Was thinking before about when Kloppo announced he was leaving Dortmund. And I remember a lot of the reaction was bravado - that sure, they will always love and appreciate him, he is after all one of BVBs 2 greatest ever coaches, but the prevailing thought was that it was the right time to go and theyd move onwards for the better without him (not happened yet!). There was also very much an acceptance of what was forced down them by the media - that the way they played was no longer sustainable, and that he couldnt change it, yes the hes been found out. Of course very different circumstances, as for many reasons (many beyond his control), Dortmund had had such a struggle that season. And yes, what happened since has shown everyone that the tedious and ignorant hes been found out angle has been proven wrong about a thousand times over.
Reactions very different with Liverpool fans of course, but one thing for sure, both fan-bases (and Mainz to this day), love the man so much. Not sure if any coach/manager has had such an effect on 3 clubs. Dont want to sully this thread with mention of serial cheat Guardiola, but despite the success, he hasnt had anywhere near that effect, Bayern fans dont see him as this wonderful, warm empathetic characther, pretty sure Abu Dhabi fans dont either. No idea about Barcelona like. But what Kloppo has done with 3 teams, the way hes embraced each city, its culture and people, along with his wonderful wife, is utterly special. Never been anyone like him, and never will be again.