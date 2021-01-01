« previous next »
Topic: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself

Offline AmanShah21

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2400 on: Today at 10:10:32 am
Last season clearly took a massive toll on him. Especially seeing the same players who got us there looking completely shattered. You could see on the touchline with each passing week we thought he may walk. There's reports that Ulla actually convinced him not do so and we should be grateful for that.

2020-21 and last season were absolutely devastating mentally for a leader like Jurgen. The fact that he bounced back from both with sheer willpower and followed up with a team that was kicking and fighting again next season is a mad achievement. I genuinely thought he would see this new team through for several years and leave before the next cycle.

Add to that, for a romantic like Jurgen, the modern game is becoming more and more unpalatable, he dislikes the obsession with transfers, the ever increasing number of games, the disgraceful match times and game distribution and the general lack of intelligence in governing bodies to make the right decisions at the right time. He has had to fight time and time again for stuff that should not have needed him to do so. Winter breaks, 5 subs - these were all proven and accepted in most leagues but the Premier League was always years behind everyone. Its hard to deal with stupidity so often and compete at the highest level while fighting on the pitch and off it.

Next season, Champions League expands by 2 more games. The original intention was 4. I dont think that idea is dead either, just like the SuperLeague. Teams will end up playing 60 games every season and could go up to 70. When then, do you even get the chance to coach and improve players? With the club world cup, the season becomes even longer, which seems like a punishment instead of a reward for being successful. I think there was a south park episode about pee wee baseball that encapsulates this whole situation with the expanded club world cup. At the end of the day, the decision makers in football stopped caring about the sport ages ago. The lack of actual footballers at the highest levels of FIFA is an indictment in itself that it isnt fit for its purpose.

I think I have gone a bit off track with my rant but it perfectly describes the sort of mess my head is in trying to find the responsible groups that made our jurgen burn out.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2401 on: Today at 10:17:12 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:12:06 am
I can't help but think this myself. But I also thought the same with Rafa, I was convinced he's be back at some point. Things move on and we need to move with them.
Yes but Rafa didn't have many allies within the club.

FSG and Klopp have a strong bond. It makes perfect sense that he needs a break after 9 years  and in few years if needed it will make sense he takes over at the only club that gives him every thing he needs.

Also, if he agreed to take a break with FSG he's not gonna come out and say so. It'd create a huge cloud over his successor and tons of unnecessary pressure.
Offline TSC

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2402 on: Today at 10:22:15 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:19:52 pm
This is a fantastic piece, by a Blue.

Men in Blazers
@MenInBlazers
ROG ON KLOPP LEAVING LIVERPOOL ✍️

❝The news is overwhelming. Partly because there were no hints of the manager standing down early. Two years remain on his contract, and the announcement totally blindsided us amidst the ambitious wonder of a quadruple chase, arriving after neither rumor nor leak. Secondly, Jürgen Klopp was more than a football manager, he was a leader, a transformational change agent, and a deep empath in a chaotic world where that has become all too rare a currency. What he has achieved at Anfield since arriving like a Teutonic Care Bear in 2015 has been nothing short of alchemy.

Back then, Liverpool was a club reeking of tradition, aspiration and haunted nearlies. Klopp transformed it with his singular brand of passion, faith, and bombast, unleashing that audacious, demanding collective pressing game which soon overwhelmed all-comers. Klopps Liverpool took the field with power, determination and exuberanceas if driven by their fans' very passionas the manager demanded his players "must fight with the last drop of fuel in their machine,' and then rewarded them with a big, big hug.

To watch Liverpool was to feel alive. Champions League triumph in 2019 was followed by long-yearned-for Premier League glory in 2020. I know I am an Everton fan and meant to despise everything in red, but the small percentage of me that is still human could only marvel at the joy Liverpool fans were experiencing along the way, and the memories they made as they "conquered all of Europe." I was reminded of this on Wednesday night, when the Reds reached another Wembley final and their traveling fans raised a banner proclaiming, "Imagine Being Us." I stared at that statement for longer than I care to admit, before realizing that I honestly can't. That it does seem like under Klopp, Liverpool fans have journeyed to so many places both real and emotional, witnessed so many magical moments, and had so much bloody fun. Whatever you want to call the footballing style, "Gegenpressing," "Heavy Metal Football," or "Mentality Monsters," it has been humanly transcendent to watch Klopp forge that connective trinity: the unity built between team, fans, and himself on the sideline with his fist-bumps and ecstatic body jerks, always conducting the emotion.

