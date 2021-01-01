I am worse off today too. After going over it in my head, it is not even football-related stuff that I will miss the most about him. I will just miss his character, generosity, presence and humility and the unity that he brings. The man not only represents what Liverpool is but what the world in general should be aspire to be.



In a Trumpian world of pomposity, lies and arrogance where the influencer and narcissist is king/queen and where division, scandal and chaos is spreading every day, we still had a leader who shunned being the centre of attention, who said the truth, who showed weaknesses but always united everyone around him - someone who understood and epitomised the basic principles of what it means to just be a good person, husband, father, coach and friend. The way he has done this announcement and let the club know far in advance to not leave us in the doldrums, as well as the things he said yesterday about his relationship with us the fans just further reinforces the fact.



He has been a beacon of light for many of us and it's the scenes like the fist pumps with the crowd, the hugging of players, the off-the-pitch scenes with the staff and fans that I will personally miss the most. As others have said, even in the bad times, we always had the reassurance that Klopp would be there to steer us on the right course, and in 4 months, that will be gone.



I was really gutted when Rafa left for these same reasons and never in a million years did I think we would have someone like Klopp in charge so soon after Rafa because Klopp is a once-in-a-generation person. To have had Rafa and Klopp as managers in my short lifetime has been a real privilege (I am too young to have lived through the Shankly, Paisley and Dalglish years) and I consider myself truly lucky.