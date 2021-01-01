« previous next »
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2320 on: Today at 05:08:31 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:06:41 pm
Who are we talking about? Carragher and Hamman? They're not Reds.

We are rewriting history are we? Perhaps we never won number five it was all a figment of my imagination.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2321 on: Today at 05:10:10 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:06:53 pm
I still think Rossi has a decent point. It's dead easy to say nice flowery words when you've shoved someone out of the door.  The attitude to him and his team prior to that has been very different in the media imo.  I think he's gone about it a bit strongly though :)

It's not different in the media. We've had plenty of good articles in the past about various games and the overall job Klopp has done. It doesn't mean they're not going to be critical as well from time to time though. That's the job of the media for you.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2322 on: Today at 05:11:41 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:10:10 pm
It's not different in the media. We've had plenty of good articles in the past about various games and the overall job Klopp has done. It doesn't mean they're not going to be critical as well from time to time though. That's the job of the media for you.

It's more how they criticise than the fact they criticise.  Yes, when we're shit it's fair to question.  To frame legitimate complaints about PGMOL, Sportswashing, 5 subs, tiredness, etc as 'whinging' is different.  Shearer for one has been one of those people, so I can understand why someone would find it hard to take his warm words now seriously.  Again, it's easy to eulogise when you don't have to see someone again.

Take your point on the ex-Reds though as some of them are the worst of the lot.  Personally don't give a shite what anyone in the media says about this club in all honesty, so I get Rossi's attitude to it even if I do think he's phrased it a bit brusquely.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2323 on: Today at 05:12:38 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:05:39 pm
This is true.

If we can park our own personal feeling and emotion to one side for a moment, it's easier to see and maybe acknowledge.

Going out on a high. Going out absolutely adored by all those who matter. Going out with class, integrity and dignity. Going out after meticulous thought and consideration. Going out proclaiming your undying love. Going out with such humility, honesty and self-awareness. Going out knowing you gave your absolute all. Going out knowing that those you gave your all to also recognize you gave everything.

I mean, there's no better way to end it, is there?

Jürgen Klopp deserves so much more than to turn into the dishcloth that ends up in a heap after every last drop of goodness has been desperately squeezed out. He deserves so much more than to end up as just another piece of wreckage at the side of the road. He's too aware and too clever to let that happen.

He'll go out with unconditional love ringing in his ears. With gratitude. With respect. Also with an armful of trophies and a wealth of memories. For anyone in life, going out like that is the ultimate. It gets no better.

Most managers go with their tails between their legs. Most achieve little or nothing. Most get sacked repeatedly. That's painful for them, painful for their clubs and painful for their fans.

We'll hurt because we are losing the best there is. We won't be hurting through abject continual failure or boredom or mediocrity. If we have to hurt, and life dictates that we all do at some point, then we may as well hurt hard because we loved hard and won hard and failed hard then got up and tried again even harder then won again.

Sometimes, learning when to let go in life can be the wisest thing. Jürgen Klopp is an exceptionally wise man. He knows when the time is right. He's much stronger than me, because I'd be tempted to cling on, because doing so would be easier. He's younger than me, but a lot wiser than I'll ever be. He knows. I know he knows. So I trust him.

In a few years we might look back and see this as the most glorious exit of any football manager. Mutual, enduring love, affection and respect. The right time. At the top.

And that's irrespective of whether or not there will be more silverware in the trophy room.

This man gave everything, and he gave it to us. What a gift that, and he, is.


Cracking post SoS....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2324 on: Today at 05:13:35 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:11:41 pm
It's more how they criticise than the fact they criticise.  Yes, when we're shit it's fair to question.  To frame legitimate complaints about PGMOL, Sportswashing, 5 subs, tiredness, etc as 'whinging' is different.  Shearer for one has been one of those people, so I can understand why someone would find it hard to take his warm words now seriously.  Again, it's easy to eulogise when you don't have to see someone again.

We're never going to agree completely, let's leave it there.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2325 on: Today at 05:14:13 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:13:35 pm
We're never going to agree completely, let's leave it there.

