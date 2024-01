Imagine if he had never been our manager...



I maybe in the minority but I'm not sad, I'm immensely proud.



He is such a special person, I honestly don't think he wants to leave, he needs to leave... and that is strength when you are not afraid to show your weaknesses... he's worn out, he needs to recharge.



He will be back in football at somepoint in the future, I'm sure he'll return to Anfield as a fan and certainly the city of Liverpool.



Let's finish the season off strong and give him the best of send offs.



Then we move onto another chapter of this great institution.



Not in the minority at all mate.Really made up that he was our manager and still is for the moment.He's a great lad and is one of the best of our managers and except for a small few, our managers have been brilliant.For me the main thing they have to do is 'get us' and 'get the City' and he did both.All I can hope for is that our next manager does the same. I don't really give a fuck about 'how successful' we are - any manger coming to our club needs to understand the City and the fans. Once they do that then the sky is the limit.