Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 11:47:28 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:09:34 am
I thought so too, but when you see people saying  in response to the idea of Xabi Alonso not doing well, you start to question things.

Thats in reference to the Leverkusen game, not when/if he signs for us obviously.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 11:50:01 am »
Nice article in the FT (not paywalled - it wasnt for me)

https://www.ft.com/content/53be4040-e3fd-4bc2-8d96-550d0e3b697f
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 11:54:14 am »
I hope he knows how appreciated he is.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 11:55:55 am »
These have set me off this morning 😭😭

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RyKcOySz5_w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RyKcOySz5_w</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DtK5p6l8-no" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DtK5p6l8-no</a>

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 11:57:58 am »
We all remember when Klopp started the job, everyone, I mean everyone, who loves the club felt good vibes, that great things were going to happen. You just had a strong feeling.

Xabi may take the job and be good but I just don't have the same feeling that anyone in management now can replace him, with the perhaps one sole exception in King Kenny. That aint happening!

A day on and the news still feels grim. Life goes on of course but with the state of the modern game as it is, makes me feel this perhaps the last truly great era I will see. Nothing but best wishes from me regardless, amazing times and breath taking football. A true true legend.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 11:58:12 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:43:03 am
Yesterday was the shock out of the blue which fired up everyone's adrenaline.

Today is the cold, flat, sickly reality hitting home.

 :-\


I'm alright with it today, I'm in the "Shanks laid the ground work, Bob brought the success" frame of mind, history has a habit of repeating itself and I'm going with this version. The club know so much, they will know exactly who they want to manage us and more importantly, who can get the best out of the squad Kloppo is leaving him.

We all love Kloppo, but I was thinking earlier, he's lost the drive and its the right time for him to move on, before the undoes all the hard work. This side needs someone with the drive and energy.

I thought I'd walk away when Jurgen left, but I can't, I'd feel I was letting him down and pissing on his hard work, if I wasn't there to back Liverpool 2.0 and the next manager.

Come on you mighty Reds.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 12:00:11 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:57:58 am
We all remember when Klopp started the job, everyone, I mean everyone, who loves the club felt good vibes, that great things were going to happen. You just had a strong feeling.

Xabi may take the job and be good but I just don't have the same feeling that anyone in management now can replace him, with the perhaps one sole exception in King Kenny. That aint happening!

A day on and the news still feels grim. Life goes on of course but with the state of the modern game as it is, makes me feel this perhaps the last truly great era I will see. Nothing but best wishes from me regardless, amazing times and breath taking football. A true true legend.

I think we all need football to come back so we can concentrate on that to drive our blues away. We have 38 cup finals I think, let's concentrate on getting the team through that before worrying about what comes next.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 12:03:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:00:11 pm
I think we all need football to come back so we can concentrate on that to drive our blues away. We have 38 cup finals I think, let's concentrate on getting the team through that before worrying about what comes next.

Well yes, still have a fantastic season to finish off, lets hope it all ends on the highest of notes!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 12:06:31 pm »
Having watched the interview and presser - he's very clear on his reasons, but he does also use the words 'break' and 'sabbatical' rather than saying it's the end. He also refers to never managing a different club in England.

We will clearly be appointing a new manager and backroom team by the end of the season, but anything is possible in football - especially as none of us probably expected to see Kenny back at the helm managing us when he was 60.

Let Jurgen enjoy his children and grandchildren, spend some quality time with Ulla and friends, enjoy some travel, and some well-earned rest. Hopefully he can also sit back and watch City get burned to the ground by the PL, and watch our next manager continue to do well, based on the foundations he laid. But football and Liverpool are in his DNA, and maybe the door isn't fully closed on his time with us. I can't imagine the German national team would appeal to him, considering how his approach throughout his career is all about the day to day player relationships, and the constant connection to the fans, club, and local community.

Yes, I'm still in the denial phase and trying not to get my hopes up too high - but never say never. There are other managers in high pressure jobs at massive clubs like Ancelotti (65 this year) who are still building teams and collecting trophies at the highest level. Would love to see Jurgen back in future in any capacity at the club - but whatever happens, his impact has already been a huge part of our history and cemented his place in everyone's hearts forever. Lets go and win some trophies this season, and have the biggest bus parade ever to say thank you.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 12:10:24 pm »
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 12:17:14 pm »
Virgil van Dijk interview: 'Let's make the rest of the season a special one'


By Glenn Price and Chris Shaw


Virgil van Dijk believes news of Jürgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool at the end of the season will only increase the squad's already sky-high determination to deliver silverware.

It was announced on Friday that Klopp has decided to leave his post as manager of the Reds upon the completion of the current campaign.

Offering his reaction to Liverpoolfc.com, Van Dijk described his emotions when he and the team were informed at the AXA Training Centre.

And the No.4 went on to reiterate the boss' insistence that all focus should remain on the pursuit for honours in 2023-24, continuing with Sunday's Emirates FA Cup tie against Norwich City.