Nah, I don't have a problem with that mate. I just see Rossi's point, albeit he's come in with a sledgehammer rather than a nutcracker. :)
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2326 on: Today at 05:17:31 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:14:13 pm
Nah, I don't have a problem with that mate. I just see Rossi's point, albeit he's come in with a sledgehammer rather than a nutcracker. :)

The problem is, none of us actually know what anyone is really thinking. But I do think most will regret losing Klopp now, as it immediately makes the PL less exciting.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2327 on: Today at 05:19:50 pm
Still finding it difficult to process the news to be honest. The bombshell is right up there with when the King announced he was leaving. All seems surreal at the moment. I think it will really hit home before the game tomorrow.
It's going to be a hell of an adventure these last few months of Kloppo's tenure.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2328 on: Today at 05:20:36 pm
For me imo the worry is that we are in the process of building a new team ( ahead of schedule) playing well including the home grown players but now will the new manager continue the process ? Granted he will have his own ideas but what will happen to let's say Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott the transitioning of Trent to Midfield?
I just hope they don't rip up all the good things that are being done & the way we are evolving as a team just to accomodate to the wishes of the manager.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2329 on: Today at 05:22:25 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:17:31 pm
The problem is, none of us actually know what anyone is really thinking. But I do think most will regret losing Klopp now, as it immediately makes the PL less exciting.

I think for a lot it will only bite if/when we fall off slightly (be it due to transition to a new manager or decline) and City are winning everything.  We'll just be the french league with more TV glitz.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2330 on: Today at 05:23:25 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:14:13 pm
Nah, I don't have a problem with that mate. I just see Rossi's point, albeit he's come in with a sledgehammer rather than a nutcracker. :)
It's both a blessing and a curse  ;D
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2331 on: Today at 05:26:07 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:17:31 pm
The problem is, none of us actually know what anyone is really thinking. But I do think most will regret losing Klopp now, as it immediately makes the PL less exciting.
Well on that I agree as I said earlier. But that's more about their livelihoods and associated need to continue to peddle the PL as the "best in the world" than anything more altruistic regarding Klopp. Let's leave it there ok.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2332 on: Today at 05:29:15 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 04:57:28 pm
Yeah I could but given their previous, I just seriously doubt their sincerity, so any positive words are meaningless BBC populist soundbites to my ear. I'd rather listen to Reds in the media, who truly understand and fully appreciate what Klopp has meant to the club, the city and fans. Even a rabid Evertonian like Phil "absolute c*nts" McNulty fired off a summary piece that was genuine.

Why do you think his piece is genuine whereas Lineker and Shearer are lying?

McNulty has recent firm for slagging us off so recent evidence would indicate he is insincere if not a full blooded Bitter liar whos trying to save his job after his mask slipped.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2333 on: Today at 05:29:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:58:12 am
I'm alright with it today, I'm in the "Shanks laid the ground work, Bob brought the success" frame of mind, history has a habit of repeating itself and I'm going with this version. The club know so much, they will know exactly who they want to manage us and more importantly, who can get the best out of the squad Kloppo is leaving him.

We all love Kloppo, but I was thinking earlier, he's lost the drive and its the right time for him to move on, before the undoes all the hard work. This side needs someone with the drive and energy.

I thought I'd walk away when Jurgen left, but I can't, I'd feel I was letting him down and pissing on his hard work, if I wasn't there to back Liverpool 2.0 and the next manager.

Come on you mighty Reds.
So you're still in denial then.  ;)

Klopp is a very honest and wise man. He knows the right time for him and the club.

I wavered myself yesterday. Maybe thought it was a good time for me to walk away from caring about football. Today? Fuck that. We are Liverpool!! If I walked away, a man like Klopp would think I was a dickhead. Imagine letting a man like him and a club like ours down, eh. I'm back behind the barricades.  ;D

Jürgen deserves his break. His family deserve his break. He's done the right thing by everyone. As a manager, he's aware that he's approaching burnout. Most don't even see it coming, but he's more perceptive and intuitive than most. Just as important, he's not ignoring it.

I'm glad he's not trying to run himself into the ground. Sometimes - to paraphrase a great film quote - The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long.

When you're out of fuel, you're out of fuel. You have to deal with the situation, and Jürgen is doing just that in a way that's best for him, his family, this Club and all its supporters.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2334 on: Today at 05:30:47 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:56:26 pm
I think youve got it very wrong to be honest!  Im sure there is a dislike for the club hes worked at for the past 8 plus years from plenty in the press/media, but they love Jürgen Klopp. There is no one who gets near him in terms of charisma, humour, openness and emotion and they love him for it.

Yes but he shouts at refs sometimes. Those poor characters everyone else always has a ton of sympathy for. Hes a monster.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2335 on: Today at 05:32:26 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:02:21 pm
Have you been oblivious to all this sort of stuff...?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-exhausting-excuses-liverpool-28861534

https://www.goal.com/en/lists/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-manager-biggest-whinges/blte1af419a0a95d778

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/12/jurgen-klopp-hits-out-at-liverpools-crowded-fixture-schedule

Honestly, I think you've got a serious case of psychological transference so let's just agree to disagree. Not the time to argue really.

defo not worth it for sure, two different opinions.

