 am
As a fanbase we lionise our managers as much as anyone. There are some managers who are not like Jurgen that we get behind like Rafa but thats when there is some sort of conflict like Rafa faced internally or from the media.

Unless there is some battle to be fought i just think everyone will feel hollow. I dont look at Xabi, De Zerbi, Emery and think yeah thats someone Id really love massively. Thats without mentioning people who are c*nts like Nagelsman, Mourinho, Tuchel etc.

Conflict from who though ?
killer-heels

Reply #2602 on: Today at 12:07:03 pm
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 12:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:02:05 pm
Conflict from who though ?

Exactly. Generally everything is rosy in the garden. We need to manufacture our own battle, which none of the managers mentioned seem capable of doing.
duvva 💅

Reply #2603 on: Today at 12:09:58 pm
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 12:09:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:55:41 am
As a fanbase we lionise our managers as much as anyone. There are some managers who are not like Jurgen that we get behind like Rafa but thats when there is some sort of conflict like Rafa faced internally or from the media.

Unless there is some battle to be fought i just think everyone will feel hollow. I dont look at Xabi, De Zerbi, Emery and think yeah thats someone Id really love massively. Thats without mentioning people who are c*nts like Nagelsman, Mourinho, Tuchel etc.

Again I feel differently. I wasn't born when we changed from Shankly to Paisley, but I imagine that Shankly was revered, loved and lionised. I doubt Bob was any of those things when he came in, but by the time he left he was.

In fact I doubt Bill or in fact any of our other managers other than Kenny were when they first became boss. Im not sure its that important, but I guess if you asked me who excites me most or who I could get behind most its still Xabi Alonso
Clayton Bigsby

Reply #2604 on: Today at 12:13:32 pm
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 12:13:32 pm »
I hare this discussion I'm hearing from some quarters about Klopp not winning enough for all the platitudes he is receiving. Do they not understand how much City and their cheating has skewed the league? Klopp's 3 best seasons average 96 points, Pep's 3 best average 97 points. Klopp is a magician and he is the only one that stopped City turning this into a farmers league
killer-heels

Reply #2605 on: Today at 12:16:55 pm
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 12:16:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:09:58 pm
Again I feel differently. I wasn't born when we changed from Shankly to Paisley, but I imagine that Shankly was revered, loved and lionised. I doubt Bob was any of those things when he came in, but by the time he left he was.

In fact I doubt Bill or in fact any of our other managers other than Kenny were when they first became boss. Im not sure its that important, but I guess if you asked me who excites me most or who I could get behind most its still Xabi Alonso


Me neither, but Paisley was part of the club and we would have known enough about him and he would have been a part of us already. Alonso has in some sense but its almost 20 years since he signed for us and well over a decade since he left.
rob1966

Reply #2606 on: Today at 12:20:01 pm
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 12:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:13:32 pm
I hare this discussion I'm hearing from some quarters about Klopp not winning enough for all the platitudes he is receiving. Do they not understand how much City and their cheating has skewed the league? Klopp's 3 best seasons average 96 points, Pep's 3 best average 97 points. Klopp is a magician and he is the only one that stopped City turning this into a farmers league

As I said in the ADFC cheating c*nts thread, without Klopp, they'd be winning their 7th on the bounce this season, cos make no mistake, if we don't win it, they will this year.
Nick110581

Reply #2607 on: Today at 12:26:06 pm
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 12:26:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:07:03 pm
Exactly. Generally everything is rosy in the garden. We need to manufacture our own battle, which none of the managers mentioned seem capable of doing.

I am not sure what you mean. Why do we want conflict ?
Red Beret

Reply #2608 on: Today at 12:26:46 pm
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 12:26:46 pm »
I'm also too early to remember Shanks, but I can easily imagine most supporters scratching their heads at the news of Paisley's appointment. From what I know of the club's history, he himself didn't want the job - he didn't think he was good enough.

But the key difference is that Paisley spent 45 years at the club, as both player, physio and coach. He knew it inside and out. He had been at Shankly's side all those years. Matt Busby was a friend and mentor. Who now can claim such credentials?

