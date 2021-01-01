« previous next »
Author Topic: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself

TipTopKop

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:07:41 pm
Bit morbid that.
;D I read it like that as well!
Fromola

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 10:20:01 pm
He might have felt like walking after everything that happened last year, but didn't want to leave us in a mess and stuck it out for a year to get us back on track.

Things really looking up again though and now this is just such a kick in the teeth..

Watch City get punished now and we won't be in a position to capitalise because Jurgen's fucked off. Nothing ever seems to go right for us. It'll be a travesty to see him walk away with only one (behind closed doors) league title if we don't win it this year. Was looking like we'd have a good chance of winning another title and CL over the next couple of seasons he signed up for.

neil4ad

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm
Since the announcement yesterday, I've felt this undercurrent of disappointment and sadness. The best manager in the world is leaving us, and then on top of it he won't be the hand that pushes this amazing group of youngsters like Bradley as they mature; we won't have his blunt but frequently humourous press conferences; no more super-energy, fist pumps, and bear hugs for players pitch-side; ... I've been following LFC since Houllier took charge (I know many here have an even longer history with the club), but more than anyone else Jurgen is Mr. Liverpool for me.

I kind of sensed at the end of last season/beginning of current season that he seemed slightly less buoyant, but somehow I had the sense that he'd stick it out to the end of the 2024-25 season at least.

Posting here to vent a bit... I don't mean to say that Liverpool won't be successful going forward, but it does feel like the end of something special.
Dim Glas

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 10:26:30 pm
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm
Since the announcement yesterday, I've felt this undercurrent of disappointment and sadness. The best manager in the world is leaving us, and then on top of it he won't be the hand that pushes this amazing group of youngsters like Bradley as they mature; we won't have his blunt but frequently humourous press conferences; no more super-energy, fist pumps, and bear hugs for players pitch-side; ... I've been following LFC since Houllier took charge (I know many here have an even longer history with the club), but more than anyone else Jurgen is Mr. Liverpool for me.

I kind of sensed at the end of last season/beginning of current season that he seemed slightly less buoyant, but somehow I had the sense that he'd stick it out to the end of the 2024-25 season at least.

Posting here to vent a bit... I don't mean to say that Liverpool won't be successful going forward, but it does feel like the end of something special.

I dont think thats true (the start of this season part), in fact hes been hugely energetic. And that may be in part because he knows hes leaving, hes relieved to make the decision and to know he can just go all out now, as hell not have to do it again next year.

Been wondering too, about the players that signed in the summer, how they must be feeling about this, especially Szobo, Mac and Gravenberch, all younger players making a huge career decision theyd probaly hope for the best years of their careers. Of course, theres many reasons that they came here, but Id think the influence of Klopp was one of them, knowing they where signing to play under one of the elite coaches, man managers and personalities in football. And to then realise they only get 1 season of him may be rather disconcerting!
Fromola

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 10:30:30 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:26:30 pm
I dont think thats true (the start of this season part), in fact hes been hugely energetic. And that may be in part because he knows hes leaving, hes relieved to make the decision and to know he can just go all out now, as hell not have to do it again next year.

Been wondering too, about the players that signed in the summer, how they must be feeling about this, especially Szobo, Mac and Gravenberch, all younger players making a huge career decision theyd probaly hope for the best years of their careers. Of course, theres many reasons that they came here, but Id think the influence of Klopp was one of them, knowing they where signing to play under one of the elite coaches, man managers and personalities in football. And to then realise they only get 1 season of him may be rather disconcerting!

I'd felt like he's really had the bit between his teeth. Like really getting the crowd up before Arsenal and laying down the gauntlet, knowing how big a game it was. On the touchline against Newcastle, really kicking every ball.

God knows what effect it'll have on the dressing room though. He's got to pick the players up and a completely deflated fanbase again.
Dim Glas

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 10:33:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:30:30 pm
I'd felt like he's really had the bit between his teeth. Like really getting the crowd up before Arsenal and laying down the gauntlet, knowing how big a game it was.

God knows what effect it'll have on the dressing room though. He's got to pick the players up and a completely deflated fanbase again.

I dont think the fans will be deflated at all, those at the games will be well up for making these matches as great atmosphere wise as they can. Sure, the fans will all be very dissapointed and sad about him leaving, but will do all they can for him during the matches now. 

