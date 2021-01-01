« previous next »
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 09:42:05 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:08:09 am
Im not sure thatll be part of the interview process. Can you be shit for two seasons so Jurgen comes back? Great! The jobs yours Mr Mourinho.

Of course. But if you knew that were to happen, would you consider it?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 09:43:03 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:22:37 am
I think I feel more gutted than I was yesterday, or maybe it's just hit more today.  :'(
Yesterday was the shock out of the blue which fired up everyone's adrenaline.

Today is the cold, flat, sickly reality hitting home.

 :-\
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 09:43:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:42:05 am
Of course. But if you knew that were to happen, would you consider it?
It just won't.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 09:45:01 am »
Its like when your favourite uncle tells you you were adopted.


All good things come to an end. There will always be a bit of the Black Forest in L4. Good luck to him and his family.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 09:50:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:41:09 am
Imagine if they get battered.

You'll be loving it :P
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 09:54:39 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:50:15 am
You'll be loving it :P
What's wrong with Xabi? He's the only decent candidate I see out there.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 09:55:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:54:39 am
What's wrong with Xabi? He's the only decent candidate I see out there.

He is mates with Arteta so apparently plays the same football.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 09:56:12 am »
I thought this was an interesting piece from David Lynch it just gives some background stuff and confirms how none of the journalists had even a hint of what was happening yesterday. It was amazing the club managed to stop this coming out into the media.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYOCboKKAK4&list=PLOjIInpkR_8udB2odl15IbFn1KqiaCcI4&index=2&pp=iAQB

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:43:03 am
Yesterday was the shock out of the blue which fired up everyone's adrenaline.

Today is the cold, flat, sickly reality hitting home.

 :-\


That is certainly what it feels like.  :(
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 09:57:03 am »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 09:06:19 am
Imagine if he had never been our manager...


I can imagine worse. In a parallel universe, he is managing Utd.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 09:57:28 am »
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 09:58:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:55:19 am
He is mates with Arteta so apparently plays the same football.

But he doesn't have a head shaped like a puppet and his style of football seems to be doing much than Arteta's.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 10:06:12 am »
FROM NOW ON, PLEASE DIRECT ALL CHAT AND SPECULATION ABOUT LFC'S NEXT MANAGER TO THE FOLLOWING THREAD:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355439.new#new

It's taken over a couple of other topics and for those who wish to speak about it, please do it in there. Grateful if this thread could be kept for discussions about Jurgen, his time at the club, his legacy, his reasons for leaving, etc.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 10:06:43 am »
Woken up this morning clearer headed (despite the empty wine bottles).

Going to do exactly what he asked nowunderstand it and accept it. Accept it 100% and then park it until the end of the season. We owe him that much.

Theres a risk every poor result will now be seen in the context of this announcement. The media will already be waiting for their chance. Im going to vow now to never fall into that trap. Whatevers written, whatevers said. Remember some of it will be just to try and undermine, so ignore it. Klopp himself alluded to it in that interview.

Tunnel vision now. The Reds, the next game, and winning it. One at a time.

Weve got the only manager we want for the next four months, and a brilliant set of players who will leave it all out on the pitch because thats what Jürgen will ask of them as a bare minimum.

Lets just see where that takes us. Lets enjoy it.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 10:10:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:42:05 am
Of course. But if you knew that were to happen, would you consider it?

I mean Id rather accept his decision and move on to our next great manager personally. Weve had 12 since the 60s and a good chunk of them have been outstanding, and I imagine it felt the same with quite a few of them. If we pitched an interim manager to him for two years and him to come back after, I imagine hed roll his eyes and walk out of the room.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 10:11:49 am »
The idea that this job is some sort of poisoned chalice is absolutely spurious. I keep reading that alonso might do better letting someone else step in and fail before taking up the job later in his career.

Where is it written that the next manager will fail? Surely Xabis best chance of success is taking over the club when the team is strong and confident rather than having to rebuild from the ashes of a disaster?

We have this logical fallacy of looking at Utd post Ferguson where Ferguson left an old team needing a rebuild and installed a trophyless manager who had no experience of elite football as a player or coach. And even our own history when Souness, the wrong man for the job anyway, took over an aging team.

I think Alonso is the the most obvious fit out there. Hell inherit a strong team and the fans will give him time because they know he loves the club. He has also shown that he doesnt need a big chequebook to craft a cohesive team that plays effective and entertaining football.

No one can replace Klopp. Not only is he uniquely charismatic, theres simply no better manager in the world today. But we can move forward and be successful with the right appointment. They next manager doesnt have to be an automatic failure because of how badly Utd fucked up.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 10:14:40 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:11:49 am
The idea that this job is some sort of poisoned chalice is absolutely spurious. I keep reading that alonso might do better letting someone else step in and fail before taking up the job later in his career.

Where is it written that the next manager will fail? Surely Xabis best chance of success is taking over the club when the team is strong and confident rather than having to rebuild from the ashes of a disaster?

We have this logical fallacy of looking at Utd post Ferguson where Ferguson left an old team needing a rebuild and installed a trophyless manager who had no experience of elite football as a player or coach. And even our own history when Souness, the wrong man for the job anyway, took over an aging team.

I think Alonso is the the most obvious fit out there. Hell inherit a strong team and the fans will give him time because they know he loves the club. He has also shown that he doesnt need a big chequebook to craft a cohesive team that plays effective and entertaining football.

No one can replace Klopp. Not only is he uniquely charismatic, theres simply no better manager in the world today. But we can move forward and be successful with the right appointment. They next manager doesnt have to be an automatic failure because of how badly Utd fucked up.

Excellent post JBS.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 10:16:16 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:06:43 am
Woken up this morning clearer headed (despite the empty wine bottles).