Ultimately, The Hug was Klopps most most powerful tactic of alland I hope one day, there is a statue of him delivering one outside of Anfield, like a giant German Elmo that fans can just slip into and take a selfie. Indeed, as someone who has been on the receiving end of a Klopp hug, I can confirm they are better than any drug Aaron Rodgers has dabbled in. The Klopp hug communicates belief, gratitude, and infinite love. Life Affirmation without words. A reflection of the truth of the man who has delivered it

What now? Klopp said this morning he hopes this news will be the ultimate motivator for his players. "Let's now really go for it. The outside world wants to use this decision, laugh about it, wants to disturb us. We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together. And you went through harder things before me. Let's make a strength of it. Let's squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future." It is unknown if he will manage again. He said this morning, "If you ask me, 'Will you ever work as a manager again?' I would say now no. But I don't know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitelyI will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool." For their part, the club have said, even though they found out in November, they are yet to approach a replacement. While I hope they will give Roy Hodgson (my favorite ever Liverpool manager) an emotional return, or throw the bank to tempt that tactical maestro Stevie Gerrard back from Al-Ettifaq, expect former midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has propelled Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga, to be the subject of tabloid conjecture, and Liverpool fans' fever dreams.

A quick word to Liverpool fans reading this: I send you my love today. I can't even imagine the feeling of hope and happiness and glory this man has brought into your life, now singed by that sudden shocking sting of loss. Take strength from the memories you have made together though, because it has been a marvel to watch this blokea culture builder, a serial transformationist, a deeply authentic, empathetic humando his thing. If anything, this announcement is a reminder that nothing is forever, and that we should not take a moment for granted. It is also fascinating that while every Liverpool fan I know has been agonizing about Mo Salah and his futureit is Jürgen that is the first to step off citing exhaustion. A reminder that the caregivers often pass on first, and a brutal truth that Rory Smith talked to me about when I saw him in Decemberit does not look that fun to be a Premier League Manager. It is a brutal job, lived out in the bright-lights of a global crucible with hysterical stakes, knee-jerk overreaction, and trial by tabloid, that grinds down all those that do it. I actually love that Klopp will sign off in a style befitting his unique personality, on his own terms, departing after a quadruple chasing-high. 

There will be more, much more to come on this story. Liverpools innocuous Fourth Round FA Cup clash against Norwich City on Sunday morning now becomes must-watch theater for the emotional outpouring that will beginsetting the tone for the rest of a season that is going to feel like equal parts Crusade and McNultys Wake Scene from the Wire. Jürgen Klopp deserves that. Not just for the footballing memories he has given us, but the life truths he has dispensed along the way. I have interviewed him many times over the years, and honestly, learned so much about life from each conversation. I want to leave you one conversation I went back to this morning in the immediate wake of hearing the news. On the eve of lifting the coveted first title for Liverpool, I met with Klopp in his office, and asked him, a deeply religious man, if winning is, indeed, the most important thing. Jürgen did not have to wait a beat before telling me, "If life should be judged at the end, when we stand in front of the (heavenly) door, they ask, 'Did you win something or not?' That would be really strange. They should ask, 'Did you try everything to improve the place you have been, the house you have lived in, the mood, the love?' And I will say, 'Yes, I tried it everyday.'"


Powerful and excellent piece that.
Online Fiasco

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2403 on: Today at 10:23:12 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:12:59 am
When you look at the photos, it's really apparent how we aged the poor bloke.

Do you think? I mean he's been here nearly 9 years so he going to age but he's had his eyes done and his teeth done and seems in decent shape for a middle-aged tall fella. I don't think he looks too bad myself :D
Offline Caps4444

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2404 on: Today at 10:25:46 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:17:12 am
Yes but Rafa didn't have many allies within the club.

FSG and Klopp have a strong bond. It makes perfect sense that he needs a break after 9 years  and in few years if needed it will make sense he takes over at the only club that gives him every thing he needs.

Also, if he agreed to take a break with FSG he's not gonna come out and say so. It'd create a huge cloud over his successor and tons of unnecessary pressure.