And theres enough older heads in the dressing room thatll make sure the players are totally focused too.
neil4ad

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 10:35:22 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:26:30 pm
I dont think thats true (the start of this season part), in fact hes been hugely energetic. And that may be in part because he knows hes leaving, hes relieved to make the decision and to know he can just go all out now, as hell not have to do it again next year.

Been wondering too, about the players that signed in the summer, how they must be feeling about this, especially Szobo, Mac and Gravenberch, all younger players making a huge career decision theyd probaly hope for the best years of their careers. Of course, theres many reasons that they came here, but Id think the influence of Klopp was one of them, knowing they where signing to play under one of the elite coaches, man managers and personalities in football. And to then realise they only get 1 season of him may be rather disconcerting!


Agreed about the the new signings - not to mention players like Mo who might be weighing where they'll be next season.
alonsoisared

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm
Can't even start to seriously think about what comes next. It's a cliche but he truly is this generation's Shankly. Even though there was plenty of time before Jürgen arrived, I can't imagine Liverpool without him.

Having watched his interview, I'm happy for him. He deserves a rest and a chance to enjoy a "normal" life. To go out on his own terms while at the top of his game is something very few get the chance to do.

In an era where having 115 charges over your head doesn't stop you from winning European cups it's hard to believe in fairytales, we've lost out on every close title race there's been, but if there truly is a footballing god up there somewhere then Jürgen leaves the club after a league title and the parade to end all parades.

No man is bigger than the club etc etc, but if ever someone deserved a title won for him, it is Klopp at this very moment. Please make it happen.
PIPA23

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 10:39:46 pm
Im not angry he is leaving that had to happen one day.

Im so dissapointed about the fact that this man took us to three CL finals and probably should have won all..

Got fucked by so many shit decisions and bad luck during the years and still buil something that will maybe not repeat in our lifetime..

He had to compete with oil money.. had to build players, had to sell before buying many times..

He was like a father figure and that is why everyone feels this is different than a manager leaving..

There will never be another like him, he was and is special and yet the normal one

What he did for this club and the circumstances is anything but normal.

Hope we will push for all titles possible this year..

I still can not process this..
Fromola

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 10:35:22 pm
Agreed about the the new signings - not to mention players like Mo who might be weighing where they'll be next season.

Problem now is you've got Trent, Mo and Virg's deals up next year and they're not going to be a rush to extend until they see how things go with the next manager. That's 3 of our best players who could technically go for nothing next year.
redgriffin73

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:19:52 pm
This is a fantastic piece, by a Blue.

Men in Blazers
@MenInBlazers
ROG ON KLOPP LEAVING LIVERPOOL ✍️

❝The news is overwhelming. Partly because there were no hints of the manager standing down early. Two years remain on his contract, and the announcement totally blindsided us amidst the ambitious wonder of a quadruple chase, arriving after neither rumor nor leak. Secondly, Jürgen Klopp was more than a football manager, he was a leader, a transformational change agent, and a deep empath in a chaotic world where that has become all too rare a currency. What he has achieved at Anfield since arriving like a Teutonic Care Bear in 2015 has been nothing short of alchemy.

Back then, Liverpool was a club reeking of tradition, aspiration and haunted nearlies. Klopp transformed it with his singular brand of passion, faith, and bombast, unleashing that audacious, demanding collective pressing game which soon overwhelmed all-comers. Klopps Liverpool took the field with power, determination and exuberanceas if driven by their fans' very passionas the manager demanded his players "must fight with the last drop of fuel in their machine,' and then rewarded them with a big, big hug.

To watch Liverpool was to feel alive. Champions League triumph in 2019 was followed by long-yearned-for Premier League glory in 2020. I know I am an Everton fan and meant to despise everything in red, but the small percentage of me that is still human could only marvel at the joy Liverpool fans were experiencing along the way, and the memories they made as they "conquered all of Europe." I was reminded of this on Wednesday night, when the Reds reached another Wembley final and their traveling fans raised a banner proclaiming, "Imagine Being Us." I stared at that statement for longer than I care to admit, before realizing that I honestly can't. That it does seem like under Klopp, Liverpool fans have journeyed to so many places both real and emotional, witnessed so many magical moments, and had so much bloody fun. Whatever you want to call the footballing style, "Gegenpressing," "Heavy Metal Football," or "Mentality Monsters," it has been humanly transcendent to watch Klopp forge that connective trinity: the unity built between team, fans, and himself on the sideline with his fist-bumps and ecstatic body jerks, always conducting the emotion.

