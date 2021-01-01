« previous next »
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:09:34 am
I thought so too, but when you see people saying  in response to the idea of Xabi Alonso not doing well, you start to question things.

Thats in reference to the Leverkusen game, not when/if he signs for us obviously.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Nice article in the FT (not paywalled - it wasnt for me)

https://www.ft.com/content/53be4040-e3fd-4bc2-8d96-550d0e3b697f
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
I hope he knows how appreciated he is.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
These have set me off this morning 😭😭

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RyKcOySz5_w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RyKcOySz5_w</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DtK5p6l8-no" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DtK5p6l8-no</a>

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
We all remember when Klopp started the job, everyone, I mean everyone, who loves the club felt good vibes, that great things were going to happen. You just had a strong feeling.

Xabi may take the job and be good but I just don't have the same feeling that anyone in management now can replace him, with the perhaps one sole exception in King Kenny. That aint happening!

A day on and the news still feels grim. Life goes on of course but with the state of the modern game as it is, makes me feel this perhaps the last truly great era I will see. Nothing but best wishes from me regardless, amazing times and breath taking football. A true true legend.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:43:03 am
Yesterday was the shock out of the blue which fired up everyone's adrenaline.

Today is the cold, flat, sickly reality hitting home.

 :-\


I'm alright with it today, I'm in the "Shanks laid the ground work, Bob brought the success" frame of mind, history has a habit of repeating itself and I'm going with this version. The club know so much, they will know exactly who they want to manage us and more importantly, who can get the best out of the squad Kloppo is leaving him.

We all love Kloppo, but I was thinking earlier, he's lost the drive and its the right time for him to move on, before the undoes all the hard work. This side needs someone with the drive and energy.

I thought I'd walk away when Jurgen left, but I can't, I'd feel I was letting him down and pissing on his hard work, if I wasn't there to back Liverpool 2.0 and the next manager.

Come on you mighty Reds.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:57:58 am
We all remember when Klopp started the job, everyone, I mean everyone, who loves the club felt good vibes, that great things were going to happen. You just had a strong feeling.

Xabi may take the job and be good but I just don't have the same feeling that anyone in management now can replace him, with the perhaps one sole exception in King Kenny. That aint happening!

A day on and the news still feels grim. Life goes on of course but with the state of the modern game as it is, makes me feel this perhaps the last truly great era I will see. Nothing but best wishes from me regardless, amazing times and breath taking football. A true true legend.

I think we all need football to come back so we can concentrate on that to drive our blues away. We have 38 cup finals I think, let's concentrate on getting the team through that before worrying about what comes next.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:00:11 pm
I think we all need football to come back so we can concentrate on that to drive our blues away. We have 38 cup finals I think, let's concentrate on getting the team through that before worrying about what comes next.

Well yes, still have a fantastic season to finish off, lets hope it all ends on the highest of notes!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Having watched the interview and presser - he's very clear on his reasons, but he does also use the words 'break' and 'sabbatical' rather than saying it's the end. He also refers to never managing a different club in England.

We will clearly be appointing a new manager and backroom team by the end of the season, but anything is possible in football - especially as none of us probably expected to see Kenny back at the helm managing us when he was 60.

Let Jurgen enjoy his children and grandchildren, spend some quality time with Ulla and friends, enjoy some travel, and some well-earned rest. Hopefully he can also sit back and watch City get burned to the ground by the PL, and watch our next manager continue to do well, based on the foundations he laid. But football and Liverpool are in his DNA, and maybe the door isn't fully closed on his time with us. I can't imagine the German national team would appeal to him, considering how his approach throughout his career is all about the day to day player relationships, and the constant connection to the fans, club, and local community.

Yes, I'm still in the denial phase and trying not to get my hopes up too high - but never say never. There are other managers in high pressure jobs at massive clubs like Ancelotti (65 this year) who are still building teams and collecting trophies at the highest level. Would love to see Jurgen back in future in any capacity at the club - but whatever happens, his impact has already been a huge part of our history and cemented his place in everyone's hearts forever. Lets go and win some trophies this season, and have the biggest bus parade ever to say thank you.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Virgil van Dijk interview: 'Let's make the rest of the season a special one'


By Glenn Price and Chris Shaw


Virgil van Dijk believes news of Jürgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool at the end of the season will only increase the squad's already sky-high determination to deliver silverware.

