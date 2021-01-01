Also from that Times article, about the number of media and press conferences he has to do, its genuinely ridiculous.
"On top of this there are media demands that have gone to a totally different level in the past five years. Before games there are press conferences and interviews with rights holders which, in an age saturated with content, are getting ever more left-field and demanding. Nobody wants a quick sit-down discussing team news any more broadcasters want to take you on a walk round the training ground, throw a quiz at you, ask quirky lifestyle stuff, in the attempt to get something different. Quickly, that becomes grating and time-consuming.
After games a manager especially of a club with Liverpools profile will routinely have ten and more media assignments, hopping from podium to pitch-side podium for post-match broadcast interviews with domestic and foreign rights holders before doing radio, club channels and their post-match press conference.
And then people have the gall to have a go at Klopp for being prickly with the sodding media!