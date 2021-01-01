After the initial shock of the black Friday news, I thought it best to leave it a few days and let the dust settle. Time brings in reality.It's now more obvious than ever that we were always going to have Klopp for a maximum of 10 years approximately. He wanted a break after Dortmund and didn't really get one. It was amazing we actually got him off that break after he quit Dortmund. Both at Mainz and Dortmund he spent about 7 years. Whilst we were hoping he would make an exception for us it would be unfair on the man and his family for simply needing a proper break after over 20 continuous years management. He says he feels old and in football management terms he isn't really, I understand where he is coming from though.I'm surprised only because of the state of the team and Liverpool being reloaded with a sprinkling of sparkling youngsters, that he chose to leave this year. It just shows you that in life anything can happen at any time. Enjoy the good times whilst they are here.He will hopefully leave us as champions. In good health having done a remarkable job. Having changed us from doubters to believers. Wunderbar.