Ultimately, The Hug was Klopps most most powerful tactic of alland I hope one day, there is a statue of him delivering one outside of Anfield, like a giant German Elmo that fans can just slip into and take a selfie. Indeed, as someone who has been on the receiving end of a Klopp hug, I can confirm they are better than any drug Aaron Rodgers has dabbled in. The Klopp hug communicates belief, gratitude, and infinite love. Life Affirmation without words. A reflection of the truth of the man who has delivered it

What now? Klopp said this morning he hopes this news will be the ultimate motivator for his players. "Let's now really go for it. The outside world wants to use this decision, laugh about it, wants to disturb us. We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together. And you went through harder things before me. Let's make a strength of it. Let's squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future." It is unknown if he will manage again. He said this morning, "If you ask me, 'Will you ever work as a manager again?' I would say now no. But I don't know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitelyI will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool." For their part, the club have said, even though they found out in November, they are yet to approach a replacement. While I hope they will give Roy Hodgson (my favorite ever Liverpool manager) an emotional return, or throw the bank to tempt that tactical maestro Stevie Gerrard back from Al-Ettifaq, expect former midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has propelled Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga, to be the subject of tabloid conjecture, and Liverpool fans' fever dreams.

A quick word to Liverpool fans reading this: I send you my love today. I can't even imagine the feeling of hope and happiness and glory this man has brought into your life, now singed by that sudden shocking sting of loss. Take strength from the memories you have made together though, because it has been a marvel to watch this blokea culture builder, a serial transformationist, a deeply authentic, empathetic humando his thing. If anything, this announcement is a reminder that nothing is forever, and that we should not take a moment for granted. It is also fascinating that while every Liverpool fan I know has been agonizing about Mo Salah and his futureit is Jürgen that is the first to step off citing exhaustion. A reminder that the caregivers often pass on first, and a brutal truth that Rory Smith talked to me about when I saw him in Decemberit does not look that fun to be a Premier League Manager. It is a brutal job, lived out in the bright-lights of a global crucible with hysterical stakes, knee-jerk overreaction, and trial by tabloid, that grinds down all those that do it. I actually love that Klopp will sign off in a style befitting his unique personality, on his own terms, departing after a quadruple chasing-high. 

There will be more, much more to come on this story. Liverpools innocuous Fourth Round FA Cup clash against Norwich City on Sunday morning now becomes must-watch theater for the emotional outpouring that will beginsetting the tone for the rest of a season that is going to feel like equal parts Crusade and McNultys Wake Scene from the Wire. Jürgen Klopp deserves that. Not just for the footballing memories he has given us, but the life truths he has dispensed along the way. I have interviewed him many times over the years, and honestly, learned so much about life from each conversation. I want to leave you one conversation I went back to this morning in the immediate wake of hearing the news. On the eve of lifting the coveted first title for Liverpool, I met with Klopp in his office, and asked him, a deeply religious man, if winning is, indeed, the most important thing. Jürgen did not have to wait a beat before telling me, "If life should be judged at the end, when we stand in front of the (heavenly) door, they ask, 'Did you win something or not?' That would be really strange. They should ask, 'Did you try everything to improve the place you have been, the house you have lived in, the mood, the love?' And I will say, 'Yes, I tried it everyday.'"


What a lovely piece of writing, thanks for posting.
Fromola

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2371 on: Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 10:39:46 pm
Im not angry he is leaving that had to happen one day.

Im so dissapointed about the fact that this man took us to three CL finals and probably should have won all..

Got fucked by so many shit decisions and bad luck during the years and still buil something that will maybe not repeat in our lifetime..

He had to compete with oil money.. had to build players, had to sell before buying many times..

He was like a father figure and that is why everyone feels this is different than a manager leaving..

There will never be another like him, he was and is special and yet the normal one

What he did for this club and the circumstances is anything but normal.

Hope we will push for all titles possible this year..

I still can not process this..

He deserved so much more. It's all very sad.
moondog

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2372 on: Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
I hope Jurgen will hang around a few days for what could be the biggest ever Trophy Parade in football history if we win the league (plus anything/ everything else) , can imagine the scenes now and it would be the greatest ever send off we could give him.
jillcwhomever

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2373 on: Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm
What a lovely piece of writing, thanks for posting.

