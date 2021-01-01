« previous next »
killer-heels

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2600 on: Today at 11:55:41 am
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:43:13 am
Do we need galvanising? I don’t feel I will. Sure Jurgen will leave a massive hole, and who is as a person can’t be replaced in many respects,

But as a manager I just want someone I believe has the ability to take the incredible squad Jurgen is leaving behind and help it reach its full potential. As I’ve just posted in the other thread I think that’s Xabi.

He doesn’t need to be a talisman but I think the majority of fans will have more good will toward him as an ex player who was thought of and is still thought of highly, than the other possibilities.

Every single person mentioned is a risky appointment, for varying reasons. My own feeling is Xabi is a man of the future and the least risky of those options

As a fanbase we lionise our managers as much as anyone. There are some managers who are not like Jurgen that we get behind like Rafa but thats when there is some sort of conflict like Rafa faced internally or from the media.

Unless there is some battle to be fought i just think everyone will feel hollow. I dont look at Xabi, De Zerbi, Emery and think yeah thats someone Id really love massively. Thats without mentioning people who are c*nts like Nagelsman, Mourinho, Tuchel etc.
Nick110581

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2601 on: Today at 12:02:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:55:41 am
As a fanbase we lionise our managers as much as anyone. There are some managers who are not like Jurgen that we get behind like Rafa but thats when there is some sort of conflict like Rafa faced internally or from the media.

Unless there is some battle to be fought i just think everyone will feel hollow. I dont look at Xabi, De Zerbi, Emery and think yeah thats someone Id really love massively. Thats without mentioning people who are c*nts like Nagelsman, Mourinho, Tuchel etc.

Conflict from who though ?
killer-heels

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2602 on: Today at 12:07:03 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:02:05 pm
Conflict from who though ?

Exactly. Generally everything is rosy in the garden. We need to manufacture our own battle, which none of the managers mentioned seem capable of doing.
duvva 💅

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2603 on: Today at 12:09:58 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:55:41 am
As a fanbase we lionise our managers as much as anyone. There are some managers who are not like Jurgen that we get behind like Rafa but thats when there is some sort of conflict like Rafa faced internally or from the media.

Unless there is some battle to be fought i just think everyone will feel hollow. I dont look at Xabi, De Zerbi, Emery and think yeah thats someone Id really love massively. Thats without mentioning people who are c*nts like Nagelsman, Mourinho, Tuchel etc.

Again I feel differently. I wasn't born when we changed from Shankly to Paisley, but I imagine that Shankly was revered, loved and lionised. I doubt Bob was any of those things when he came in, but by the time he left he was.

In fact I doubt Bill or in fact any of our other managers other than Kenny were when they first became boss. Im not sure its that important, but I guess if you asked me who excites me most or who I could get behind most its still Xabi Alonso
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2604 on: Today at 12:13:32 pm
I hare this discussion I'm hearing from some quarters about Klopp not winning enough for all the platitudes he is receiving. Do they not understand how much City and their cheating has skewed the league? Klopp's 3 best seasons average 96 points, Pep's 3 best average 97 points. Klopp is a magician and he is the only one that stopped City turning this into a farmers league
killer-heels

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2605 on: Today at 12:16:55 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:09:58 pm
Again I feel differently. I wasn't born when we changed from Shankly to Paisley, but I imagine that Shankly was revered, loved and lionised. I doubt Bob was any of those things when he came in, but by the time he left he was.

In fact I doubt Bill or in fact any of our other managers other than Kenny were when they first became boss. Im not sure its that important, but I guess if you asked me who excites me most or who I could get behind most its still Xabi Alonso


Me neither, but Paisley was part of the club and we would have known enough about him and he would have been a part of us already. Alonso has in some sense but its almost 20 years since he signed for us and well over a decade since he left.
rob1966

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2606 on: Today at 12:20:01 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:13:32 pm
I hare this discussion I'm hearing from some quarters about Klopp not winning enough for all the platitudes he is receiving. Do they not understand how much City and their cheating has skewed the league? Klopp's 3 best seasons average 96 points, Pep's 3 best average 97 points. Klopp is a magician and he is the only one that stopped City turning this into a farmers league

As I said in the ADFC cheating c*nts thread, without Klopp, they'd be winning their 7th on the bounce this season, cos make no mistake, if we don't win it, they will this year.
Nick110581

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2607 on: Today at 12:26:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:07:03 pm
Exactly. Generally everything is rosy in the garden. We need to manufacture our own battle, which none of the managers mentioned seem capable of doing.

I am not sure what you mean. Why do we want conflict ?
Red Beret

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2608 on: Today at 12:26:46 pm
I'm also too early to remember Shanks, but I can easily imagine most supporters scratching their heads at the news of Paisley's appointment. From what I know of the club's history, he himself didn't want the job - he didn't think he was good enough.

But the key difference is that Paisley spent 45 years at the club, as both player, physio and coach. He knew it inside and out. He had been at Shankly's side all those years. Matt Busby was a friend and mentor. Who now can claim such credentials?