But wouldnt it make sense, if he wanted a break then Pep to take over and for JK to come back in 1 year?  Last time he took a sabbatical, it was only 4/5 months.ok he was younger.
He will be 57 when he finished here..lets say he takes a year he will be 58.personally his comment about 3 weeks off in the Summer not being enough was telling.I cant see him going back to club football, its just too demanding.  More and more managers are now in their early. 40s..its just too taxing.

I think personally German national team for Euro 2028 and WC 30 would be my guess
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2405 on: Today at 10:44:12 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:12:59 am
When you look at the photos, it's really apparent how we aged the poor bloke.

To be fair, it's been almost 10 years. Some of that aging would have come about naturally anyway. Being a smoker wouldn't have helped either.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2406 on: Today at 10:49:23 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:12:59 am
When you look at the photos, it's really apparent how we aged the poor bloke.

He looks older but he still looks good I think. Rafa and Ged aged more markedly.

The problems/fears about players and contracts etc must happen to every club when a manager leaves. Were just spoilt because we dont have to go through it very often.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2407 on: Today at 10:54:29 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:49:23 am
He looks older but he still looks good I think. Rafa and Ged aged more markedly.

The problems/fears about players and contracts etc must happen to every club when a manager leaves. We’re just spoilt because we don’t have to go through it very often.

Rafa piled on the pounds which didnt help. Reading things from Klopp looks as if he yo-yo diets quite a bit.

On the plus side at least it wasnt the cringy image obsession Rodgers had.
Online Fiasco

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2408 on: Today at 11:04:03 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:54:29 am
Rafa piled on the pounds which didnt help. Reading things from Klopp looks as if he yo-yo diets quite a bit.

On the plus side at least it wasnt the cringy image obsession Rodgers had.

Klopp's what, 6'3 or 6'4? Can probably put a bit of weight on and not notice it as much as others.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2409 on: Today at 11:06:38 am
So easy for these rival fans to come out now in awe of Klopp and full of praise.

They are all absolutely fucking over the moon and full of glee. They fucking hate us, Klopp has literally been the worst thing that happened to them since the 80s. So its the easiest thing to now praise him as they are wetting themselves.

Dont care about what they spout last week and I certainly dont give a shit now.
Offline meady1981

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2410 on: Today at 11:08:52 am
Why the fuck anyone searches for, reads, processes or shares anything any other fan says about our club, or anything for that matter, is beyond me.
Online rob1966

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2411 on: Today at 11:37:22 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:23:12 am
Do you think? I mean he's been here nearly 9 years so he going to age but he's had his eyes done and his teeth done and seems in decent shape for a middle-aged tall fella. I don't think he looks too bad myself :D

I'm about 6 months older than Jurgen and he looks in far better shape than me ;) 

What I will say, is as you get older, you get more aware of lifespan and how long you have left, but more importantly, how long can you be fit enough to enjoy the things you want to do. If I had a few hundred grand in the bank, never mind being a multi millionaire, there is no way I'd be working any more, I'd be off travelling, doing hobbies, learning to fly and all kinds of fun stuff. If we had grand kids, I'd wanna spend time with them, doing fun stuff, not stressing about next seasons transfers.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2412 on: Today at 11:39:09 am
Everyone is in mourning, theyre all in black at the match.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2413 on: Today at 11:41:23 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:22 am
I'm about 6 months older than Jurgen and he looks in far better shape than me ;) 

What I will say, is as you get older, you get more aware of lifespan and how long you have left, but more importantly, how long can you be fit enough to enjoy the things you want to do. If I had a few hundred grand in the bank, never mind being a multi millionaire, there is no way I'd be working any more, I'd be off travelling, doing hobbies, learning to fly and all kinds of fun stuff. If we had grand kids, I'd wanna spend time with them, doing fun stuff, not stressing about next seasons transfers.

The very fact that he mentions his grandson I think is significant. He has settled in England very well for a number of years but you want to spend time with your family, and football doesn't allow that anymore. It's why I can only see him take a job in Germany more likely the national team, as I don't think he wants to commit endless hours to football anymore. He may surprise us altogether and decide the "normal" life is really what he now craves. He will have other interests I am sure.
Online rob1966

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2414 on: Today at 11:49:38 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:41:23 am
The very fact that he mentions his grandson I think is significant. He has settled in England very well for a number of years but you want to spend time with your family, and football doesn't allow that anymore. It's why I can only see him take a job in Germany more likely the national team, as I don't think he wants to commit endless hours to football anymore. He may surprise us altogether and decide the "normal" life is really what he now craves. He will have other interests I am sure.