Going to do exactly what he asked nowunderstand it and accept it. Accept it 100% and then park it until the end of the season. We owe him that much.

Theres a risk every poor result will now be seen in the context of this announcement. The media will already be waiting for their chance. Im going to vow now to never fall into that trap. Whatevers written, whatevers said. Remember some of it will be just to try and undermine, so ignore it. Klopp himself alluded to it in that interview.

Tunnel vision now. The Reds, the next game, and winning it. One at a time.

Weve got the only manager we want for the next four months, and a brilliant set of players who will leave it all out on the pitch because thats what Jürgen will ask of them as a bare minimum.

Lets just see where that takes us. Lets enjoy it.

That's the way it has to be.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2177 on: Today at 10:18:17 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:50:15 am
You'll be loving it :P

Will be funny seeing heads fall off in the same way as Bellingham went elsewhere. When do they play Bayern at home?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2178 on: Today at 10:22:38 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:15:29 am
https://x.com/EriFawkes/status/1751061785967276210?s=20


Thought I was moving onto 'acceptance' before watching that.

 :'(

A unique man, is Jürgen, marrying top-tier manager skills with a huge personality, a heart as big as a house, and an intrinsic goodness.

We could next bring in a manager who takes us to the next level in terms of silverware, and we'd all adore them and they'd be added to the list of our manager legends.

But nobody could ever be the entire package that is Jürgen Klopp.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2179 on: Today at 10:23:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:18:17 am
Will be funny seeing heads fall off in the same way as Bellingham went elsewhere. When do they play Bayern at home?

Why are you so keen for Alonso to fail? i hope he smashes Bayern, just to see what you say then!

Edit: Any talking about Xabi should be done in this one. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355439.0
« Last Edit: Today at 10:25:56 am by jillcwhomever »
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 10:24:11 am »
The minute that it became obvious that his tenure was going to go as well as it has done, it became equally obvious that the heartache when it eventually ended was going to be so tough to deal with, but you dont think about the hangover when youre at the party.

4 months left to take every last drop from it.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 10:24:11 am »
I dont think youd get a more tolerant fanbase as a manager to step into, no matter whats gone before. Unless youre a complete bellend like Hodgson.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 10:26:41 am »
Every point we drop from now until the end of the season will be blamed on Jurgen announcing he's leaving mid-season, by the media. So we best make sure we don't drop many.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 10:27:49 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:23:54 am
Why are you so keen for Alonso to fail? i hope he smashes Bayern, just to see what you say then!

Edit: Any talking about Xabi should be done in this one. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355439.0

Yep, starting to get a big weird about this KH. Obviously Klopp has impossibly sized shoes to fill, but we all hope the next incumbent does a good job.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 10:31:09 am »
Didn't reply yesterday as the thread was understandably flying along.

When he first arrived I didn't expect Jurgen to stay as long as he did, but everything seemed so settled now that I thought for sure he'd at least see out his contract, particularly with this new team really coming together. That said, you can't really begrudge him leaving if he feels his time here is done, and he's been an incredible manager and representative in his time here.

I think we're different from other clubs in that we won't expect the next guy to come in and reach the same levels as Klopp, especially as he's genuinely the best in the world.

The parasites of football are going to be incredibly tedious to listen to over the next few months, particularly commentators, but hopefully once the Norwich game arrives we can focus on football and get fully behind the team.

There's no good way to time an announcement like this but I think announcing it now gives us time to find the right people and allows any new signings to be well aware of what they're getting into, so it makes a lot of sense in that respect. I wouldn't say it's certain we have a replacement lined up already, but I'm sure we'll be aware of what one or two potential candidates are thinking.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 10:37:14 am »
I am worse off today too. After going over it in my head, it is not even football-related stuff that I will miss the most about him. I will just miss his character, generosity, presence and humility and the unity that he brings. The man not only represents what Liverpool is but what the world in general should be aspire to be.

In a Trumpian world of pomposity, lies and arrogance where the influencer and narcissist is king/queen and where division, scandal and chaos is spreading every day, we still had a leader who shunned being the centre of attention, who said the truth, who showed weaknesses but always united everyone around him - someone who understood and epitomised the basic principles of what it means to just be a good person, husband, father, coach and friend. The way he has done this announcement and let the club know far in advance to not leave us in the doldrums, as well as the things he said yesterday about his relationship with us the fans just further reinforces the fact.

He has been a beacon of light for many of us and it's the scenes like the fist pumps with the crowd, the hugging of players, the off-the-pitch scenes with the staff and fans that I will personally miss the most. As others have said, even in the bad times, we always had the reassurance that Klopp would be there to steer us on the right course, and in 4 months, that will be gone.

I was really gutted when Rafa left for these same reasons and never in a million years did I think we would have someone like Klopp in charge so soon after Rafa because Klopp is a once-in-a-generation person. To have had Rafa and Klopp as managers in my short lifetime has been a real privilege (I am too young to have lived through the Shankly, Paisley and Dalglish years) and I consider myself truly lucky.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 10:43:14 am »
Look at the statements from Pochettino and Pep and you'll see how one is a class act human and one is egoistic prick.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 10:53:28 am »
First post regarding Klopp's announcement, totally gutted obviously and I knew this day would come but not while 2026ish. I read all sorts of shite about a mass exodus regarding players etc...Why the hell would players want to leave just because our manager is leaving? I know its probably all speculation but still makes you think.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2188 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:43:14 am
Look at the statements from Pochettino and Pep and you'll see how one is a class act human and one is egoistic prick.
 

that baldy twat needs to take a long good look in the mirror (it make crack like) and tell himself just how good a manager am I? what with all the money in the world to buy players etc and inherit some world class teams along the way. Just try doing what Klopp did and then you can call yourself a world class manager.
