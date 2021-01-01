« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 02:17:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:10:16 pm
Thing is the foundations can easily be eroded away. Its a good base but right now its very uncertain and at minimum we know we are getting a worse manager.
That's why we'll be better off just focusing on the season.  What's the point of worrying that the new guy won't be good at this stage? That's why a lot of empty speculation during the season is not helpful.

Jurgen is leaving after transforming the club and he's doing so on a high. You don't want a situation where his position becomes untenable because his head isn't in it anymore, do you?

He said himself that the quality of the team gave him assurance before he made his decision. I think he has enough credit in the bank to be trusted. "Doubters to Believers"???

Offline duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 02:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 01:15:12 pm
Decoding the message a day later.

The main message from the interview, "I cannot be doing the job again and again, I am tired".

Doing what?

Overachieving in a very limited budget against oil rich clubs which break every rule of the game, and against a corrupt Premier League and PGMOL.
Thats not decoding the message its intentionally putting your own spin on it



Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 02:18:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:00:31 pm
People just can't help themselves with the digs at FSG and its fucking disrespectful to Klopp when they always say "well he would say that" when he shoots it down as horseshit.

Wish we were playing today, just wanna get back to the footy now and watching our giant, mad, wonderful manager being his usual self on the touchline.
People don't like facts to get in the way of talking bollocks.

I need us to play football. Watching the Press Conference was tough.
Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 02:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:02:40 pm
Who crafted them Excellently?

The only manager in his bracket, Ancelotti, is 64.

Klopp and the scouting team built Klopp mark2, now for whoever is new to use it to win the lot.. again :)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 02:20:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:17:15 pm
Us older ones saw us shift from Shanks (the best ever) to his quiet assistant Paisley, Joe had two seasons and won a Treble and would have won No5 but for... then Kenny, totally unproven, comes in and wins the double in his first season, before building one of the most exciting Liverpool teams we'd ever seen. Unlike the Mancs, we will also be very very aware of what Souness did and to make sure we don't repeat that mistake.

Yes, we're not getting a version of Klopp at 56, but we could well be getting version of Kenny at 36 or Klopp at 41. The new man has a wonderful squad to work with and a very bright future, if he grasps what our wonderful manager has left him. For our next manager, he's been left the keys to an F1 car, not a family runabout that is knackered. The club will make sure they get the right driver

At least he hasn't done a Fergie and sugared the tank.


Online Thepooloflife

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 02:23:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:19:52 pm
This is a fantastic piece, by a Blue.

Men in Blazers
@MenInBlazers
ROG ON KLOPP LEAVING LIVERPOOL ✍️

..snip
Nice words, beautifully put....a fitting tribute.
Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 02:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:16:21 pm
Its monumental the task, but I just remember when Klopp came in, how disjointed we were on and off the pitch and look at us now, how joined up the club is now top to bottom. Klopp had to rebuild us completely, he has help but it was his personality and energy that lead the way. The new manager doesnt have that impossible task, just maintain standards, be in tune with our history and city, be a good man not just manager.

Made so much easier not having to do whole scale changes in the team, Van Dijk, Salah, Trent have 18months left, little tweaks needed to establish ones indentity with the back room still all operating at the same level and direction.

Yeah, we're in a much better position than when Klopp took over. Just a little wary that it's not just a genius manager the club has to replace but also various other important positions. I know they'll have been working on it since at least November though, hope things don't start to crumble. Don't know why I'm feeling so negative about this, I'm usually quite positive!


Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 02:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:26:28 pm

There must be a long list of managers who can go to Hull with £8m and come back with the best LB in the world.

How do we end up with someone in tune with the City, when the owners showed with Furlough that  they dont know what it is.

All we can is put a new manager in and let him do it his own way. Not even Klopp guaranteed endless success, no one can do that.


Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 02:35:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:27:41 pm
All we can is put a new manager in and let him do it his own way. Not even Klopp guaranteed endless success, no one can do that.
Of course all we can do is hope.
The point is he will be inferior manager and human.
Online Hymer Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 02:44:28 pm »

We all love Jurgen Klopp!
We'd all like him to stop
Now we're all believers
Nothing else would please us
We wish he'd never leave us
We all love Jurgen Klopp!