It was, he seems a decent bloke.
TipTopKop

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2374 on: Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm
It's a cliche but he truly is this generation's Shankly.
100%
eyescream

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2375 on: Yesterday at 10:47:38 pm
 Will it be too much to name the new stand after him? "Klopp end" sounds about right.
The Final Third

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2376 on: Yesterday at 11:36:40 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:19:52 pm
This is a fantastic piece, by a Blue.

Wonderful tribute from a bluenose and another example of just how hard it is not be captured by Jürgen's undeniable magnetism. Thanks for sharing Jill.
ljycb

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2377 on: Today at 12:00:41 am
I was 21 when he was appointed and now I'm about to turn 30. In that time I have met the love of my life, moved out of my childhood home, lost a parent and bought a house. Such a significant period in my time on this earth, and the greatest team I will ever see served as the backdrop. I will forever be grateful to him and his staff (coaching and playing) for the happiness they have brought to me.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2378 on: Today at 12:04:24 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:05:39 pm
This is true.

If we can park our own personal feeling and emotion to one side for a moment, it's easier to see and maybe acknowledge.

Going out on a high. Going out absolutely adored by all those who matter. Going out with class, integrity and dignity. Going out after meticulous thought and consideration. Going out proclaiming your undying love. Going out with such humility, honesty and self-awareness. Going out knowing you gave your absolute all. Going out knowing that those you gave your all to also recognize you gave everything.

I mean, there's no better way to end it, is there?

Jürgen Klopp deserves so much more than to turn into the dishcloth that ends up in a heap after every last drop of goodness has been desperately squeezed out. He deserves so much more than to end up as just another piece of wreckage at the side of the road. He's too aware and too clever to let that happen.

He'll go out with unconditional love ringing in his ears. With gratitude. With respect. Also with an armful of trophies and a wealth of memories. For anyone in life, going out like that is the ultimate. It gets no better.

Most managers go with their tails between their legs. Most achieve little or nothing. Most get sacked repeatedly. That's painful for them, painful for their clubs and painful for their fans.

We'll hurt because we are losing the best there is. We won't be hurting through abject continual failure or boredom or mediocrity. If we have to hurt, and life dictates that we all do at some point, then we may as well hurt hard because we loved hard and won hard and failed hard then got up and tried again even harder then won again.

Sometimes, learning when to let go in life can be the wisest thing. Jürgen Klopp is an exceptionally wise man. He knows when the time is right. He's much stronger than me, because I'd be tempted to cling on, because doing so would be easier. He's younger than me, but a lot wiser than I'll ever be. He knows. I know he knows. So I trust him.

In a few years we might look back and see this as the most glorious exit of any football manager. Mutual, enduring love, affection and respect. The right time. At the top.

And that's irrespective of whether or not there will be more silverware in the trophy room.

This man gave everything, and he gave it to us. What a gift that, and he, is.
Thats lovely and sums up where I am with all this.
His people skills are off the scale, we are so so lucky, even with the status we have as a club, to have someone of this quality managing us for 9 years.
Can anyone think of a manager who has not only never been sacked, but has done 7,7 and 9 year stints with his clubs?
kasperoff

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2379 on: Today at 12:09:13 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 03:46:48 am
Cant even remember how many times Ive said to myself as long as Klopp is still here it will all be good. Whether that was when big players left, having a poor season or not qualifying for the CL, losing big finals or just falling short twice to City on the final day and missing out the league. I always had this thought at the back of my head, that if this guy is still here well come back stronger and everything will be okay. Now in this moment, when he himself is going it is tough indeed to find the words and say everything will be alright.

From the moment he walked in and said the words I will turn doubters in to believers this man has been our leader, our inspiration, our security blanket, and our hope. When any strong leader leaves, the people they leave behind always tend to lose a bit of direction. Cant help but feel that will be the case with us such was the magnitude of his presence.

I wish he would have stayed until 2026, but I have feeling he kind of knew last season that it was heading this way sooner rather than later. But I respect his decision and of course completely understand it.

I will miss him dearly. One last dance Jurgen and its going to be one hell of an emotional ride.

Absolutely. He is our Messi and Ronaldo rolled into one. The absolute beating heart of the team regardless of who was on the pitch, and in spite of not actually being on the pitch himself at all. He is absolutely untouchable and I've gotten into the habit of not actually bothering  to check the team before the games kick-off. I know whatever teams is put out will be exactly right for the occasion.