It was announced on Friday that Klopp has decided to leave his post as manager of the Reds upon the completion of the current campaign.

Offering his reaction to Liverpoolfc.com, Van Dijk described his emotions when he and the team were informed at the AXA Training Centre.

And the No.4 went on to reiterate the boss' insistence that all focus should remain on the pursuit for honours in 2023-24, continuing with Sunday's Emirates FA Cup tie against Norwich City.


Virgil, obviously the manager has announced he is going to leave the club at the end of the season. What was your reaction to the news?

It's a hard one to take, because the manager means so much for us, to me, to the club, to the whole Premier League I think. But he made the decision for him and his family. It was always going to be a tough one and it was definitely the case.

It was a private moment for the boss and for the players, but are there any details you can share on how he told the players and what the reaction was?

Yeah, he told us in private of course, and all of us were together. Like I said, it's a hard one to take but our mindset is to focus on business. We have a lot of targets still to achieve this year and why not finish the season on a high and together with celebrations for the boss as well?

The manager was really keen in his interview to stress it's business as usual. How do you ensure that happens? You see the media at the moment, it's everywhere  how do you ensure there is no distraction?

I think how we always try to manage noise from the outside. Of course this is massive, it's massive news in football. For us, it was also a very big day. But we have big targets this year and that's definitely stressed by the manager as well. For us and for me personally as well, I want to make sure the rest of the boys think like that too. I think that's the case as well. We all want to achieve so much and that mindset was already there since pre-season and that doesn't change. It will maybe even give you an extra boost to do that extra or maybe enjoy it a little bit even more together and make the last part of the season, the last bit of the manager's time at the club, the best time he's ever had. That's what we strive for and that's why it's business as usual.


I think a lot of fans will be really pleased to hear that, because they are talking about making sure the boss' last few games are as successful as can be. Is that something you're going to have to transmit to the other players or will it be a collective feeling from day one?

I think it will be a collective feeling and like I said already, I didn't have any feeling so far that that wasn't the case. I think it just should give you that extra boost, that special feeling that let's make the most out of it. I think that feeling was already [there], like I said before, since pre-season that we wanted to make things right from last year and we have to keep that going. As a fan and as a supporter of the football club, it will also feel that way. You want to be there and you want to be there for the team, be there for the manager. Let's make the rest of the season a special one so he can have the farewell that he definitely deserves.

Do you feel any added responsibility as captain in ensuring that this season isn't disrupted?

Yeah, definitely. I think for me personally, like I said, my mindset is making sure our goals that we have and our targets that we are trying to achieve don't get disrupted by the news. That's what the manager wants as well. We want to achieve a lot of things and carry on with the form we have, with the way we are playing, with the players who are doing so well and keeping that confidence. That's why we have to keep going. Like I said, that's what the manager wants as well and we have to block out the noise from the outside world, tunnel vision and focus on hopefully achieving success in these months for the manager at the club.

A big week is coming up as well  Norwich, Chelsea, Arsenal. There's not much time to reflect and think really, is there?

No, definitely not. That's the beauty of football as well. We are ready for the FA Cup this weekend and it's going to be a tough one, big one. We have players coming back, so that's a big positive too and we need everyone  and that's what we have been showing throughout the whole season. Yeah, I'm looking forward to that and then, like you said, we're back in the Premier League and it's going to be two tough games ahead of us as well. Let's go out there and enjoy it all, be there together as a group of players but definitely together and connected with the fans and everyone who supports us around the world. That's how we always have been doing and creating success. Let's see how this season will pan out but so far, so good and we have to keep working, stay humble and achieve our success.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/virgil-van-dijk-interview-lets-make-rest-season-special-one

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:32:27 am
For a man like Jurgen, it must be soul destroying. He gets the club, he gets the people. He knows the core of Liverpool the city, not just Liverpool fans themselves. Rivarly is one thing - all clubs deal with rivals. But we're hated. We're hated by rival fans, we're despised by the media, and there is clearly an anti-Liverpool sentiment in the game pervading all levels, including the officials. Above all else, they think it's fun to kick us and wound us and make a tough job even tougher.