One day on and Im still pissed off


Online Irishred1

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 02:44:47 pm »
We are losing a true footballing hero. An icon that showed such managerial brilliance man management. Passion that is not all that common in football or any walk of life these days. I will miss his press conferences and everything about Klopp. I'm saying that no 1 person is Liverpool fc. We will find a new chief to lead us although we wish we did not have to. Ty Jurgen for everything you have done and everything you have been and will continue to do until your last day here.
Offline RogerTheRed

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 02:46:41 pm »
Shocking news about Jurgen. So unexpected. Just got to be a long successful goodbye. YNWA


Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 02:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:35:58 pm
Of course all we can do is hope.
The point is he will be inferior manager and human.

Managers can always improve though, with the right set up around them. The bottom line is he has made his decision, so we have to put the best possible solution in place. I don't quite get what you want us to do?


Online kennedy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 02:54:56 pm »
Lots of people seem to be writing off the next guy already. Given City are due a major punishment this year (relegation or a massive points hit) next season is already up for grabs. We'll be back in the CL too and can do damage in that also. 2005 ring any bells?

I'm actually looking forward to a change. I'll miss Klopp of course, but let's not get into a mindset of 'everything is going to be shit' or it will soon become a self fulfilling prophecy.
Online Kloppage Time

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 02:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:50:42 pm
Whoever comes in, its a step down. When Kenny left it was shit for a long, long, long time.

Our expectations as a club plummeted.  From hoping/expecting to win the league to battling for top 4.

Doom merchant! Pre Kenny it was Shankly. Paisley and Fagan .... just recruit well
Offline Rhi

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 03:00:09 pm »
Can we keep this thread to Klopp and paying tribute to him and what he's done for us, and if you really must discuss the new person, go and do it in the other thread?

Thanks.


Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 03:00:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:51:32 pm
Managers can always improve though, with the right set up around them. The bottom line is he has made his decision, so we have to put the best possible solution in place. I don't quite get what you want us to do?

Ive not given advice on what we should do.  Cry, Panic, check if he will come back in a year and get in a stopgap
I was pointing out that we are taking a step down.

The last time such a unifying presence left from fatigue, we really lost our way. 
Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 03:01:40 pm »
Bloody hell, it's real. It wasn't just a nightmare 😭


Offline smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 03:03:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:20:50 pm
At least he hasn't done a Fergie and sugared the tank.

Theres still time for him to recommend a successor

(I dont think the club will give him a say, and rightly so.)
Online Oskar

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 03:03:47 pm »
City's potential punishment aside, I don't think Guardiola will be at City for much longer either.

Take the two best managers in the world out of the league and it is a leveller playing field - spending power doesn't count for everything if you don't have a top class manager to tie everything together and replacing Guardiola will be just as daunting for City as appointing Klopp's successor is for ourselves. The onus is on us to make sure we appoint the best of the next wave of young managers who will be looking to establish themselves at the top of European football and become the benchmark in the same way that Klopp and Guardiola have been for so long.
Online JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 03:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:26:28 pm

There must be a long list of managers who can go to Hull with £8m and come back with the best LB in the world.


That was Ian Graham
The answer on the recruitment side is to hire a manager that doesnt want to do it

We definitely need other top hires on the football side beyond the manager
Online kop306

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2261 on: Today at 03:07:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:10:16 pm
Thing is the foundations can easily be eroded away. Its a good base but right now its very uncertain and at minimum we know we are getting a worse manager.

klopp has built an amazing squad with lots of good young players

you cant compare any manager to klopp as all managers are different

the next key appointment is going to be the sporting director
Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2262 on: Today at 03:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:00:40 pm
Ive not given advice on what we should do.  Cry, Panic, check if he will come back in a year and get in a stopgap
I was pointing out that we are taking a step down.

The last time such a unifying presence left from fatigue, we really lost our way.

It doesn't mean it will be the same as the last time though. They just have to get the best possible manager plus DOF in and support whoever takes the job. The bottom line is people have left the club before, but the club still carries on. I think he made it quite clear he's not for turning so we have to move on as all clubs have too. Sadly, nothing lasts forever we all knew this day would come.


Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2263 on: Today at 03:10:34 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:07:01 pm
That was Ian Graham
The answer on the recruitment side is to hire a manager that doesnt want to do it

We definitely need other top hires on the football side beyond the manager

Ian Graham coached Andy Robertson?

