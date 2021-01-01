I think Jurgen would have preferred a Shanklyesque announcement in the summer so as to keep all the focus on what the team does on the pitch but I suspect the timing of the announcement may have been dictated by the club.
At the press conference, Billy Hogan talked about embarking on the process to find a successor. Imagine if the news had leaked out that the club were talking to the agents of other managers while the whole world was still thinking that Jurgen would be here till at least 2026. There would have been bedlam! Klopp would presumably then have been forced to confirm that he wasn't being forced out, that he'd already decided to leave in the summer. I'm guessing the club have told him he needs to make that announcement now, to give them cover for what they now need to do.
I'm gutted, like every other Liverpool fan the world over. Whatever happens now, it's the end of an era. An era we thought would never end, even though we knew it had to one day. But I'm not too worried about the future. This isn't Ferguson leaving Moyes an ageing (albeit title winning) squad in 2013 that was in need of a major overhaul. Klopp is leaving behind a young and immensely talented squad with a cracking set of academy youngsters waiting in the wings. Whoever takes over (hopefully Xabi) will initially have the easiest job in football. They'll need to get the players together and say 'What you were doing last season, just carry on doing that for the time being and we'll take it from there!'. Of course there'll be big decisions to be made as time goes on, but thanks to Jurgen to future looks bright.
So, all the best Jurgen lad, and thanks. Thanks for the passion, the honesty, for having our backs when we needed it. Thanks for the success and the trophies, obviously. Most of all though, thanks for making supporting Liverpool fun again. It hasn't always been in the past.