Also from that Times article, about the number of media and press conferences he has to do, its genuinely ridiculous.



"On top of this there are media demands that have gone to a totally different level in the past five years. Before games there are press conferences and interviews with rights holders which, in an age saturated with content, are getting ever more left-field and demanding. Nobody wants a quick sit-down discussing team news any more  broadcasters want to take you on a walk round the training ground, throw a quiz at you, ask quirky lifestyle stuff, in the attempt to get something different. Quickly, that becomes grating and time-consuming.



After games a manager  especially of a club with Liverpools profile  will routinely have ten and more media assignments, hopping from podium to pitch-side podium for post-match broadcast interviews with domestic and foreign rights holders before doing radio, club channels and their post-match press conference.



And then people have the gall to have a go at Klopp for being prickly with the sodding media!