I don't know if you've got kids, but any parent or grandparent will be aware that they grow so quickly and if you are working all the time, you miss so much of their development. I've been really lucky that I put the kids before a career, so I was home all the time to see things like the youngests first steps (ironically missed the oldest as I was at work), take them to school, pick them up from school, make their teas, stuff like that. Maybe he missed a lot of this with his own kids and has decided that he wants to see it with his grandson. So much happens in a year, that might be enough to make him feel like he's ready to work again, but like you say, in a less time consuming job, or he may say sod it, I'm loving life, I'm done with work.
Offline Sterome77

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2415 on: Today at 11:53:42 am
I think Jurgen would have preferred a Shanklyesque announcement in the summer so as to keep all the focus on what the team does on the pitch but I suspect the timing of the announcement may have been dictated by the club. 

At the press conference, Billy Hogan talked about embarking on the process to find a successor.  Imagine if the news had leaked out that the club were talking to the agents of other managers while the whole world was still thinking that Jurgen would be here till at least 2026.  There would have been bedlam! Klopp would presumably then have been forced to confirm that he wasn't being forced out, that he'd already decided to leave in the summer.  I'm guessing the club have told him he needs to make that announcement now, to give them cover for what they now need to do.

I'm gutted, like every other Liverpool fan the world over.  Whatever happens now, it's the end of an era.  An era we thought would never end, even though we knew it had to one day.  But I'm not too worried about the future.  This isn't Ferguson leaving Moyes an ageing (albeit title winning) squad in 2013 that was in need of a major overhaul.  Klopp is leaving behind a young and immensely talented squad with a cracking set of academy youngsters waiting in the wings.  Whoever takes over (hopefully Xabi) will initially have the easiest job in football.  They'll need to get the players together and say 'What you were doing last season, just carry on doing that for the time being and we'll take it from there!'.  Of course there'll be big decisions to be made as time goes on, but thanks to Jurgen to future looks bright.

So, all the best Jurgen lad, and thanks.  Thanks for the passion, the honesty, for having our backs when we needed it.  Thanks for the success and the trophies, obviously.  Most of all though, thanks for making supporting Liverpool fun again.  It hasn't always been in the past.
Online Fiasco

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2416 on: Today at 12:00:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:22 am
I'm about 6 months older than Jurgen and he looks in far better shape than me ;) 

What I will say, is as you get older, you get more aware of lifespan and how long you have left, but more importantly, how long can you be fit enough to enjoy the things you want to do. If I had a few hundred grand in the bank, never mind being a multi millionaire, there is no way I'd be working any more, I'd be off travelling, doing hobbies, learning to fly and all kinds of fun stuff. If we had grand kids, I'd wanna spend time with them, doing fun stuff, not stressing about next seasons transfers.

Spot on Rob. He could've retired in terms of money after his Dortmund spell easily. It is all relative of course and he's rightfully paid very handsomely, but he doesn't need the money. And now he's got plenty of it and more time to go and travel to places if he wants, not worrying about anything and relaxing. We know he likes a beer in the sun! And if anybody has earned it, and if anybody needs a rest in terms of personality and how much he puts into everything, then it is Jurgen. I don't begrudge him one bit, I'm actually really happy for him that he's getting out before it really takes a toll and hopefully we can send him off with the best gift ever with a league title win in front of the fans.

Online SvenJohansen

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2417 on: Today at 12:15:55 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:08:52 am
Why the fuck anyone searches for, reads, processes or shares anything any other fan says about our club, or anything for that matter, is beyond me.

