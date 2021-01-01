« previous next »
Mighty_Red

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2560 on: Today at 12:27:53 am
Does anyone know what Simon Hughes has against Jurgen? He's written a piece in The Athletic (not gonna link to it) which mostly damns with faint praise, and tries to add as many negative things as he can.

The is from someone who normally writes such good stuff when talking around Liverpool, like the history or ex-players and stuff but I can't remember any positive article against Jurgen going back to the Covid test shite 3 years ago.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

terry_macss_perm

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2561 on: Today at 12:28:43 am
May have already been touched on, but imagine if we win some silverware (in particular the league) and have a parade which doubles as a farewell to Klopp.

I think well need a bigger city centre.
Mighty_Red

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2562 on: Today at 12:55:00 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:28:43 am
May have already been touched on, but imagine if we win some silverware (in particular the league) and have a parade which doubles as a farewell to Klopp.

I think well need a bigger city centre.
I'm already thinking about the potential dates, wonder how many miles out I'll have to park! Think we should do it regardless of what we win or even if we're empty handed. We would still get more fans here than all the rest!
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Dim Glas

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2563 on: Today at 01:36:15 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:27:53 am
Does anyone know what Simon Hughes has against Jurgen? He's written a piece in The Athletic (not gonna link to it) which mostly damns with faint praise, and tries to add as many negative things as he can.

The is from someone who normally writes such good stuff when talking around Liverpool, like the history or ex-players and stuff but I can't remember any positive article against Jurgen going back to the Covid test shite 3 years ago.

Jürgen called him out in a press conferences a while back for an article he wrote as fact, pretending he had sources within the club, but was totally made up. I think it was after that game at Old Trafford a couple years ago.   Hes used his position at the Athletic to be a sulky, nasty little shit about Jürgen since.
Kopenhagen

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2564 on: Today at 02:07:29 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:27:53 am
Does anyone know what Simon Hughes has against Jurgen? He's written a piece in The Athletic (not gonna link to it) which mostly damns with faint praise, and tries to add as many negative things as he can.

The is from someone who normally writes such good stuff when talking around Liverpool, like the history or ex-players and stuff but I can't remember any positive article against Jurgen going back to the Covid test shite 3 years ago.

He's a hack.
elbow

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2565 on: Today at 03:57:25 am
I still can't quite get my head around him not being here next season, but I totally understand why.

What a ride it's been, still more to come from this extraordinary man and team.

How lucky have we been eh?
spider-neil

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2566 on: Today at 05:15:16 am
I remember when two seasons ago when we were playing Man City at home and they were so good in the opening minutes we looked almost scared and Klopp shouts from the touchline, be brave! and the we started played and a Mo-Mane combination later and we take the lead. Thats Klopps philosophy right there.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2567 on: Today at 06:28:16 am
I feel sad.
Avens

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2568 on: Today at 06:52:56 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:36:15 am
Jürgen called him out in a press conferences a while back for an article he wrote as fact, pretending he had sources within the club, but was totally made up. I think it was after that game at Old Trafford a couple years ago.   Hes used his position at the Athletic to be a sulky, nasty little shit about Jürgen since.

Wasn't Jurgen's ire directed at James Pearce after that situation? Colleagues at the Athletic, I know, and I'm sure there was some speculation at the time that he'd got the wrong guy, but not sure he ever directly addressed Hughes.
Fromola

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2569 on: Today at 07:27:35 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:27:53 am
Does anyone know what Simon Hughes has against Jurgen? He's written a piece in The Athletic (not gonna link to it) which mostly damns with faint praise, and tries to add as many negative things as he can.

The is from someone who normally writes such good stuff when talking around Liverpool, like the history or ex-players and stuff but I can't remember any positive article against Jurgen going back to the Covid test shite 3 years ago.