There's no obvious successor within the club itself; there are a few contenders with Liverpool links who have the potential to make the step. At some point I'd love to see James Milner back as a coach. I even think he could do a good job as a physio, given his uncanny ability to look after his body and keep himself competitive all these years. I don't think he's a Bob Paisley though.

"The Boot Room" was a retrospective thing; there was no hint at the time that a dynasty had been born. Lines of succession in football weren't really a thing - actually, they still aren't.  Nothing like that has happened since - The Boot Room was lightning in a bottle.

There are good managers out there, and the position Klopp has left us in would have 98% of the top managers in Europe salivating at the prospect of managing us, and 100% of the middling managers would eat their own arms off for the chance.

What we want is a manager who isn't just good - but one who gets what the club is about. But is there somebody out there who embodies both?
John C

Reply #2609 on: Today at 12:27:06 pm
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 12:27:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:09:58 pm
but I guess if you asked me who excites me most or who I could get behind most its still Xabi Alonso

Definitely.
We'd be entering a new era which we could be optimistic about. A different type of era which might have disadvantages of less madness & hype but an era with advantages of calmness with success. Like what Paisley brought.
The club will change direction while travelling the exact same journey towards success.

With Alonso I envisage us never losing sight of our fondness for the past and embracing every opportunity to to celebrate Klopps tenure while we enjoy a new chapter.
Watching a young, sagacious, successful footballer immerse himself again in our values and traditions as our leader.

There is no reason why we won't have so many exciting times to to look forward to when our tears have dried and our sorrow has ebbed.
Tokyoite

Reply #2610 on: Today at 12:34:02 pm
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 12:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:13:32 pm
I hare this discussion I'm hearing from some quarters about Klopp not winning enough for all the platitudes he is receiving. Do they not understand how much City and their cheating has skewed the league? Klopp's 3 best seasons average 96 points, Pep's 3 best average 97 points. Klopp is a magician and he is the only one that stopped City turning this into a farmers league
They are not allowed to talk about the cheating c*nts (assuming you are talking about the media). Rival fans couldn't care less as they stopped us from winning more.

It's disgusting but it's what happens when you heave blatant cheats in the league.
Dim Glas

Reply #2611 on: Today at 12:56:22 pm
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 12:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:13:32 pm
I hare this discussion I'm hearing from some quarters about Klopp not winning enough for all the platitudes he is receiving. Do they not understand how much City and their cheating has skewed the league? Klopp's 3 best seasons average 96 points, Pep's 3 best average 97 points. Klopp is a magician and he is the only one that stopped City turning this into a farmers league

even if he hadnt had to compete with cheats, what hes won is fantastic.   And its actually hilarious any criticism he may get, being that a) he came to a team whod won the grand total of 1 league cup in the previous 5 years. And hadnt won a major title for a decade, and hadnt won a domestic league for 25 years.   So now a man who came in and won them all didnt win enough? :lmao

And anyway, over his career, what he has won is way more impressive than pretty much any coach in the same time-frame, as you know none of those other coaches could have done it the way he did. No way was anyone else leading a young team built on a tiny budget to back to back Bundesliga titles including a league and cup double and a CL final appearance. Or taking LFC to 3 CL finals, winning it, and winning a league, club world cup for the 1st time and all domestic cups. And all done by building the teams meticulously and without a huge helping hand from fudging the books and an unlimited budget.  No chance.  If hed only won the CL and a cup or two what he did would have been impressive considering what he was up against, never mind the rest of it.

Anyone downplaying it is done from a position of envy. There isnt one man whos risen above any negativity in the PL than Jürgen Klopp, hes often been the one shining light, every fan and every journo (who all support someone!) would have given anything to have been on this ride with him at their own club. 
Mighty_Red

Reply #2612 on: Today at 01:03:30 pm
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 01:03:30 pm »
The twitter idiots are always going to be out in force coming out with bollocks like we didn't win enough, or seek to degenerate the manner of the victories, but what these fool will never realise is that it isn't just numbers (even if those numbers are pretty good), that fact is we have had the whole package with Jurgen, a great man turning us all into believers, doing a lot with a little making us smile even when we were down.

