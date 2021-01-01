As a liverpool fan, one thing I know is that you always hang in to whatever little hope you have of something, no matter how small, and maybe it will happen. Maybe he will indeed change his mind. Maybe the love from the people can reignite that fire he feels is dying out. It's a small chance, but there is a chance. Even Klopp knows that as long as there is a chance, then that is all we need. If he does go, let him go in the most glorious way possible, he deserves that and much much more. Maybe Ulla needs a song too to get someone lobbying on our behalf.