I think you are utterly wrong, you think Im utterly wrong. All good.

Writers write for interaction, clicks, attention and profit by the way, they write what that audience want to hear ;D 

They fucking love him though, not all of course, but in general they do, what is not to love.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2336 on: Today at 05:42:05 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:02:21 pm
Have you been oblivious to all this sort of stuff...?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-exhausting-excuses-liverpool-28861534

https://www.goal.com/en/lists/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-manager-biggest-whinges/blte1af419a0a95d778

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/12/jurgen-klopp-hits-out-at-liverpools-crowded-fixture-schedule

Honestly, I think you've got a serious case of psychological transference so let's just agree to disagree. Not the time to argue really.

Some  of this years headlines have been the worst, then you get one of the other c*nts having a proper moan & the headline just states how concerned they are.

Fucking bastards, but we all know that anyway don't we, at least we all should.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2337 on: Today at 05:52:24 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:29:55 pm
So you're still in denial then.  ;)

Klopp is a very honest and wise man. He knows the right time for him and the club.

I wavered myself yesterday. Maybe thought it was a good time for me to walk away from caring about football. Today? Fuck that. We are Liverpool!! If I walked away, a man like Klopp would think I was a dickhead. Imagine letting a man like him and a club like ours down, eh. I'm back behind the barricades.  ;D

Jürgen deserves his break. His family deserve his break. He's done the right thing by everyone. As a manager, he's aware that he's approaching burnout. Most don't even see it coming, but he's more perceptive and intuitive than most. Just as important, he's not ignoring it.

I'm glad he's not trying to run himself into the ground. Sometimes - to paraphrase a great film quote - The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long.

When you're out of fuel, you're out of fuel. You have to deal with the situation, and Jürgen is doing just that in a way that's best for him, his family, this Club and all its supporters.
I agree. Jurgen simply doesn't want to overstay his welcome and it's good for him to leave on a high note, with dignity than being sacked.

Look at some managers before him than won things but ended up getting sacked. Not ideal, is it?

If the man has given his all to drag us back to the top, then we have to respect and accept his decision to step down.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2338 on: Today at 05:56:07 pm
Im in no way sad about this, emotional? Yes sad, no. When he talked about visiting his grandkids it was clear he had his mind on other things too.

Im going to enjoy what we have left, hes the greatest of men

But theres a new chapter, it wont be the same, but nothing ever is.  Thats part of the joy of life.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2339 on: Today at 05:57:35 pm
We should build a statue for outside Anfield with Jurgens arms extended so you can step inside and get a hug.  ;D
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2340 on: Today at 06:09:20 pm
Just a bit of advice for all fellow Reds - enjoy every single game and moment we still have with Klopp. Of course there is sadness, but it's a good sadness, meaning none of us want to see him go and how long ago was it, that a Liverpool manager's tenure ended in a completely amicable way? Take pride in the fact that a golden era is ended on a good note, who knows, possibly even a great one. So give Jürgen the respect of not going straight into speculation of a new manager (the media will do that anyway) and leave out all the guesswork and theories of behind the scenes etc (the media and the haters are on it anyway). We should give him the love and respect he deserves for giving us some of the club's best years (I for one never thought I'll see such success, having been born too late for Kenny, Fagan), sing your hearts out, support that team as best you can, make your flags, banners and make him feel what a special connection the club and that manager had. And good thinking by the mods to make a separate thread on the new manager chat.

Personally have felt disenchanted with modern day football, but Klopp's energy, sincerity and humanity has kept me in it. I'll love Liverpool after he leaves, of course, but that was a special manager that connects on a human level - sort of larger than life type of person - poignant then that he leaves exactly half a century after Shanks. And my guess is, he's just spent, he said it and has always been honest. I'm coincidentally at a point where, having worked at a place for ten years I feel the end of the road. I've made a lot of connections, favours, great times for people, but now just knackered of it all. It's hard to explain and if you feel it, you feel it. It's simple. Klopp gave us every trophy we could ask for but I would still have been glad to have him here all these years even without all the silverware - even during the off years it was exciting and fun to support his team, he just has that gravity. And you'd kno we'd bounce back, always. Let's hope we'll bounce back after him, but for the time being, remind yourselves that Jürgen Klopp is the manager of Liverpool and enjoy these months.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2341 on: Today at 07:18:28 pm
i just dont get it, the timing especially.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2342 on: Today at 07:20:53 pm
Still can't believe it.  Just won't sink in.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2343 on: Today at 07:29:30 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:29:55 pm

Jürgen deserves his break. His family deserve his break. He's done the right thing by everyone. As a manager, he's aware that he's approaching burnout. Most don't even see it coming, but he's more perceptive and intuitive than most. Just as important, he's not ignoring it.

