Just a bit of advice for all fellow Reds - enjoy every single game and moment we still have with Klopp. Of course there is sadness, but it's a good sadness, meaning none of us want to see him go and how long ago was it, that a Liverpool manager's tenure ended in a completely amicable way? Take pride in the fact that a golden era is ended on a good note, who knows, possibly even a great one. So give Jürgen the respect of not going straight into speculation of a new manager (the media will do that anyway) and leave out all the guesswork and theories of behind the scenes etc (the media and the haters are on it anyway). We should give him the love and respect he deserves for giving us some of the club's best years (I for one never thought I'll see such success, having been born too late for Kenny, Fagan), sing your hearts out, support that team as best you can, make your flags, banners and make him feel what a special connection the club and that manager had. And good thinking by the mods to make a separate thread on the new manager chat.



Personally have felt disenchanted with modern day football, but Klopp's energy, sincerity and humanity has kept me in it. I'll love Liverpool after he leaves, of course, but that was a special manager that connects on a human level - sort of larger than life type of person - poignant then that he leaves exactly half a century after Shanks. And my guess is, he's just spent, he said it and has always been honest. I'm coincidentally at a point where, having worked at a place for ten years I feel the end of the road. I've made a lot of connections, favours, great times for people, but now just knackered of it all. It's hard to explain and if you feel it, you feel it. It's simple. Klopp gave us every trophy we could ask for but I would still have been glad to have him here all these years even without all the silverware - even during the off years it was exciting and fun to support his team, he just has that gravity. And you'd kno we'd bounce back, always. Let's hope we'll bounce back after him, but for the time being, remind yourselves that Jürgen Klopp is the manager of Liverpool and enjoy these months.