Author Topic: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself  (Read 62552 times)

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:36:30 pm
Unbelievable this from The Spectator :D

The last bit is bonkers. Accusing him of being self-centred by announcing it early.

Not everyone will miss Jurgen Klopp
So, farewell then Jurgen Klopp. What memories you will leave us. You were exuberant, passionate and unorthodox. You ran up and down the touchline, gesticulating manically. You had a nice, albeit cosmetically enhanced, smile. You could be charming and witty.
You won. seven trophies in nine years for Liverpool, most significantly the Premier League title that ended an excruciating generation long wait and a sixth Champions League. Your place in the Pantheon is assured and things will be duller without you.

But is your leaving really a disaster? From the press reaction it would appear that your tenure at Anfield was an unbroken period of glory and joy the imminent cessation of which has precipitated something akin to mourning and existential angst. One wouldnt be surprised at calls for a statue to be erected or a stand renamed.
Is this justified?

One league win in eight attempts is surely a tad disappointing for a club of Liverpools stature, and last years failure to even make it into the Champions League is similar to relegation for managers of teams outside the super elite. And as for trophies won, take out the not so super Super Cup, the glorified training exercise that is the Community Shield and the frankly rather silly World Club Championship and were down to four, one of which is the League Cup.
Dont get me wrong, Im not quibbling with the idea of Klopp as a very good manager. Spurs and Arsenal, let alone Manchester United fans, would kill for four trophies in a decade. And given the enormous pressure and soaring expectations of the Liverpool faithful and the hyper competitive environment of the premiership, its a decent return. But the anguish and despair at your decision to move on, seems somewhat disproportionate.
 
Partly this is explicable by Liverpools footballing psychology. The red half of the city was experiencing something akin to a slow motion nervous breakdown as each title less year ticked by. Klopps 2019/2020 triumph was a supremely cathartic moment that must have felt like a release from prison and what had seemed like a life-sentence for the long-suffering fans.
Klopp now has mythic status and limitless reserves of gratitude. But winning the league in 2020 was no more of an achievement for having broken a long winless run. A more realistic response for a club that can field teams worth 500 million pounds or more would have been: why did it take so long? or about time.
Klopp has probably also benefitted from the hard-wired irrationality in football that conflates charisma with success and allows charm and an indignant refusal to accept blame to distort the statistical record. (Call it the Mourinho effect.) If Klopp had been dull, humourless, uninspiring, and prone to shouldering responsibility for poor results rather than lashing out at referrees and VAR, he might even have been given the heave-ho after last seasons grave disappointments, never mind what had come before.

And if we are going to wish Klopp well, and recognise his contribution, we ought to at least acknowledge the less appealing side of his personality. Klopps off-the-field antics were frequently inappropriate and came close on occasion to bullying. There were numerous run-ins with referees such as after this seasons defeat to Spurs when Klopp virtually demanded a replay for a bad VAR decision, conveniently overlooking all the bad decisions, VAR and others,  that have advantaged Liverpool over the years. Then there are the journalists who were belittled and snubbed for asking mildly critical questions (in other words doing their job).

Worst of all perhaps was his behavior after an FA cup game with third-tier Shrewsbury in 2020 which ended 2-2 and necessitated an inconvenient replay. Klopp, incensed at having to play the extra fixture, claimed the FA had reneged on an agreement to a mid-season break (its far from clear that this is what happened).
He refused to attend the replay and fielded an under strength team led by youth coach Neil Critchley. This not only short-changed the fans, who would have expected at least a reasonably strong team, but was an insult to Shrewsbury, whose journeyman players one night in the spotlight in of the games great stadiums, was turned into a sour politicised non-event with all the focus on Klopp, in absentia.

The manner of his departure is controversial too, and smacks of a similar solipsism. Why announce now, with Liverpool top of the league and still in three cups? It can only have a disruptive effect, as players whose futures are suddenly in doubt (will the new boss have a clear out?) ponder what comes next when they should be focussed on winning games. Could he not have waited three months?

So, farewell the Jurgen Klopp and thanks for the memories. But lets be honest, they werent all good.

Why post this shit and give air time to these people? Seriously?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:49:15 pm
He needs to go, he's drained, he'll hate it and we'll suffer for it.