We all know we should've won more, we deserved to but whilst there are cheats around you can only do so much.
Rush 82

Reply #2613 on: Today at 01:11:45 pm
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 01:11:45 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:43:13 am
Do we need galvanising? I dont feel I will. Sure Jurgen will leave a massive hole, and who is as a person cant be replaced in many respects,

But as a manager I just want someone I believe has the ability to take the incredible squad Jurgen is leaving behind and help it reach its full potential. As Ive just posted in the other thread I think thats Xabi.

He doesnt need to be a talisman but I think the majority of fans will have more good will toward him as an ex player who was thought of and is still thought of highly, than the other possibilities.

Every single person mentioned is a risky appointment, for varying reasons. My own feeling is Xabi is a man of the future and the least risky of those options
I agree that we don't need galvanising - we needed it when he took over and the effects will continue to persist for a long time to come.

We're in a very different (positive) place as a club, team, and fanbase from where we were 9 years ago.
Crosby Nick

Reply #2614 on: Today at 01:31:00 pm
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 01:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:03:30 pm
The twitter idiots are always going to be out in force coming out with bollocks like we didn't win enough, or seek to degenerate the manner of the victories, but what these fool will never realise is that it isn't just numbers (even if those numbers are pretty good), that fact is we have had the whole package with Jurgen, a great man turning us all into believers, doing a lot with a little making us smile even when we were down.

We all know we should've won more, we deserved to but whilst there are cheats around you can only do so much.

And we have a decent chance of adding a couple more trophies before he leaves (and obviously, maybe even more than that). Everyone (externally) is talking like hes done already.

It was the first thing mentioned in the team meeting at work this morning by my boss who has said shes knows nothing about football. Jurgen is box office and all the online noise trying to downplay what hes done here is almost all driven by jealousy.
Pistolero

Reply #2615 on: Today at 02:18:03 pm
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 02:18:03 pm »
Jonathan Northcroft - The Times

Jürgen Klopps human side forced him to walk away from Liverpool...

Football on Merseyside and throughout the nation will lose so much more than a manager when the German leaves the Anfield dugout this season

Liverpool and English football are going to lose more than a football manager. That was obvious when another friend visited Liverpool city centre in the hour after Klopp announced he was leaving the club after this season, describing it as the worlds biggest funeral  just men staring into their phones.
It was obvious from the reaction of Klopps biggest rival, Pep Guardiola, who said with sad warmth, I have this feeling that hes leaving part of us at Man City too. At Anfield, at Sundays FA Cup tie with Norwich City, the noise, tears and banners will make it glaring.

It was telling, in the video he recorded for supporters, that Klopp, 56, spoke of finding ways to explain his decision to his wife, Ulla. She loves Merseyside and their life in the coastal village of Formby and persuaded him to stay when he was close to quitting midway through last season. Fatigued and mindful of his health, Klopp found 2022-23 a dog year, as he put it in his press conference on Friday.

He needed to rebuild his team, especially its midfield, and was fed up with the relentless schedule and noise. Among experiences that disillusioned him was one where, during Liverpools defeat at Old Trafford in August, a Liverpool fan stood behind Ulla yelling negatives about him throughout the game.

He was snapping at benign journalists in press conferences and overseeing performances that baffled him, like a 3-0 defeat against Wolves for which, he said afterwards, I have no words. But, with Ulla leading those who encouraged him to continue, Klopp regathered his fight and threw himself into the job with fresh energy, pushing Liverpool up the table and with help from an interim sporting director recruited to assist him  an old associate, Jörg Schmadtke  overhauled his squad, buying an entirely new midfield.