There's no obvious successor within the club itself; there are a few contenders with Liverpool links who have the potential to make the step. At some point I'd love to see James Milner back as a coach. I even think he could do a good job as a physio, given his uncanny ability to look after his body and keep himself competitive all these years. I don't think he's a Bob Paisley though.

"The Boot Room" was a retrospective thing; there was no hint at the time that a dynasty had been born. Lines of succession in football weren't really a thing - actually, they still aren't.  Nothing like that has happened since - The Boot Room was lightning in a bottle.

There are good managers out there, and the position Klopp has left us in would have 98% of the top managers in Europe salivating at the prospect of managing us, and 100% of the middling managers would eat their own arms off for the chance.

What we want is a manager who isn't just good - but one who gets what the club is about. But is there somebody out there who embodies both?
John C

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2609 on: Today at 12:27:06 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:09:58 pm
but I guess if you asked me who excites me most or who I could get behind most its still Xabi Alonso

Definitely.
We'd be entering a new era which we could be optimistic about. A different type of era which might have disadvantages of less madness & hype but an era with advantages of calmness with success. Like what Paisley brought.
The club will change direction while travelling the exact same journey towards success.

With Alonso I envisage us never losing sight of our fondness for the past and embracing every opportunity to to celebrate Klopps tenure while we enjoy a new chapter.
Watching a young, sagacious, successful footballer immerse himself again in our values and traditions as our leader.

There is no reason why we won't have so many exciting times to to look forward to when our tears have dried and our sorrow has ebbed.
Tokyoite

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2610 on: Today at 12:34:02 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:13:32 pm
I hare this discussion I'm hearing from some quarters about Klopp not winning enough for all the platitudes he is receiving. Do they not understand how much City and their cheating has skewed the league? Klopp's 3 best seasons average 96 points, Pep's 3 best average 97 points. Klopp is a magician and he is the only one that stopped City turning this into a farmers league
They are not allowed to talk about the cheating c*nts (assuming you are talking about the media). Rival fans couldn't care less as they stopped us from winning more.

It's disgusting but it's what happens when you heave blatant cheats in the league.
Dim Glas

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2611 on: Today at 12:56:22 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 12:13:32 pm
I hare this discussion I'm hearing from some quarters about Klopp not winning enough for all the platitudes he is receiving. Do they not understand how much City and their cheating has skewed the league? Klopp's 3 best seasons average 96 points, Pep's 3 best average 97 points. Klopp is a magician and he is the only one that stopped City turning this into a farmers league

even if he hadnt had to compete with cheats, what hes won is fantastic.   And its actually hilarious any criticism he may get, being that a) he came to a team whod won the grand total of 1 league cup in the previous 5 years. And hadnt won a major title for a decade, and hadnt won a domestic league for 25 years.   So now a man who came in and won them all didnt win enough? :lmao

And anyway, over his career, what he has won is way more impressive than pretty much any coach in the same time-frame, as you know none of those other coaches could have done it the way he did. No way was anyone else leading a young team built on a tiny budget to back to back Bundesliga titles including a league and cup double and a CL final appearance. Or taking LFC to 3 CL finals, winning it, and winning a league, club world cup for the 1st time and all domestic cups. And all done by building the teams meticulously and without a huge helping hand from fudging the books and an unlimited budget.  No chance.  If hed only won the CL and a cup or two what he did would have been impressive considering what he was up against, never mind the rest of it.

Anyone downplaying it is done from a position of envy. There isnt one man whos risen above any negativity in the PL than Jürgen Klopp, hes often been the one shining light, every fan and every journo (who all support someone!) would have given anything to have been on this ride with him at their own club. 
Mighty_Red

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2612 on: Today at 01:03:30 pm
The twitter idiots are always going to be out in force coming out with bollocks like we didn't win enough, or seek to degenerate the manner of the victories, but what these fool will never realise is that it isn't just numbers (even if those numbers are pretty good), that fact is we have had the whole package with Jurgen, a great man turning us all into believers, doing a lot with a little making us smile even when we were down.

We all know we should've won more, we deserved to but whilst there are cheats around you can only do so much.
Rush 82

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2613 on: Today at 01:11:45 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:43:13 am
Do we need galvanising? I dont feel I will. Sure Jurgen will leave a massive hole, and who is as a person cant be replaced in many respects,

But as a manager I just want someone I believe has the ability to take the incredible squad Jurgen is leaving behind and help it reach its full potential. As Ive just posted in the other thread I think thats Xabi.

He doesnt need to be a talisman but I think the majority of fans will have more good will toward him as an ex player who was thought of and is still thought of highly, than the other possibilities.

Every single person mentioned is a risky appointment, for varying reasons. My own feeling is Xabi is a man of the future and the least risky of those options
I agree that we don't need galvanising - we needed it when he took over and the effects will continue to persist for a long time to come.

We're in a very different (positive) place as a club, team, and fanbase from where we were 9 years ago.
