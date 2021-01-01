Last season clearly took a massive toll on him. Especially seeing the same players who got us there looking completely shattered. You could see on the touchline with each passing week we thought he may walk. There's reports that Ulla actually convinced him not do so and we should be grateful for that.



2020-21 and last season were absolutely devastating mentally for a leader like Jurgen. The fact that he bounced back from both with sheer willpower and followed up with a team that was kicking and fighting again next season is a mad achievement. I genuinely thought he would see this new team through for several years and leave before the next cycle.



Add to that, for a romantic like Jurgen, the modern game is becoming more and more unpalatable, he dislikes the obsession with transfers, the ever increasing number of games, the disgraceful match times and game distribution and the general lack of intelligence in governing bodies to make the right decisions at the right time. He has had to fight time and time again for stuff that should not have needed him to do so. Winter breaks, 5 subs - these were all proven and accepted in most leagues but the Premier League was always years behind everyone. Its hard to deal with stupidity so often and compete at the highest level while fighting on the pitch and off it.



Next season, Champions League expands by 2 more games. The original intention was 4. I dont think that idea is dead either, just like the SuperLeague. Teams will end up playing 60 games every season and could go up to 70. When then, do you even get the chance to coach and improve players? With the club world cup, the season becomes even longer, which seems like a punishment instead of a reward for being successful. I think there was a south park episode about pee wee baseball that encapsulates this whole situation with the expanded club world cup. At the end of the day, the decision makers in football stopped caring about the sport ages ago. The lack of actual footballers at the highest levels of FIFA is an indictment in itself that it isnt fit for its purpose.



I think I have gone a bit off track with my rant but it perfectly describes the sort of mess my head is in trying to find the responsible groups that made our jurgen burn out.