This season evokes even more parallels with Mr. Ferguson: a managerial tour de force where sharp recruitment, leadership and brilliant decision-making (witness the boldness and extraordinary impact of Klopps substitutions) has put a non-vintage Liverpool top of the league just as Fergie did with a non-vintage Manchester United in his final campaign.

But the underlying tiredness didnt go away. It was also telling that the moment which made Klopp realise it was time for a break came when he sat down with staff to plan the next pre-season. He had the sudden thought, What if Im not here? and found it not daunting but enticing.

Its just the stuff you have to do next to it [the football], Klopp said, explaining what drained him. An experienced fellow manager understands. Its the decision-making that tires you out. What time are we eating dinner? Whens the team meeting? Where are we staying?  he says.

On top of this there are media demands that have gone to a totally different level in the past five years. Before games there are press conferences and interviews with rights holders which, in an age saturated with content, are getting ever more left-field and demanding. Nobody wants a quick sit-down discussing team news any more  broadcasters want to take you on a walk round the training ground, throw a quiz at you, ask quirky lifestyle stuff, in the attempt to get something different. Quickly, that becomes grating and time-consuming.

After games a manager  especially of a club with Liverpools profile  will routinely have ten and more media assignments, hopping from podium to pitch-side podium for post-match broadcast interviews with domestic and foreign rights holders before doing radio, club channels and their post-match press conference.

Then there is the increasing complexity of coaching, analysis, recruitment and dealing with players. And logistics. In the Europa League, Liverpool are having one of those dreaded Thursday-Sunday-Thursday-Sunday seasons while maintaining runs in both domestic cups. The past week typified the toll on personal schedules.

Liverpool had a late Sunday afternoon kick off in Bournemouth and couldnt fly home from there (for the second time this season) because of storms. Players were couriered home in luxury vans but for everyone else, including coaching staff, there was a five-hour bus journey back to John Lennon Airport, where their cars were parked, and then for Klopp another 90 minutes drive home. He got in close to 1am, had training the next day, then the next was on the road again  to London where, on Wednesday, Liverpool played Fulham.

At a League Managers Association conference before Christmas the keynote speakers included a brain expert who talked about sleep, a psychologist, a heart specialist and a business guru whose presentation was about reinventing yourself in middle age. This is a profession under increasing strain, increasingly conscious of workers need to look after themselves.

The reaction from those who know Klopp well is unanimously good for him. Hes superman but people love him because hes everyman, yet that means he has everyman issues, one said. In the summer he became a granddad for the first time and is besotted with the child, a boy, yet has only seen him in snatched moments because (born to his stepson, Dennis) he lives in Germany.

At Klopps press conference it was poignant when he said, I dont want to wait until Im too old to have a normal life but also I dont know how normal life is. I have to figure it out. This is a guy who became a father at 20, when he was playing amateur football, attending university and doing 6am shifts in a warehouse to pay for his studies. I had to become a very serious person at a young age. All my friends would be calling me to go to the pub at night and every bone in my body wanted to say, Yes! Yes! I want to go! But, of course, I couldnt go, he recalled. From there he went into professional playing and, for the last 24 years, the consuming world of coaching.

He told Mike Gordon, president of Fenway Sports Group and the ownerships man running Liverpool, of his intentions in November. Their bond is incredibly close and after establishing there was no chance of Klopp reconsidering, Gordon understood. However the players didnt know until Klopp called a meeting before practice on Friday and told them in a dressing room at the training ground. Staff received an email and then the video for supporters was released.

Recorded in one take on Thursday, it was unscripted with Klopp wearing the gear of a normal middle-aged bloke  jumper, jeans and trainers. A nod to the civilian life he cant wait to try on for size.
Liverpool have lost just one league game this season and even then it involved a VAR farce that went against them. The unknown is how this news will affect players but, when Liverpool try to fill what Jamie Carragher suggests will be a post-Klopp vacuum, finding someone who can captivate footballers in quite the same way might be impossible.