I'm glad he's not trying to run himself into the ground. Sometimes - to paraphrase a great film quote - The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long.

When you're out of fuel, you're out of fuel. You have to deal with the situation, and Jürgen is doing just that in a way that's best for him, his family, this Club and all its supporters.



Exactly. Anybody who's been in a high pressure, results-oriented job for any length of time knows what Jurgen is saying. There are just two modes, FULL ON and FULL OFF. Easing back isn't an option, 80 or 90% doesn't work. We're all disappointed but he's made a brave and wise decision and it's one those of us who've been in similar circumstances and kidded ourselves we could still pull it off probably wish we'd made.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2344 on: Today at 07:40:01 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:20:53 pm
Still can't believe it.  Just won't sink in.

Similar with me. When I watched the interview yesterday I pretty much accepted what he said and I thought I was reacting to the news reasonably well. Today though it keeps hitting me at random moments and I realise again and again that we have only a few more months of having the best manager in the world. As sad as I am that Klopp won't be on the sidelines for us again, I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2345 on: Today at 07:49:22 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 07:18:28 pm
i just dont get it, the timing especially.

Similar feeling to when the money grabbing God left.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #2346 on: Today at 07:49:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:05:39 pm
This is true.


I mean, there's no better way to end it, is there?


He'll go out with unconditional love ringing in his ears. With gratitude. With respect. Also with an armful of trophies and a wealth of memories. For anyone in life, going out like that is the ultimate. It gets no better.


This man gave everything, and he gave it to us. What a gift that, and he, is.

Not ready to write myself but this post of SOS says it all so eloquently.
Great guy. Great team of people behind the scenes. We've been blessed. Good luck to them all.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 07:50:11 pm »
Im gutted that we wont see how some of these players develop under him. Elliott, Jones, Szobo, Nunez etc..

Feels like we had plans for Gakpo and Gravenberch too. The latter was a bit of a risky signing but you just felt that Klopp was going to turn him into something special.

Just seems such a shame that he will be leaving such a group behind.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 07:54:05 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 07:18:28 pm
i just dont get it, the timing especially.

Did you listen to the interview where he explains it fully? He hasn't got the energy to go for two more years, it's quite straight forward. Added to which he wanted to explain it, as the chances of them keeping it a secret throughout the rest of the season was highly unlikely. Never mind him having to answer endless questions on how he would take the team forward in future. When you think of it like that, it perfectly understandable he wanted to be the person to explain everything.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 08:05:49 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:54:05 pm
Did you listen to the interview where he explains it fully? He hasn't got the energy to go for two more years, it's quite straight forward. Added to which he wanted to explain it, as the chances of them keeping it a secret throughout the rest of the season was highly unlikely. Never mind him having to answer endless questions on how he would take the team forward in future. When you think of it like that, it perfectly understandable he wanted to be the person to explain everything.
When he talked about visiting his grand kids in one of the international breaks, I knew he wasnt extending.  Ok, its still a bit of a shock, just not really a surprise
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 08:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:50:11 pm
Im gutted that we wont see how some of these players develop under him. Elliott, Jones, Szobo, Nunez etc..

Feels like we had plans for Gakpo and Gravenberch too. The latter was a bit of a risky signing but you just felt that Klopp was going to turn him into something special.

Just seems such a shame that he will be leaving such a group behind.

That's something that i hadn't yet considered. No better man than Jurgen on that front too.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 08:09:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:05:49 pm
When he talked about visiting his grand kids in one of the international breaks, I knew he wasnt extending.  Ok, its still a bit of a shock, just not really a surprise

Oh absolutely and no one can blame him for that. He's lived away from Germany for a long time now, it's natural he'd want to see his family a bit more.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 08:09:56 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:54:05 pm
Did you listen to the interview where he explains it fully? He hasn't got the energy to go for two more years, it's quite straight forward. Added to which he wanted to explain it, as the chances of them keeping it a secret throughout the rest of the season was highly unlikely. Never mind him having to answer endless questions on how he would take the team forward in future. When you think of it like that, it perfectly understandable he wanted to be the person to explain everything.

And he explained it all clear as day. There's no need to be second-guessing, assuming or reading between the lines. He told it how it is for him. I'm not wondering if there are different reasons to why he's made that decision. I'm going along with what he told us.