Virgil, obviously the manager has announced he is going to leave the club at the end of the season. What was your reaction to the news?

It's a hard one to take, because the manager means so much for us, to me, to the club, to the whole Premier League I think. But he made the decision for him and his family. It was always going to be a tough one and it was definitely the case.

It was a private moment for the boss and for the players, but are there any details you can share on how he told the players and what the reaction was?

Yeah, he told us in private of course, and all of us were together. Like I said, it's a hard one to take but our mindset is to focus on business. We have a lot of targets still to achieve this year and why not finish the season on a high and together with celebrations for the boss as well?

The manager was really keen in his interview to stress it's business as usual. How do you ensure that happens? You see the media at the moment, it's everywhere  how do you ensure there is no distraction?

I think how we always try to manage noise from the outside. Of course this is massive, it's massive news in football. For us, it was also a very big day. But we have big targets this year and that's definitely stressed by the manager as well. For us and for me personally as well, I want to make sure the rest of the boys think like that too. I think that's the case as well. We all want to achieve so much and that mindset was already there since pre-season and that doesn't change. It will maybe even give you an extra boost to do that extra or maybe enjoy it a little bit even more together and make the last part of the season, the last bit of the manager's time at the club, the best time he's ever had. That's what we strive for and that's why it's business as usual.


I think a lot of fans will be really pleased to hear that, because they are talking about making sure the boss' last few games are as successful as can be. Is that something you're going to have to transmit to the other players or will it be a collective feeling from day one?

I think it will be a collective feeling and like I said already, I didn't have any feeling so far that that wasn't the case. I think it just should give you that extra boost, that special feeling that let's make the most out of it. I think that feeling was already [there], like I said before, since pre-season that we wanted to make things right from last year and we have to keep that going. As a fan and as a supporter of the football club, it will also feel that way. You want to be there and you want to be there for the team, be there for the manager. Let's make the rest of the season a special one so he can have the farewell that he definitely deserves.

Do you feel any added responsibility as captain in ensuring that this season isn't disrupted?

Yeah, definitely. I think for me personally, like I said, my mindset is making sure our goals that we have and our targets that we are trying to achieve don't get disrupted by the news. That's what the manager wants as well. We want to achieve a lot of things and carry on with the form we have, with the way we are playing, with the players who are doing so well and keeping that confidence. That's why we have to keep going. Like I said, that's what the manager wants as well and we have to block out the noise from the outside world, tunnel vision and focus on hopefully achieving success in these months for the manager at the club.

A big week is coming up as well  Norwich, Chelsea, Arsenal. There's not much time to reflect and think really, is there?

No, definitely not. That's the beauty of football as well. We are ready for the FA Cup this weekend and it's going to be a tough one, big one. We have players coming back, so that's a big positive too and we need everyone  and that's what we have been showing throughout the whole season. Yeah, I'm looking forward to that and then, like you said, we're back in the Premier League and it's going to be two tough games ahead of us as well. Let's go out there and enjoy it all, be there together as a group of players but definitely together and connected with the fans and everyone who supports us around the world. That's how we always have been doing and creating success. Let's see how this season will pan out but so far, so good and we have to keep working, stay humble and achieve our success.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/virgil-van-dijk-interview-lets-make-rest-season-special-one

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 12:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:32:27 am
For a man like Jurgen, it must be soul destroying. He gets the club, he gets the people. He knows the core of Liverpool the city, not just Liverpool fans themselves. Rivarly is one thing - all clubs deal with rivals. But we're hated. We're hated by rival fans, we're despised by the media, and there is clearly an anti-Liverpool sentiment in the game pervading all levels, including the officials. Above all else, they think it's fun to kick us and wound us and make a tough job even tougher.

Doesn't surprise me if that has ultimately got to Jurgen. He sees the good people here, and knows the country at large could learn a thing or two from us. It must make his heart bleed. It's death by a thousand paper cuts. He wasn't just protecting his players. He was protecting us. He took the slings and bows and it's just become too much.

If we enjoyed some of the benign, even indifferent attitude towards LFC that some other clubs experience, it would make things so much more bearable.
That is exactly it in a nutshell, to think he has been cheated out of success not just by Ped and Shitty but also officials running the game .It absolutely stinks to think this could be the root cause
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 12:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 12:18:11 pm
That is exactly it in a nutshell, to think he has been cheated out of success not just by Ped and Shitty but also officials running the game .It absolutely stinks to think this could be the root cause

He's given us the reason why he's gone, anything else is pure speculation. I think we need to take him at his word here, he is coming to the end of his resources and needs to take time out of the game.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 12:28:58 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:17:14 pm
Virgil van Dijk interview: 'Let's make the rest of the season a special one'


Good interview that. Shows that the players know the best thing they can do for Jurgen, for us and themselves is win matches and trophys.

Without Jurgen and the promise of where the team was headed with him we may not have been able to convince a player like Virgil to spend his best years with us. At the time we were just starting to show promise and he was a massive signing.

Now as Jurgen prepares to leave were much more attractive due to the success weve had and the players we have.