Doesn't surprise me if that has ultimately got to Jurgen. He sees the good people here, and knows the country at large could learn a thing or two from us. It must make his heart bleed. It's death by a thousand paper cuts. He wasn't just protecting his players. He was protecting us. He took the slings and bows and it's just become too much.

If we enjoyed some of the benign, even indifferent attitude towards LFC that some other clubs experience, it would make things so much more bearable.
That is exactly it in a nutshell, to think he has been cheated out of success not just by Ped and Shitty but also officials running the game .It absolutely stinks to think this could be the root cause
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 12:18:11 pm
That is exactly it in a nutshell, to think he has been cheated out of success not just by Ped and Shitty but also officials running the game .It absolutely stinks to think this could be the root cause

He's given us the reason why he's gone, anything else is pure speculation. I think we need to take him at his word here, he is coming to the end of his resources and needs to take time out of the game.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:17:14 pm
Virgil van Dijk interview: 'Let's make the rest of the season a special one'


Good interview that. Shows that the players know the best thing they can do for Jurgen, for us and themselves is win matches and trophys.

Without Jurgen and the promise of where the team was headed with him we may not have been able to convince a player like Virgil to spend his best years with us. At the time we were just starting to show promise and he was a massive signing.

Now as Jurgen prepares to leave were much more attractive due to the success weve had and the players we have.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:32:27 am
For a man like Jurgen, it must be soul destroying. He gets the club, he gets the people. He knows the core of Liverpool the city, not just Liverpool fans themselves. Rivarly is one thing - all clubs deal with rivals. But we're hated. We're hated by rival fans, we're despised by the media, and there is clearly an anti-Liverpool sentiment in the game pervading all levels, including the officials. Above all else, they think it's fun to kick us and wound us and make a tough job even tougher.

Doesn't surprise me if that has ultimately got to Jurgen. He sees the good people here, and knows the country at large could learn a thing or two from us. It must make his heart bleed. It's death by a thousand paper cuts. He wasn't just protecting his players. He was protecting us. He took the slings and bows and it's just become too much.

If we enjoyed some of the benign, even indifferent attitude towards LFC that some other clubs experience, it would make things so much more bearable.

I don't pick that up so much. Perhaps I'm insensitive.

Listening to Lineker and Shearer discuss Klopp and Liverpool on 'The Rest is Football' yesterday I picked up the opposite. In fact their laudation - of both man and club - got a little embarrassing I thought. Although I loved it.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:10:24 pm
Lovely video with VVD.

https://x.com/lfc/status/1751214721846423578?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

I think announcing it now is a good thing given the situation. It could actually end up playing a negative effect on performances and results but I don't think it'll change a whole lot, and every player will be more keen on winning than they were before, it should galvanise the atmosphere too. I think we'll end up on a good note, which hopefully means we can win a couple of trophies if not more!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:44:54 pm
I don't pick that up so much. Perhaps I'm insensitive.

Listening to Lineker and Shearer discuss Klopp and Liverpool on 'The Rest is Football' yesterday I picked up the opposite. In fact their laudation - of both man and club - got a little embarrassing I thought. Although I loved it.

The thing is though what he's actually achieved has been underestimated by vast amounts of the footballing world in England. People are too enamoured with Guardiola, so perhaps now that Klopp is going people will suddenly realise what they are about to miss.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Still doesnt feel real.

This season just felt like the kick start to another special era for Jurgen. A young energetic team with a leader that lives for development and coaching the best out of them. If anything, I was expecting him to stay beyond the current contract.

Having watched his interview you could see exactly where hes coming from and why hes bowing out but it still just feels incredibly sad that were at this point sooner than hoped. It was never going to be easy when that time came but it just feels like a proper punch in the stomach with how shocking it was.

Almost want the season to go as slow as possible now so that we can really enjoy this time with him.

Hes been the ultimate ambassador for our club so just hope we get everything this man deserves for the remainder of his time here. An open top bus parade with him able to say goodbye to the fans whilst holding up trophies would be a fitting end to a time led by an incredible human being.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Decoding the message a day later.

The main message from the interview, "I cannot be doing the job again and again, I am tired".

Doing what?