Elite leadership and management. Funny, empathic, political, strong, humble, intelligent, down-to-earth, diplomatic, strategic. Peak human being.

Unfortunately for us, I don't think we will be able to replace this man. I know we did it after Shanks, but the game has moved on. It demands absolute perfection these days. There are only so many people walking the planet at the same time who can reach that level.

He leaves with my blessings and gratitude. I absolutely understand and respect his decsion and his exit personifies him. The moment he realised he couldn't give 100% he knew it was time to stop. No indecision on deliberation, but complete clarity around when he needed to do, and what was best for the club.

I'm sure someone has said this already. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.
kasperoff

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2380 on: Today at 12:12:06 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:00:38 am
There will be a second stint.

Of course after 9 years he feels drained. Much of that is due to his own coaching style. This is nothing a year or two of travel and sunbathing won't fix.

If not that than nice little DoF role to get his competitive juices going again.

I can't help but think this myself. But I also thought the same with Rafa, I was convinced he's be back at some point. Things move on and we need to move with them.
The Final Third

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2381 on: Today at 12:19:22 am
Credit to The Guardian for this Kloppo wallpaper..

ljycb

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2382 on: Today at 12:23:59 am
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:00:38 am
There will be a second stint.

Of course after 9 years he feels drained. Much of that is due to his own coaching style. This is nothing a year or two of travel and sunbathing won't fix.

If not that than nice little DoF role to get his competitive juices going again.

Obviously I don't know him, but he doesn't strike me as the sort of person who would return. I don't think he will manage a club ever again - my genuine belief is that he has been to the doctor for his usual check ups and has been warned that he needs to slow down. One more stint with the German national team and then he will retire. I would love him to return one day because he is who he is, but my genuine belief is that he is someone who would quite like to retire and enjoy his life at some point.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2383 on: Today at 01:04:29 am
On a cool summers day in July 1974 shock hit most Liverpool fans as 58 year old Bill Shankly suddenly announced he was leaving.Shankly explained that he was starting to feel the strain after so long in the job and that he had to take his family into consideration.
"The pressures have built up so much during my 40 years in the game that I felt it was time to have a rest," he said.
In the 15 years he had been there he had transformed the team and the club and won 5 major trophies in that time, he seemed irreplaceable.

I think most people who can remember what they thought at the time which was along the lines that the glory days were over and Liverpool would fall back to being an ordinary club once more. Since that date Liverpool have won 39 trophies.

Timbo's Goals

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2384 on: Today at 02:20:44 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:19:52 pm
This is a fantastic piece, by a Blue.

Men in Blazers
@MenInBlazers
ROG ON KLOPP LEAVING LIVERPOOL ✍️

❝The news is overwhelming. Partly because there were no hints of the manager standing down early. Two years remain on his contract, and the announcement totally blindsided us amidst the ambitious wonder of a quadruple chase, arriving after neither rumor nor leak. Secondly, Jürgen Klopp was more than a football manager, he was a leader, a transformational change agent, and a deep empath in a chaotic world where that has become all too rare a currency. What he has achieved at Anfield since arriving like a Teutonic Care Bear in 2015 has been nothing short of alchemy.

Back then, Liverpool was a club reeking of tradition, aspiration and haunted nearlies. Klopp transformed it with his singular brand of passion, faith, and bombast, unleashing that audacious, demanding collective pressing game which soon overwhelmed all-comers. Klopps Liverpool took the field with power, determination and exuberanceas if driven by their fans' very passionas the manager demanded his players "must fight with the last drop of fuel in their machine,' and then rewarded them with a big, big hug.

To watch Liverpool was to feel alive. Champions League triumph in 2019 was followed by long-yearned-for Premier League glory in 2020. I know I am an Everton fan and meant to despise everything in red, but the small percentage of me that is still human could only marvel at the joy Liverpool fans were experiencing along the way, and the memories they made as they "conquered all of Europe." I was reminded of this on Wednesday night, when the Reds reached another Wembley final and their traveling fans raised a banner proclaiming, "Imagine Being Us." I stared at that statement for longer than I care to admit, before realizing that I honestly can't. That it does seem like under Klopp, Liverpool fans have journeyed to so many places both real and emotional, witnessed so many magical moments, and had so much bloody fun. Whatever you want to call the footballing style, "Gegenpressing," "Heavy Metal Football," or "Mentality Monsters," it has been humanly transcendent to watch Klopp forge that connective trinity: the unity built between team, fans, and himself on the sideline with his fist-bumps and ecstatic body jerks, always conducting the emotion.