Ralf Rangnick described Klopp to me as a menschenfänger  a German word to describe charisma that literally means people-catcher  and nine seasons of listening to players speak about the Liverpool manager has brought home how special he is in this regard. Ibrahima Konaté told me about facing a choice between Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid and having his mind made up by a video call with Klopp. I watched nothing else but his eyes. And I saw sincerity, Konaté said.

Then there was Jan Kirchhoff, recalling for me how it was playing for Klopp at Mainz. When he comes into a room it feels like the room is full of him, Kirchhoff said. He has  as we call it in German  he is able to deduct his thoughts. That means really complex things, he is able to break [them] down into simple sentences. Into player language. So its easy to give him what he wants.

Yet Liverpool are losing someone who can do the ruthless side of leadership too. A fringe player who Klopp wanted to put in their place was told, Listen, if my mum and dad hadnt got together and had me you would never be a Premier League footballer. Ask Mamadou Sakho, the former fan favourite who on a 2016 tour of the US delayed the squads outgoing flight by arriving at the airport late, was then late for a team meal, then didnt show for a recovery session which impacted the schedule of physios. Klopp sent him home. Until a move to Crystal Palace, Sakho spent the next five months playing for Liverpools under-23s.

Ilkay Gundogan tells a story of a ferocious dressing-down at Dortmund (Gundogans crime was breaking club rules by reporting for training with a muscle problem without giving the physios notice). Gundogan kept protesting that he was still OK to train until Klopp yelled at him: Do whatever the f*** you want to do! But later, Klopp sidled up on the practice pitch and put a big arm round his midfielder. My friend, do you know why I was so angry? I just care about you. And I dont want you to get injured, Klopp said, giving him a hug.

Liverpool are losing the captain of their culture, someone who stood up for the collective ethic in Doha when they won the Club World Cup in 2019. At the presentation, upon hearing fringe players might not receive medals, Klopp threatened, OK, I will go there and when the Sheikh or whoever wants to give me a medal I wont take it. Tell them I will kill the whole ceremony. Extra medals were duly found.

At the old training ground, Melwood, there was a portrait of Klopp made up of the names of every single employee who worked there and this is a manager who has the perhaps old-school view that his job is to carry everyone at the football club, whether in the football department or not.

He set a tone at the end of his first season after Liverpool lost the 2016 Europa League final to Sevilla in Basel. With a whole room of employees moping at the post-match party Klopp strode across the dancefloor, grabbed the mic and said: Two hours ago, you all felt shit. But now hopefully you all feel better. This is just the start for us. We will play in many more finals. Then he broke into a rendition of, We are Liverpool, tra la la la la.

What now? Billy Hogan, Liverpools CEO, promised that in the hunt for a successor the club will go through the same process that brought us Jürgen, which involved compiling a 60-page dossier on the German, drawn from info from journalists, players, colleagues and Liverpools then director of research, Ian Graham, who provided detailed statistical analysis showing that in all but two of 14 previous seasons as a boss Klopp had significantly overperformed given his budget.

Michael Edwards, the former sporting director, even sat, anonymously, in a hotel where Klopp was staying, listening to him talking on the phone, to get a sense of his dealings with people. Though Edwards and Graham are gone, Gordon remains and crunching the numbers will be Will Spearman, Grahams successor, well-apprenticed in the Liverpool way of using data. There is confidence at the club that the systems and knowledge in place will lead them to the right successor.

Xabi Alonso is the early favourite and Roberto De Zerbi is in the frame but nobody should jump the gun. A year ago many were predicting Jude Bellingham was Anfield-bound but in pulling out of the race for him in order to spread their budget on four midfielders, not one, Liverpool showed themselves willing to risk criticism and go against fan and media opinion to make appropriate recruitment decisions.

With that remarkable knack for finding the right phrase, at the right moment, and being at the same time both lighthearted and affecting, the grizzled, mellower (say managerial adversaries) Klopp mused at his press conference, We are not young rabbits any more, we dont jump as high as we once did, and it spoke of a man who has seen a world only filled with football, but whose life has had room for too little else for too long.