Overachieving in a very limited budget against oil rich clubs which break every rule of the game, and against a corrupt Premier League and PGMOL.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Really hard to be upbeat when it dawns on you that we're losing the best manager in the world. We will soldier on because we always do and there is a great chance in a couple of years with the new man in charge we'll be thanking Klopp even more than we are now for laying some proper foundations for the next cycle. But it really hurts and trying to find a positive spin on it is hard.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Watched the whole sit down interview on the club's YouTube channel.

If there's one thing I'm taking from it, it's to enjoy the present and not put too much stock in either the past or the future. We have 4 more months with the best manager of his generation. We're top of the league and fighting on 3 other fronts as well. Strap yourself in redmen and let the good times roll. Going to be one hell of a party in May.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
This is a fantastic piece, by a Blue.

Men in Blazers
@MenInBlazers
ROG ON KLOPP LEAVING LIVERPOOL ✍️

❝The news is overwhelming. Partly because there were no hints of the manager standing down early. Two years remain on his contract, and the announcement totally blindsided us amidst the ambitious wonder of a quadruple chase, arriving after neither rumor nor leak. Secondly, Jürgen Klopp was more than a football manager, he was a leader, a transformational change agent, and a deep empath in a chaotic world where that has become all too rare a currency. What he has achieved at Anfield since arriving like a Teutonic Care Bear in 2015 has been nothing short of alchemy.

Back then, Liverpool was a club reeking of tradition, aspiration and haunted nearlies. Klopp transformed it with his singular brand of passion, faith, and bombast, unleashing that audacious, demanding collective pressing game which soon overwhelmed all-comers. Klopps Liverpool took the field with power, determination and exuberanceas if driven by their fans' very passionas the manager demanded his players "must fight with the last drop of fuel in their machine,' and then rewarded them with a big, big hug.

To watch Liverpool was to feel alive. Champions League triumph in 2019 was followed by long-yearned-for Premier League glory in 2020. I know I am an Everton fan and meant to despise everything in red, but the small percentage of me that is still human could only marvel at the joy Liverpool fans were experiencing along the way, and the memories they made as they "conquered all of Europe." I was reminded of this on Wednesday night, when the Reds reached another Wembley final and their traveling fans raised a banner proclaiming, "Imagine Being Us." I stared at that statement for longer than I care to admit, before realizing that I honestly can't. That it does seem like under Klopp, Liverpool fans have journeyed to so many places both real and emotional, witnessed so many magical moments, and had so much bloody fun. Whatever you want to call the footballing style, "Gegenpressing," "Heavy Metal Football," or "Mentality Monsters," it has been humanly transcendent to watch Klopp forge that connective trinity: the unity built between team, fans, and himself on the sideline with his fist-bumps and ecstatic body jerks, always conducting the emotion.

Ultimately, The Hug was Klopps most most powerful tactic of alland I hope one day, there is a statue of him delivering one outside of Anfield, like a giant German Elmo that fans can just slip into and take a selfie. Indeed, as someone who has been on the receiving end of a Klopp hug, I can confirm they are better than any drug Aaron Rodgers has dabbled in. The Klopp hug communicates belief, gratitude, and infinite love. Life Affirmation without words. A reflection of the truth of the man who has delivered it

What now? Klopp said this morning he hopes this news will be the ultimate motivator for his players. "Let's now really go for it. The outside world wants to use this decision, laugh about it, wants to disturb us. We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together. And you went through harder things before me. Let's make a strength of it. Let's squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future." It is unknown if he will manage again. He said this morning, "If you ask me, 'Will you ever work as a manager again?' I would say now no. But I don't know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitelyI will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool." For their part, the club have said, even though they found out in November, they are yet to approach a replacement. While I hope they will give Roy Hodgson (my favorite ever Liverpool manager) an emotional return, or throw the bank to tempt that tactical maestro Stevie Gerrard back from Al-Ettifaq, expect former midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has propelled Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga, to be the subject of tabloid conjecture, and Liverpool fans' fever dreams.