We just need to enjoy the last few months of his time here and look forward with the new man.
yep, when Ferguson uturned, it wasn't due to exhaustion. What I would say we should have done differently is to actually have handled the ageing squad recycle a little more smoothly. Obviously having a deficient squad that cannot implement your tactics anymore and to drop of out the top 4 as a result is not something you want to be dealing with 7-8 years into your time here after having assembled one of the great teams of the last 20 years.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Why are stories from The Spectator being posted on here?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
It's a Tory rag, can we stop posting stuff like this please?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Don't post that rag on here.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:39:19 pm
It's because they know people will get worked up over it and share the link around, getting more clicks.

Time and again websites use the same strategy to get attention and time and again people fall for it.

exactly!

Anyone whos taken any notice of Jürgen the person know that one thing he isnt is egotistical.   
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Click bait Tory rag.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
This is life.

It's not what I wanted to happen, but you know, this is how it is?

Thank you Jurgen, for some of the best memories of my life.  And, it's not over yet, is it?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Ian Wright:
It was a sad day. I was quite sad. People say Im a closet Liverpool fan & if the shock and sadness says that Im a closet Liverpool fan, then I probably am. Because I was really sad to hear the news.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:47:56 pm
Ian Wright:
It was a sad day. I was quite sad. People say Im a closet Liverpool fan & if the shock and sadness says that Im a closet Liverpool fan, then I probably am. Because I was really sad to hear the news.

Aye, that and just giving Robbo a bear hug, maybe not such a closet fan...
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Needed that result today. To lift the sadness. We Go Again!
A small niggling thought that he saw that reaction today and thought...hmmmm, can I really walk away?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
As a liverpool fan, one thing I know is that you always hang in to whatever little hope you have of something, no matter how small, and maybe it will happen. Maybe he will indeed change his mind. Maybe the love from the people can reignite that fire he feels is dying out. It's a small chance, but there is a chance. Even Klopp knows that as long as there is a chance, then that is all we need. If he does go, let him go in the most glorious way possible, he deserves that and much much more. Maybe Ulla needs a song too to get someone lobbying on our behalf.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 04:21:03 pm
Imagine how thick you would have to be to write something like that and imagine how narcissistic you would have to be to publish it under the guise of football journalism



yep - the only person coming out of that article looking like a dick is the author.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Who wrote it ?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:12:27 pm
Who wrote it ?

Some Tory voting cock.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:07:28 pm
As a liverpool fan, one thing I know is that you always hang in to whatever little hope you have of something, no matter how small, and maybe it will happen. Maybe he will indeed change his mind. Maybe the love from the people can reignite that fire he feels is dying out. It's a small chance, but there is a chance. Even Klopp knows that as long as there is a chance, then that is all we need. If he does go, let him go in the most glorious way possible, he deserves that and much much more. Maybe Ulla needs a song too to get someone lobbying on our behalf.

I think thats why he wanted to announce it at the end of the season, as it will be tough for him emotionally, as it was today.
But he does seem at ease this year.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:12:55 pm
Some Tory voting cock.

Shan't read it then, prefer it if all the negative, look at me shite was left out of here, fuck them & all their shite opinions, not interested.

Not having a go Andar.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 04:21:03 pm
Imagine how thick you would have to be to write something like that and imagine how narcissistic you would have to be to publish it under the guise of football journalism

Not thick at all. Theyre doing it for rage clicks, and its worked.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/jurgen-klopp-human-side-liverpool-pfbbl57z5

Quote
It was telling, in the video he recorded for supporters, that Klopp, 56, spoke of finding ways to explain his decision to his wife, Ulla. She loves Merseyside and their life in the coastal village of Formby and persuaded him to stay when he was close to quitting midway through last season. Fatigued and mindful of his health, Klopp found 2022-23 a dog year, as he put it in his press conference on Friday.

He needed to rebuild his team, especially its midfield, and was fed up with the relentless schedule and noise. Among experiences that disillusioned him was one where, during Liverpools defeat at Old Trafford in August, a Liverpool fan stood behind Ulla yelling negatives about him throughout the game.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 05:29:43 pm
Not thick at all. Theyre doing it for rage clicks, and its worked.

It did? The poster copied and pasted the full article into their post in this thread. There was no need to click any link.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:43:15 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/jurgen-klopp-human-side-liverpool-pfbbl57z5

You wonder what it is that people want sometimes, yelling negative shit at him wtf?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:43:15 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/jurgen-klopp-human-side-liverpool-pfbbl57z5

😡

last year took so much out of him for sure, as did the summer with the overhaul and Henderson and Fabinho leaving later - not that this was a bad thing in the end, it just meant a LOT more work.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:43:15 pm
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/jurgen-klopp-human-side-liverpool-pfbbl57z5

Fucking hell.

