City's potential punishment aside, I don't think Guardiola will be at City for much longer either.



Take the two best managers in the world out of the league and it is a leveller playing field - spending power doesn't count for everything if you don't have a top class manager to tie everything together and replacing Guardiola will be just as daunting for City as appointing Klopp's successor is for ourselves. The onus is on us to make sure we appoint the best of the next wave of young managers who will be looking to establish themselves at the top of European football and become the benchmark in the same way that Klopp and Guardiola have been for so long.