A quick word to Liverpool fans reading this: I send you my love today. I can't even imagine the feeling of hope and happiness and glory this man has brought into your life, now singed by that sudden shocking sting of loss. Take strength from the memories you have made together though, because it has been a marvel to watch this blokea culture builder, a serial transformationist, a deeply authentic, empathetic humando his thing. If anything, this announcement is a reminder that nothing is forever, and that we should not take a moment for granted. It is also fascinating that while every Liverpool fan I know has been agonizing about Mo Salah and his futureit is Jürgen that is the first to step off citing exhaustion. A reminder that the caregivers often pass on first, and a brutal truth that Rory Smith talked to me about when I saw him in Decemberit does not look that fun to be a Premier League Manager. It is a brutal job, lived out in the bright-lights of a global crucible with hysterical stakes, knee-jerk overreaction, and trial by tabloid, that grinds down all those that do it. I actually love that Klopp will sign off in a style befitting his unique personality, on his own terms, departing after a quadruple chasing-high. 

There will be more, much more to come on this story. Liverpools innocuous Fourth Round FA Cup clash against Norwich City on Sunday morning now becomes must-watch theater for the emotional outpouring that will beginsetting the tone for the rest of a season that is going to feel like equal parts Crusade and McNultys Wake Scene from the Wire. Jürgen Klopp deserves that. Not just for the footballing memories he has given us, but the life truths he has dispensed along the way. I have interviewed him many times over the years, and honestly, learned so much about life from each conversation. I want to leave you one conversation I went back to this morning in the immediate wake of hearing the news. On the eve of lifting the coveted first title for Liverpool, I met with Klopp in his office, and asked him, a deeply religious man, if winning is, indeed, the most important thing. Jürgen did not have to wait a beat before telling me, "If life should be judged at the end, when we stand in front of the (heavenly) door, they ask, 'Did you win something or not?' That would be really strange. They should ask, 'Did you try everything to improve the place you have been, the house you have lived in, the mood, the love?' And I will say, 'Yes, I tried it everyday.'"
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: damomad on Today at 01:17:48 pm
Watched the whole sit down interview on the club's YouTube channel.

If there's one thing I'm taking from it, it's to enjoy the present and not put too much stock in either the past or the future. We have 4 more months with the best manager of his generation. We're top of the league and fighting on 3 other fronts as well. Strap yourself in redmen and let the good times roll. Going to be one hell of a party in May.

I'll be tuning everything but us out, will more than likely watch most of our games with music on. Have no intention of ever listening to what ratboy or any of the other c*nts have to say on this, I'd sooner listen to Mark Regev on a 24hr loop with my balls dipped in acid.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:22:07 pm
I'll be tuning everything but us out, will more than likely watch most of our games with music on. Have no intention of ever listening to what ratboy or any of the other c*nts have to say on this, I'd sooner listen to Mark Regev on a 24hr loop with my balls dipped in acid.

Sounds like a good plan. I'm sure they are waiting for the sign of any wobble to pin it on Klopp's decision. I'm also sure they are currently saying that we'll not recover post Klopp, while only a year ago they told us he had run out of ideas. Block out all noise, I'm going to savour every single game we have left.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:02:47 am
We could really do without that scumbags opinion. He's not worthy of being mentioned on this thread.

Never mind him, what I really want to know is what Sean Douche* has to say about it.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:55:55 am
These have set me off this morning 😭😭

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RyKcOySz5_w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RyKcOySz5_w</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DtK5p6l8-no" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DtK5p6l8-no</a>

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Dont get me wrong, Im gutted, I feel like hes one of us but also the manager. I also am pretty chilled and confident we will get the right manager to replace him. Totally respect his decision and wish him all the best, just hope he doesnt have a shanks moment where he wished he hadnt stepped down. Confident he wont do that as he is that kind of guy who knows what he wants to do. See him doing the Germany job next and us getting Alonso.

YNWA heir Klopp legend
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Redley on Today at 08:36:40 am
If he returns as manager then something has gone wrong, particularly if its in a year or two, so lets hope to god it doesnt happen.

Hes shown before that hes not the type to look back. Always moving forward is his way.

Besides, having old managers hanging round the place like a bad smell never works out well. Sure I dont need to say which club just up the road I have in mind here. If he has to go, best make it a clean break like we did with Shanks.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 01:43:53 pm
Dont get me wrong, Im gutted, I feel like hes one of us but also the manager. I also am pretty chilled and confident we will get the right manager to replace him. Totally respect his decision and wish him all the best, just hope he doesnt have a shanks moment where he wished he hadnt stepped down. Confident he wont do that as he is that kind of guy who knows what he wants to do. See him doing the Germany job next and us getting Alonso.