I agree, it's like what Jurgen said. About those from the outside using this to try to disturb us. It's about us, not them. I'll read the articles I see posted on RAWK only because I know the majority will be honest and worth reading. I won't look for or read anything from sources and news outlets that haven't had anything good or worthwhile to say about us in the past. And I most certainly do not care a jot what other clubs and their supporters think about this. Most pundits belong in this group too. None of them have anything to say that will interest me. It's not us against them. It's just us.
Online spider-neil

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2418 on: Today at 12:19:28 pm
My top 5 Klopp moments (not game related)

1. Making the team salute the Kop after a 2-2 draw with the mighty West Brom
2. Pointing to the crowd and then the team and shouting Thats football! After a brilliant move
3. Pulling his hamstring after celebrating in front of the ref
4. Celebrating with the team after the last minute Norwich after losing it after Norwich equalised
5. Telling the crowd to stop singing his song because amazingly it was sung during a game again. That is the power of the man.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2419 on: Today at 12:23:10 pm
Invading the pitch and celebrating with Alisson after Divock's winner (and Pickford's assist).
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2420 on: Today at 12:34:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:22 am
I'm about 6 months older than Jurgen and he looks in far better shape than me ;) 

What I will say, is as you get older, you get more aware of lifespan and how long you have left, but more importantly, how long can you be fit enough to enjoy the things you want to do. If I had a few hundred grand in the bank, never mind being a multi millionaire, there is no way I'd be working any more, I'd be off travelling, doing hobbies, learning to fly and all kinds of fun stuff. If we had grand kids, I'd wanna spend time with them, doing fun stuff, not stressing about next seasons transfers.

As I got older and I had money I'd want to live somewhere a bit warmer as well, especially if it didn't involve being separated from close family.

His kids, grandkids and extended family are all in Germany.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2421 on: Today at 12:44:44 pm
I'm still in shock/mourning. I dunno how others are feeling but I can't watch anything about it, read anything about it and I'm dreading the game. How is this happening? It feels like the love of your life breaking up with you. I'm genuinely numb and depressed since Friday.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2422 on: Today at 12:45:29 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:22:15 am
Powerful and excellent piece that.

I doubt you'll find that over on GOT.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2423 on: Today at 12:48:36 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 12:44:44 pm
I'm still in shock/mourning. I dunno how others are feeling but I can't watch anything about it, read anything about it and I'm dreading the game. How is this happening? It feels like the love of your life breaking up with you. I'm genuinely numb and depressed since Friday.

You are best listening to the interview if you can, he explains everything. It may also help you to understand it's just a natural ending. Nothing continues forever and everyone has that point when they have to stop. I actually think people will look back on this and respect him more into the future. Football is littered with managers who never knew the best time to pack it in.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2424 on: Today at 12:48:37 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:08:52 am
Why the fuck anyone searches for, reads, processes or shares anything any other fan says about our club, or anything for that matter, is beyond me.

Its almost like some people go out of their way to seek offence or upset. ;D

I never listen to Neville or Talksport or GB News for that matter. No,pint in raising my phlox pressure.
Online Salty Dog

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2425 on: Today at 12:51:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 26, 2024, 02:49:07 pm
I've Jurgens song on loop in my head.


Same. I got the news early (as I had just woken up) here in the states. After a few minutes to confirm and then process, I had to start my day and get ready for work. In the shower, I was just singing his song on repeat in my head (and possibly out loud once or twice ;)).
Online rob1966

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2426 on: Today at 12:52:25 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 12:44:44 pm
I'm still in shock/mourning. I dunno how others are feeling but I can't watch anything about it, read anything about it and I'm dreading the game. How is this happening? It feels like the love of your life breaking up with you. I'm genuinely numb and depressed since Friday.

I'm fine with it now, life rolls on, he's not fucking us over by going the Mancs, Saudi or any other PL club, we're in a fantastic position with a new team of hungry, quality players and I trust the club to select the right man to take us forward.

Last game of the season will be emotional, especially if Virg makes him go up and lift the Europa trophy.

Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:00:06 pm
Spot on Rob. He could've retired in terms of money after his Dortmund spell easily. It is all relative of course and he's rightfully paid very handsomely, but he doesn't need the money. And now he's got plenty of it and more time to go and travel to places if he wants, not worrying about anything and relaxing. We know he likes a beer in the sun! And if anybody has earned it, and if anybody needs a rest in terms of personality and how much he puts into everything, then it is Jurgen. I don't begrudge him one bit, I'm actually really happy for him that he's getting out before it really takes a toll and hopefully we can send him off with the best gift ever with a league title win in front of the fans.



He's put himself first, but in a weird way, he's put the club first too, as he could easily have ran at 50%, but that would have damaged the club and he's not the type to do that. Now, its up to the players that he leaves on a high. Shanks finished with an FA Cup, Bob with a Treble, lets win Jurgen a Quadruple eh boys?