He seems to be sourced by people with axes to grind behind the scenes. He's Klopp's Bascombe.
Carra-ton

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2570 on: Today at 07:35:27 am
He has personally given me hope. I really believe that as I entered my 30s, he gave me a hope that things can get better and that carried on to my personal life and helped me achieve things.
I can't believe it that he is going and am thinking of giving up on football really. I think this is it. I can't go through another cycle of ups & downs with Liverpool and I don't want to fall back in love again with Liverpool.
Only thing is, Xabi was my most favourite player to have played for Liverpool and if he takes over, Liverpool might just have me falling once again. But, for the most part I think this is it for football and me.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2571 on: Today at 07:54:27 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:36:15 am
Jürgen called him out in a press conferences a while back for an article he wrote as fact, pretending he had sources within the club, but was totally made up. I think it was after that game at Old Trafford a couple years ago.   Hes used his position at the Athletic to be a sulky, nasty little shit about Jürgen since.
Ive noticed a fair bit of snide against Klopp in some of his articles. Cant stand supposed journos using their platform to push personal agendas. Shows a bit of a fragile ego if its because Im or his paper have had a bit of a dressing down.
Its a shame, because Id read some decent stuff from Hughes, some good in-depth stuff about lower and non league footy.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2572 on: Today at 08:16:16 am
Still doesn't feel completely real to be honest.
spider-neil

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2573 on: Today at 08:20:32 am
I'm just grateful we get this season with him because midway through last season he could have walked. He even said he was surprised he wasn't sacked. He also said at any other club he would have been.
Nick110581

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2574 on: Today at 08:26:58 am
Need to ignore the noise as Klopp says.
The_Nomad

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2575 on: Today at 08:40:13 am
We should respect his wishes and the reasons why we shouldnt make the last 4 months of the season mostly about him, singing his song etc. He doesnt want it to be a distraction and frankly nobody wants it. Ive been getting all these compilation videos of his best bits set to music, photos, quotes etc. Come on, the man is leaving. Hes not dead. Of course we have to celebrate his time with us. But as he himself said, lets make the next 4 months the most memorable of his time with us. We owe him that much at least.
Kloppage Time

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2576 on: Today at 08:52:50 am
He probably believes it would have been easier to be sacked, he said himself in his interview that in most clubs he would have been sacked last season and that this club would never sack him
killer-heels

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2577 on: Today at 09:18:22 am
Still cant believe its real, I dont accept it.
Rush 82

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2578 on: Today at 09:32:55 am
It's 3 days since his announcement and it still hasn't quite sunk in.

I was here when we tracked his flight into Liverpool - we knew, we just knew, that he would be special - what we didn't know was just how special he was going to be for us.

I'm going to savour every moment of the rest his time here.

clinical

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2579 on: Today at 09:36:23 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:16:16 am
Still doesn't feel completely real to be honest.

Same. Going to take a long time to get over. And of course the new manager will get everyone's support but how weirld will it be in August.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2580 on: Today at 09:37:41 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:27:53 am
Does anyone know what Simon Hughes has against Jurgen? He's written a piece in The Athletic (not gonna link to it) which mostly damns with faint praise, and tries to add as many negative things as he can.

The is from someone who normally writes such good stuff when talking around Liverpool, like the history or ex-players and stuff but I can't remember any positive article against Jurgen going back to the Covid test shite 3 years ago.

He's a fucking shithouse mate
LiamG

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2581 on: Today at 10:00:08 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:16:16 am
Still doesn't feel completely real to be honest.

It doesn't does it? Feels very surreal
TheMightyReds

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2582 on: Today at 10:01:24 am
After the initial shock of the black Friday news, I thought it best to leave it a few days and let the dust settle. Time brings in reality.

It's now more obvious than ever that we were always going to have Klopp for a maximum of 10 years approximately. He wanted a break after Dortmund and didn't really get one. It was amazing we actually got him off that break after he quit Dortmund. Both at Mainz and Dortmund he spent about 7 years. Whilst we were hoping he would make an exception for us it would be unfair on the man and his family for simply needing a proper break after over 20 continuous years management. He says he feels old and in football management terms he isn't really, I understand where he is coming from though.

I'm surprised only because of the state of the team and Liverpool being reloaded with a sprinkling of sparkling youngsters, that he chose to leave this year. It just shows you that in life anything can happen at any time. Enjoy the good times whilst they are here.

He will hopefully leave us as champions. In good health having done a remarkable job. Having changed us from doubters to believers. Wunderbar.  :)



Zlen

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2583 on: Today at 10:08:48 am
Though back at everything that happened since he arrived to Liverpool. I moved with my family from my home country, set up a new life in a country where I knew nobody. We've all together been through Trump, Covid, wars and all sorts of shit in a world rapidly spiraling out of control. And through it all - at least I always had that 'We have Jurgen - Liverpool will be fine' in the back of my mind. I'll miss that. I'll miss it a lot.