Ian is no longer with the club btw
Online jonnypb

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2264 on: Today at 03:16:24 pm »
Still in disbelief, but what a great time weve had with Klopp. So many great games, so many great memories and still more to come until he leaves.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:35:58 pm
Of course all we can do is hope.
The point is he will be inferior manager and human.

But that doesnt mean they wont be a success and win many trophies with us.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2265 on: Today at 03:18:21 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:16:24 pm
Still in disbelief, but what a great time weve had with Klopp. So many great games, so many great memories and still more to come until he leaves.

But that doesnt mean they wont be a success and win many trophies with us.

It doesnt you are right, but there is less chance of that than the current manager
Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2266 on: Today at 03:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:18:21 pm
It doesnt you are right, but there is less chance of that than the current manager
It's all conjecture.  Bob Paisley won more trophies than Bill Shankly. That wasn't expected.

Jurgen has done the hard part. If we get the next appointment right, we're in a very good position.
Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2267 on: Today at 03:23:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:01:40 pm
Bloody hell, it's real. It wasn't just a nightmare 😭

Yes but at some point he was always going to go. Most managers are either sacked or leave for another club so this one of the better ways for him to leave. Think about how much better it'll be to win some trophies over the next few months.


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,616
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2268 on: Today at 03:26:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:20:31 pm
It's all conjecture.  Bob Paisley won more trophies than Bill Shankly. That wasn't expected.

Jurgen has done the hard part. If we get the next appointment right, we're in a very good position.

Ultimately it will come down to what happens in the league with City and whether they really get punished, thats kind of the bigger impact if you are focussed on success. Klopp is the only manager that gave you belief you could beat those cheats. Any other manager can forget it.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2269 on: Today at 03:27:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:20:31 pm
It's all conjecture.  Bob Paisley won more trophies than Bill Shankly. That wasn't expected.

Jurgen has done the hard part. If we get the next appointment right, we're in a very good position.

Not that I think hes the next Paisley, but isnt Lijnders leaving too?
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,980
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2270 on: Today at 03:27:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:26:16 pm
Ultimately it will come down to what happens in the league with City and whether they really get punished, thats kind of the bigger impact if you are focussed on success. Klopp is the only manager that gave you belief you could beat those cheats. Any other manager can forget it.

It doesn't mean that no other manager will ever do the same though, as the good managers evolve over the years and Guardiola is not going to be there for ever and ever is he?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2271 on: Today at 03:29:03 pm »
You never know, we may win the quad via a last gasp winner in the UEFA Cup Final from Darwin, and Jurgen has a how can I walk away from this moment.

I live in hope.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,616
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2272 on: Today at 03:29:54 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:27:58 pm
It doesn't mean that no other manager will ever do the same though, as the good managers evolve over the years and Guardiola is not going to be there for ever and ever is he?

Yep but like I said if success is the most important thing then thats really the biggest influence for everyone in this country. Whether the PL punishes them and/or Guardiola fucks off will be the definitive factor in whether anyone is successful domestically.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2273 on: Today at 03:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:27:24 pm
Not that I think hes the next Paisley, but isnt Lijnders leaving too?
Yeah but my point is that we can't assume. The next guy can come in and win more but what Jurgen did was extremely difficult.  He has lifted that weight off our shoulders.

Kids nowadays don't hesistate to say that they expect us to win the league if we're in a decent position but that wasn't the case for decades. The new guy doesn't have to face that pressure.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,980
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2274 on: Today at 03:33:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:29:54 pm
Yep but like I said if success is the most important thing then thats really the biggest influence for everyone in this country. Whether the PL punishes them and/or Guardiola fucks off will be the definitive factor in whether anyone is successful domestically.

Nothing is that sure in football though is it? Whose to say City won't have bad years, whether Guardiola is there or not? Perhaps certain signings won't be successful either, perhaps once they replace the older players, the younger ones won't have the same hunger to succeed season after season. All we can do is see how it all works out. Of course, seeing them punished is important as well but in life few things are that much guaranteed.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2275 on: Today at 03:36:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:30:07 pm
Yeah but my point is that we can't assume. The next guy can come in and win more but what Jurgen did was extremely difficult.  He has lifted that weight off our shoulders.

We cant assume, but we can use logic



Quote
Kids nowadays don't hesistate to say that they expect us to win the league if we're in a decent position but that wasn't the case for decades. The new guy doesn't have to face that pressure.
'
'
Tell that to Souness or Evans
