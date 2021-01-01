I hare this discussion I'm hearing from some quarters about Klopp not winning enough for all the platitudes he is receiving. Do they not understand how much City and their cheating has skewed the league? Klopp's 3 best seasons average 96 points, Pep's 3 best average 97 points. Klopp is a magician and he is the only one that stopped City turning this into a farmers league
even if he hadnt had to compete with cheats, what hes won is fantastic. And its actually hilarious any criticism he may get, being that a) he came to a team whod won the grand total of 1 league cup in the previous 5 years. And hadnt won a major title for a decade, and hadnt won a domestic league for 25 years. So now a man who came in and won them all didnt win enough?
And anyway, over his career, what he has won is way more impressive than pretty much any coach in the same time-frame, as you know none of those other coaches could have done it the way he did. No way was anyone else leading a young team built on a tiny budget to back to back Bundesliga titles including a league and cup double and a CL final appearance. Or taking LFC to 3 CL finals, winning it, and winning a league, club world cup for the 1st time and all domestic cups. And all done by building the teams meticulously and without a huge helping hand from fudging the books and an unlimited budget. No chance. If hed only won the CL and a cup or two what he did would have been impressive considering what he was up against, never mind the rest of it.
Anyone downplaying it is done from a position of envy. There isnt one man whos risen above any negativity in the PL than Jürgen Klopp, hes often been the one shining light, every fan and every journo (who all support someone!) would have given anything to have been on this ride with him at their own club.