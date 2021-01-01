Cant even remember how many times Ive said to myself as long as Klopp is still here it will all be good. Whether that was when big players left, having a poor season or not qualifying for the CL, losing big finals or just falling short twice to City on the final day and missing out the league. I always had this thought at the back of my head, that if this guy is still here well come back stronger and everything will be okay. Now in this moment, when he himself is going it is tough indeed to find the words and say everything will be alright.



From the moment he walked in and said the words I will turn doubters in to believers this man has been our leader, our inspiration, our security blanket, and our hope. When any strong leader leaves, the people they leave behind always tend to lose a bit of direction. Cant help but feel that will be the case with us such was the magnitude of his presence.



I wish he would have stayed until 2026, but I have feeling he kind of knew last season that it was heading this way sooner rather than later. But I respect his decision and of course completely understand it.



I will miss him dearly. One last dance Jurgen and its going to be one hell of an emotional ride.



Absolutely. He is our Messi and Ronaldo rolled into one. The absolute beating heart of the team regardless of who was on the pitch, and in spite of not actually being on the pitch himself at all. He is absolutely untouchable and I've gotten into the habit of not actually bothering to check the team before the games kick-off. I know whatever teams is put out will be exactly right for the occasion.Elite leadership and management. Funny, empathic, political, strong, humble, intelligent, down-to-earth, diplomatic, strategic. Peak human being.Unfortunately for us, I don't think we will be able to replace this man. I know we did it after Shanks, but the game has moved on. It demands absolute perfection these days. There are only so many people walking the planet at the same time who can reach that level.He leaves with my blessings and gratitude. I absolutely understand and respect his decsion and his exit personifies him. The moment he realised he couldn't give 100% he knew it was time to stop. No indecision on deliberation, but complete clarity around when he needed to do, and what was best for the club.I'm sure someone has said this already. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.