Also who wrote that the article for the spectator - the silly twat.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Phillip Patrick whoever that is. Spectator so will be some Tory/Brexit voting gammon.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Also from that Times article, about the number of media and press conferences he has to do, its genuinely ridiculous.

"On top of this there are media demands that have gone to a totally different level in the past five years. Before games there are press conferences and interviews with rights holders which, in an age saturated with content, are getting ever more left-field and demanding. Nobody wants a quick sit-down discussing team news any more  broadcasters want to take you on a walk round the training ground, throw a quiz at you, ask quirky lifestyle stuff, in the attempt to get something different. Quickly, that becomes grating and time-consuming.

After games a manager  especially of a club with Liverpools profile  will routinely have ten and more media assignments, hopping from podium to pitch-side podium for post-match broadcast interviews with domestic and foreign rights holders before doing radio, club channels and their post-match press conference.

And then people have the gall to have a go at Klopp for being prickly with the sodding media!   
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
I think Klopp might be done with being a Manager then. It's not going to get any better and with more games, more 'content', transfers, cheating state owned fucking clubs, etc I can't see him wanting any more of that.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:57:37 pm
I think Klopp might be done with being a Manager then. It's not going to get any better and with more games, more 'content', transfers, cheating state owned fucking clubs, etc I can't see him wanting any more of that.

PL is intense with the amount of games mind, more so than Bundesliga for instance, where its less league games, and just one cup compeition that is far more spread out, plus a proper winter break. Not saying hell coach in Bundesliga again, but if he does go back to league football there are better options!

But surely, being manager of Germany is the one job he would covet before retiring from managment.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 04:21:03 pm
Imagine how thick you would have to be to write something like that and imagine how narcissistic you would have to be to publish it under the guise of football journalism
It's a steaming turd of an article.  :shite:

It has no place in this thread.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:13:04 pm
It's a steaming turd of an article.  :shite:

It has no place in this thread.

It's interesting to see however that there are some truly despicable people that are given platforms to spew falsehoods and ... well ... utter shite. And they have an audience of sycophants as well.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:57:37 pm
I think Klopp might be done with being a Manager then. It's not going to get any better and with more games, more 'content', transfers, cheating state owned fucking clubs, etc I can't see him wanting any more of that.

It's the schedule as much as anything else. The CL increasing next season might play a part in his thinking - more games straight off the bat. Another Euros in the summer, another Copa America, another grueling pre-season tour in another continent. It's all so relentless. If he takes the Germany job for a few years it's a lot less intense outside of the major tournaments.

And if he took another club job in Germany he at least gets a proper winter break, fewer cup competitions and 4 less league games.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:24:00 pm
It's interesting to see however that there are some truly despicable people that are given platforms to spew falsehoods and ... well ... utter shite. And they have an audience of sycophants as well.

Not interesting though is it, we've had the same shit for decades, just the noise of c*nts (not the exciting kind) .
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:38:05 pm
Not interesting though is it, we've had the same shit for decades, just the noise of c*nts (not the exciting kind) .

First time I've ever heard a queef described as exciting...
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:39:14 pm
First time I've ever heard a queef described as exciting...
Depends how long its been...
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:47:56 pm
Ian Wright:
It was a sad day. I was quite sad. People say Im a closet Liverpool fan & if the shock and sadness says that Im a closet Liverpool fan, then I probably am. Because I was really sad to hear the news.

Looked like he was on the bench today, maybe he's in the mix! I like Wright, talks from the heart good or bad.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Andar on Today at 03:36:30 pm
Unbelievable this from The Spectator :D

The last bit is bonkers. Accusing him of being self-centred by announcing it early.

Not everyone will miss Jurgen Klopp
So, farewell then Jurgen Klopp. What memories you will leave us. You were exuberant, passionate and unorthodox. You ran up and down the [...]

It's The Spectator, written by men in tails who are constantly shitting their kegs.

Never has there been a more idiotic publication that postures as high intellect. The fuckwittedness of this article proof in point.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:39:14 pm
First time I've ever heard a queef described as exciting...

That's because you're still a boy, give it time.