A few years ago, he mused about why we are all on this earth. He suggested life was about leaving better places behind. About not taking yourself too seriously. About giving your all. About loving and being loved.

He has not gone yet but even if he left tomorrow how very thoroughly, at Liverpool, he has lived out that mission
Red Beret

Reply #2616 on: Today at 03:02:42 pm
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 03:02:42 pm »
It's ironic. Klopp described himself as "The Normal One", yet a normal life has eluded him.

And the other irony: Klopp is, in fact, the most Special One there has ever been, because he is so damned fucking normal. There are very few managers out there who emit the same warmth, honesty, and salt of the Earth goodness. None of the sound bites, the platitudes, the drama, or the predictable dirge during the pre match press conference, or the post match interviews.

He really is just a normal guy, mad about footie; a genius manager who tells it as he sees it. That is who he is. And it is what makes Jurgen Klopp so very special. Not just as a manager, but as a human being.

His great big fucking heart will be greatly missed. I hope he puts his feet up for six months in Formby before heading wherever. Just enjoying the summer, walking his dogs, chatting to his neighbours, and having a pint in his local.

Jurgen Klopp. The man who became the club's Dad. He made the people happy (again).
Agent99

Reply #2617 on: Today at 03:04:23 pm
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 03:04:23 pm »
Creepy Eddie

Quote
Michael Edwards, the former sporting director, even sat, anonymously, in a hotel where Klopp was staying, listening to him talking on the phone, to get a sense of his dealings with people
Dim Glas

Reply #2618 on: Today at 03:17:59 pm
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 03:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:04:23 pm
Creepy Eddie

hahaha, thats genuinely odd  ;D  He should have just called him up and put on different voices.
killer-heels

Reply #2619 on: Today at 03:24:12 pm
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 03:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:17:59 pm
hahaha, thats genuinely odd  ;D  He should have just called him up and put on different voices.

A friend of mine went for a job interview and assessment centre and she said she found out that at the evening dinner there was an assessor sitting at a nearby table seeing how the candidates interacted with one another.
Draex

Reply #2620 on: Today at 03:26:58 pm
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 03:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:17:59 pm
hahaha, thats genuinely odd  ;D  He should have just called him up and put on different voices.

Our team has form for it..

 Manchester City forensically analysed Sanchez as they worked on a deal to sign him from Udinese four years ago before losing out to Barcelona.

Put it this way, City were very close to signing Alexis Sanchez from Udinese in the summer of 2011, said Mike Rigg, the former head of player acquisition at the Premier League champions. The lad who worked for me at the time, Barry Hunter, who is now at Liverpool, had been tracking Alexis with me for some time. We built a relationship up with [Udinese owner] Giampaolo Pozzo, who is the chap who now owns Watford. We had done all the bog-standard scouting reports and then Baz went on over there with his agent, with the permission of Udinese.

Baz met the kid, had a coffee with him, went back to his family home to see what kind of home he was living in  what he wanted. Was it an apartment in the city? The kid liked tennis, played the piano. We went to training and watched him there. Baz had coffee and went to the beautiful town of Udine and actually just followed him for a bit to see where he was going, what he was doing, what he liked doing in his spare time.
How forensic was the level of detail from City as they attempted to land Sanchez? Falling short of hiring private investigators Rigg replied. The lads would check into hotels and be in the hotels where they knew the team was playing and pretend to be a fan and go up and get an autograph off them.
mattD

Reply #2621 on: Today at 03:32:58 pm
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 03:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:26:58 pm
Our team has form for it..

 Manchester City forensically analysed Sanchez as they worked on a deal to sign him from Udinese four years ago before losing out to Barcelona.

Put it this way, City were very close to signing Alexis Sanchez from Udinese in the summer of 2011, said Mike Rigg, the former head of player acquisition at the Premier League champions. The lad who worked for me at the time, Barry Hunter, who is now at Liverpool, had been tracking Alexis with me for some time. We built a relationship up with [Udinese owner] Giampaolo Pozzo, who is the chap who now owns Watford. We had done all the bog-standard scouting reports and then Baz went on over there with his agent, with the permission of Udinese.