Ultimately, The Hug was Klopps most most powerful tactic of alland I hope one day, there is a statue of him delivering one outside of Anfield, like a giant German Elmo that fans can just slip into and take a selfie. Indeed, as someone who has been on the receiving end of a Klopp hug, I can confirm they are better than any drug Aaron Rodgers has dabbled in. The Klopp hug communicates belief, gratitude, and infinite love. Life Affirmation without words. A reflection of the truth of the man who has delivered it

What now? Klopp said this morning he hopes this news will be the ultimate motivator for his players. "Let's now really go for it. The outside world wants to use this decision, laugh about it, wants to disturb us. We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together. And you went through harder things before me. Let's make a strength of it. Let's squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future." It is unknown if he will manage again. He said this morning, "If you ask me, 'Will you ever work as a manager again?' I would say now no. But I don't know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitelyI will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool." For their part, the club have said, even though they found out in November, they are yet to approach a replacement. While I hope they will give Roy Hodgson (my favorite ever Liverpool manager) an emotional return, or throw the bank to tempt that tactical maestro Stevie Gerrard back from Al-Ettifaq, expect former midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has propelled Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga, to be the subject of tabloid conjecture, and Liverpool fans' fever dreams.

A quick word to Liverpool fans reading this: I send you my love today. I can't even imagine the feeling of hope and happiness and glory this man has brought into your life, now singed by that sudden shocking sting of loss. Take strength from the memories you have made together though, because it has been a marvel to watch this blokea culture builder, a serial transformationist, a deeply authentic, empathetic humando his thing. If anything, this announcement is a reminder that nothing is forever, and that we should not take a moment for granted. It is also fascinating that while every Liverpool fan I know has been agonizing about Mo Salah and his futureit is Jürgen that is the first to step off citing exhaustion. A reminder that the caregivers often pass on first, and a brutal truth that Rory Smith talked to me about when I saw him in Decemberit does not look that fun to be a Premier League Manager. It is a brutal job, lived out in the bright-lights of a global crucible with hysterical stakes, knee-jerk overreaction, and trial by tabloid, that grinds down all those that do it. I actually love that Klopp will sign off in a style befitting his unique personality, on his own terms, departing after a quadruple chasing-high. 

There will be more, much more to come on this story. Liverpools innocuous Fourth Round FA Cup clash against Norwich City on Sunday morning now becomes must-watch theater for the emotional outpouring that will beginsetting the tone for the rest of a season that is going to feel like equal parts Crusade and McNultys Wake Scene from the Wire. Jürgen Klopp deserves that. Not just for the footballing memories he has given us, but the life truths he has dispensed along the way. I have interviewed him many times over the years, and honestly, learned so much about life from each conversation. I want to leave you one conversation I went back to this morning in the immediate wake of hearing the news. On the eve of lifting the coveted first title for Liverpool, I met with Klopp in his office, and asked him, a deeply religious man, if winning is, indeed, the most important thing. Jürgen did not have to wait a beat before telling me, "If life should be judged at the end, when we stand in front of the (heavenly) door, they ask, 'Did you win something or not?' That would be really strange. They should ask, 'Did you try everything to improve the place you have been, the house you have lived in, the mood, the love?' And I will say, 'Yes, I tried it everyday.'"


How uplifting to finally read a piece amongst the plethora of stuff both spoken and written which actually begins to come close to doing justice in capturing the essence of the man we all love. Thanks Jill for unearthing it.It made me feel quite humbled reading the guy's quite beautiful representation of our Jurgen.

Had to find out who 'd written it and it seems to be a podcast by an evidently quiite famous Scouse/American bluenose writer cum media personality called Roger Bennett.


Red Giant

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2385 on: Today at 03:32:40 am
European Super League!
I know he hated the idea so...
Crouch Potato

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2386 on: Today at 03:40:53 am
Glad to hear the news that Xavi is leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, as there will be more competition for manager jobs, but hard to see Xabi Alonso wanting to throw his hat into the ring, having played and worked as a youth coach for Real Madrid.
harleydanger

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #2387 on: Today at 04:56:18 am
My fairytale ending for Klopp would be going back to Mainz in a couple of years and getting them into the CL or something.