YNWA heir Klopp legend

Whoever comes in, its a step down. When Kenny left it was shit for a long, long, long time.

Our expectations as a club plummeted.  From hoping/expecting to win the league to battling for top 4.



Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:50:42 pm
Whoever comes in, its a step down. When Kenny left it was shit for a long, long, long time.

Our expectations as a club plummeted.  From hoping/expecting to win the league to battling for top 4.

I honestly do not see that happening, this is an excellently crafted team, full of young hungry for success and experienced quality players.. maybe a year or so to bed in but the foundations are as Klopp said himself as good as they can be.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 01:15:12 pm
Decoding the message a day later.

The main message from the interview, "I cannot be doing the job again and again, I am tired".

Doing what?

Overachieving in a very limited budget against oil rich clubs which break every rule of the game, and against a corrupt Premier League and PGMOL.

Pure speculation the last line. Also, he's already dismissed an ex player using the money line in the interview yesterday.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:52:25 pm
I honestly do not see that happening, this is an excellently crafted team, full of young hungry for success and experienced quality players.. maybe a year or so to bed in but the foundations are as Klopp said himself as good as they can be.

Hope you're right mate. It's always an unknown when you have to replace a manager but with us, we have to fill a number of coaching positions and a DOF, which just makes it even more of an unknown. It could be brilliant, it's could be horrible. Good thing is the club is healthy off the pitch and like you say, the playing squad is really strong too.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:56:07 pm
Pure speculation the last line. Also, he's already dismissed an ex player using the money line in the interview yesterday.

People just can't help themselves with the digs at FSG and its fucking disrespectful to Klopp when they always say "well he would say that" when he shoots it down as horseshit.

Wish we were playing today, just wanna get back to the footy now and watching our giant, mad, wonderful manager being his usual self on the touchline.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:00:31 pm
People just can't help themselves with the digs at FSG and its fucking disrespectful to Klopp when they always say "well he would say that" when he shoots it down as horseshit.

Wish we were playing today, just wanna get back to the footy now and watching our giant, mad, wonderful manager being his usual self on the touchline.

Yes, exactly. That's how I feel, it's hit me far more today but I just want the football to start again now and make the most of every last moment.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:52:25 pm
I honestly do not see that happening, this is an excellently crafted team, full of young hungry for success and experienced quality players.. maybe a year or so to bed in but the foundations are as Klopp said himself as good as they can be.

Who crafted them Excellently?

The only manager in his bracket, Ancelotti, is 64.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:58:12 am
I'm alright with it today, I'm in the "Shanks laid the ground work, Bob brought the success" frame of mind, history has a habit of repeating itself and I'm going with this version. The club know so much, they will know exactly who they want to manage us and more importantly, who can get the best out of the squad Kloppo is leaving him.

We all love Kloppo, but I was thinking earlier, he's lost the drive and its the right time for him to move on, before the undoes all the hard work. This side needs someone with the drive and energy.

I thought I'd walk away when Jurgen left, but I can't, I'd feel I was letting him down and pissing on his hard work, if I wasn't there to back Liverpool 2.0 and the next manager.

Come on you mighty Reds.

Excellent post, Rob.

Been rolling it around in my head, all the taunts that only disguise, not hide, the sheer level of relief being felt by rival fans. They're convinced we're gonna do a United, but I know we're not.

The Glazers were never interested in football and never learned. They just wanted a cash cow to milk. Isn't it odd that they sought outside investment from somebody who supposedly knows football when it suddenly became apparent the PL was serious about enforcing P&S rules? Reckless, aimless spending is no longer in vogue.

FSG learned. And with Klopp's help they have established one of the premier training facilities in Europe, and we've been proven to be able to compete at the highest level. They will not allow a new manager to come in and rip all that up because they want to make their mark on the team. They will want someone to come in and continue to work within the established framework with this most excellent squad.

Nothing is set in stone, and yes, nobody can fill Klopp's shoes. But we have a new phase of the club's history beginning in a little over four months, and we need to give our all to make sure Jurgen leaves on a high. And that means not finishing the season with only a League Cup to show for it.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 01:15:12 pm
Decoding the message a day later.

Mate, there was nothing encoded in the message. It was clear as day that he meant everything he said. Nothing more, nothing less.
