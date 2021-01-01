Thing is the foundations can easily be eroded away. Its a good base but right now its very uncertain and at minimum we know we are getting a worse manager.
That's why we'll be better off just focusing on the season. What's the point of worrying that the new guy won't be good at this stage? That's why a lot of empty speculation during
the season is not helpful.
Jurgen is leaving after transforming the club and he's doing so on a high. You don't want a situation where his position becomes untenable because his head isn't in it anymore, do you?
He said himself that the quality of the team gave him assurance before he made his decision. I think he has enough credit in the bank to be trusted. "Doubters to Believers"