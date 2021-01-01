I'm also too early to remember Shanks, but I can easily imagine most supporters scratching their heads at the news of Paisley's appointment. From what I know of the club's history, he himself didn't want the job - he didn't think he was good enough.



But the key difference is that Paisley spent 45 years at the club, as both player, physio and coach. He knew it inside and out. He had been at Shankly's side all those years. Matt Busby was a friend and mentor. Who now can claim such credentials?



There's no obvious successor within the club itself; there are a few contenders with Liverpool links who have the potential to make the step. At some point I'd love to see James Milner back as a coach. I even think he could do a good job as a physio, given his uncanny ability to look after his body and keep himself competitive all these years. I don't think he's a Bob Paisley though.



"The Boot Room" was a retrospective thing; there was no hint at the time that a dynasty had been born. Lines of succession in football weren't really a thing - actually, they still aren't. Nothing like that has happened since - The Boot Room was lightning in a bottle.



There are good managers out there, and the position Klopp has left us in would have 98% of the top managers in Europe salivating at the prospect of managing us, and 100% of the middling managers would eat their own arms off for the chance.



What we want is a manager who isn't just good - but one who gets what the club is about. But is there somebody out there who embodies both?