Baz met the kid, had a coffee with him, went back to his family home to see what kind of home he was living in  what he wanted. Was it an apartment in the city? The kid liked tennis, played the piano. We went to training and watched him there. Baz had coffee and went to the beautiful town of Udine and actually just followed him for a bit to see where he was going, what he was doing, what he liked doing in his spare time.
How forensic was the level of detail from City as they attempted to land Sanchez? Falling short of hiring private investigators Rigg replied. The lads would check into hotels and be in the hotels where they knew the team was playing and pretend to be a fan and go up and get an autograph off them.

Ha, maybe Hunter is the reason why we don't sign scum like Kyle Walker.
Black Bull Nova

Reply #2622 on: Today at 03:35:13 pm
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 03:35:13 pm »
Worth remembering the things outside football




His dad was a little older than Jurgen is now when he died, he was his father's only son.


His mother died 3 years ago, you could see how this affected him, especially as he could not travel back to Germany at the time, including the funeral


He recently had his first grandchild (not his wife's grandchild though) who lives in Germany, it's a big thing for him.


We tend to think people like Jurgen are superhuman but he (especially) is prone to the same feelings most people have.
Dim Glas

Reply #2623 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:24:12 pm
A friend of mine went for a job interview and assessment centre and she said she found out that at the evening dinner there was an assessor sitting at a nearby table seeing how the candidates interacted with one another.

I can imagine itd be a thing for a lot of companies! Just a bit odd to think of a young Michael Edwards eavesdropping on a hugely famous footy coach and well known people-person Jürgen Klopp having private convos with who knows who  ;D 
Dim Glas

Reply #2624 on: Today at 03:40:21 pm
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 03:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:35:13 pm
Worth remembering the things outside football




His dad was a little older than Jurgen is now when he died, he was his father's only son.


His mother died 3 years ago, you could see how this affected him, especially as he could not travel back to Germany at the time, including the funeral


He recently had his first grandchild (not his wife's grandchild though) who lives in Germany, it's a big thing for him.


We tend to think people like Jurgen are superhuman but he (especially) is prone to the same feelings most people have.

It very much is her grandchild  :P 

But yeah, a lot has happened, add all that to the struggles of last season. And hes always said he wanted to be in a situation he could spend far more time with them at an age he was fit and well to do so! 

His sons used to spend a lot of time in Liverpool - and even travelling watching away European games. But of course for the oldest son now with a baby, that isnt the case.  So indeed, thats going to factor in.
Black Bull Nova

Reply #2625 on: Today at 04:02:22 pm
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 04:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:40:21 pm
It very much is her grandchild  :P 




It's through his son with his first wife, not saying she does not get involved.
Samie

Reply #2626 on: Today at 04:09:00 pm
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 04:09:00 pm »
Quote
Arteta on Klopp:

I think hes made this league much better, he said. First of all the person, the character, the charisma, the way of transmitting his ideas and passion for the game is something special.

Hes had a big contribution for the growth of this league and I love the way he did it. The emotion that he put in and when you see the human side explaining the reasons behind it and the challenges and everything that is.
Samie

Reply #2627 on: Today at 04:12:09 pm
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 04:12:09 pm »
This is wht Klopp meant, we've already started pre season plans...

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1751989095537004800

Quote
NEW: Premier Leagues biggest names heading to USA this summer en-masse.

Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool will each play each other in pre-season.

Chelsea & Man City will be in US, in talks for a friendly.
jillcwhomever

Reply #2628 on: Today at 04:13:14 pm
« Reply #2628 on: Today at 04:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:12:09 pm
This is wht Klopp meant, we've already started pre season plans...

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1751989095537004800

Jeez does the chase for money ever end?
Henry Gale

Reply #2629 on: Today at 04:14:34 pm
« Reply #2629 on: Today at 04:14:34 pm »
Only realised this morning that we will never play a Champions league game at Anfield again with Klopp.

This really is like a break up  :'(
