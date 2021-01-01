« previous next »
Topic: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Tell us your demands and I'll see if I can get it sorted.

You're a brave person saying that to Amir.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Appreciate it mate but, just like Jurgen, I think my time here is coming towards the end.

I just felt today was one of those days I needed to be around people in the same emotional boat.
Thats fair enough. Hope you stick around, and that goes for anyone else who has felt similarly after not being on the boards much recently.

Today has shown we can all be good together, and the next 4 months are going to be a hell of a ride.

Im probably just being a bit soft but I want us all to live it and enjoy it together, support each other in hopefully celebrating these final weeks and months.

Then maybe slip away with Jurgen in the summer if thats what you want.

All the best to everyone - its been an emotional day but lets look forward and enjoy the great man to the end of the journey
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
You're a brave person saying that to Amir.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
We should rename The Kop into Jürgen Kop Stand .....would be fitting if that was unveiled in the final match with Liverpool as Champions... will miss those fist pumps :(

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
I posted a few times just after the news came out yesterday, to say I understand it and its fair, which is it. Hes won us everything just as he said he would, done 9 years.

I flippantly said to my dad a couple of weeks ago, during a game, that I think hell leave this year and so it didnt come as such a big shock at first.

But its finally hit me tonight, last night, what it means. The change thats coming, were so used to him and what hes done. Always feel youre safe with a man like him leading everything.

My brother and I have gone back and forth over it since and one of his messages was:

I think Im the same. Im gutted but felt way worse when Rafa left. Hes leaving us in perfect condition for the next manager

And I replied

And going by choice and for need, Rafa was forced out

Hes seemed different this season, I described it as a combination of the tiredness, guilt, happiness, emotion, having fun as well. And winning

Is what it is.

Just my delayed shock and realisation, the whisky might be playing a part in that

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Nice one duvva!

Good to see Snail and Amir posting again. And all it needed was the greatest man alive to tell us hes leaving.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Nice one duvva!

Good to see Snail and Amir posting again. And all it needed was the greatest man alive to tell us hes leaving.

Getting the band back together (to be sad and also weirdly okay)
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Well said duvva, perversely this day is much like when Klopp was about to sign.

We had so many coming together to the thread celebrating back then, obviously the mood's different now, but people are all in on this, comforting, joking, providing their own personal experiences.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Not seen RAWK so United since Hodgson was in his pomp!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Most of all, what I think Im going to miss the most - is every October, those same old same old the Klopps are going back crap Wattsapp jokes.



Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Not seen RAWK so United since Hodgson was in his pomp!
🤣 you never know, he might just be the man to

Ive spoilt it now havent I
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Not seen RAWK so United since Hodgson was in his pomp!

I still have nightmares about Hodgson shouting "hoof it".  :(
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
I've stayed off here today as I tried to come to terms with what's happened. Even now, over 14 hours later I'm in disbelief, shock and totally heartbroken   :'(

There'll be other times in the future for tributes and stories about what this man has given me and all of us over the past 9 years, but for now I need to get my head around the fact that my hero is leaving us in 4 months time.

Back in 2016 I wrote this:

I may be biased but I genuinely believe he's the best manager in the world. I wouldn't swap him for anyone.

I still stand by that. There's nobody i'd swap him for. Unfortunately we have no choice and it's up to us to deal with that. Where that leaves us, I have no idea.

He's irreplaceable & a once in a generation manager.

He's my hero.

Heartbroken.  :hally
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Most of all, what I think Im going to miss the most - is every October, those same old same old the Klopps are going back crap Wattsapp jokes.

Yeah, hopefully Juergen will stop all that.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Struggling to stay off the brandy, makes it worse that I know I won't sleep without it.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:57:50 am
Appreciate it mate but, just like Jurgen, I think my time here is coming towards the end.

I just felt today was one of those days I needed to be around people in the same emotional boat.

Don't you leave us as well you little pervert.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Nope - not feeling any better after a night's sleep! Fucking hell!

Funnliy, I am not even worried about the next appointment - I am going to miss him so much :/ That feeling I used to get when I heard him - that everything's gonna be alright!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Been trying to think what to write but cant really sum it up. Absolutely devestated.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Has he withdrawn his decision yet?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Gave this a read again - https://www.theplayerstribune.com/articles/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-fc

Everything is just making me emotional.

On another note - the news has sort of brought me back to RAWK. Have posted more since last night than in the previous 18 months or so I think.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Long day at work and Ive had a couple martinis and Im starting to get emotional about this man leaving. Had a chance to pretty much ignore reality for most of the day and now its starting to sink in weve got four months left with this absolute fucking legend.

Cannot wait to make the most of it. Lets win a trophy or four, eh?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Guardiola and Klopp produced maybe the most technical and tactically advanced game of football ever played. Was an absolute privilege to watch.

One of the saddest things is all that was robbed by Citys cheating, but to somehow stand up and go toe to toe with that like Rocky IV is some fucking effort and has been an absolute ride.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Just finished reading this thread..yep all 2000+ posts and I'm fucking exhausted but also buoyed by the shared heartbreak, fondness and ultimately hope for the future of our club.

Jürgen's Camelot is nearing an end in real time - hopefully crowned at season's end with some more silverware - but ultimately it will be a lasting legacy living forever amongst the sweetest of memories.

The club's in a sound place culturally and fiscally largely through his holistic stewardship and we as a fanbase should endeavour to carry that spirit forward. Let's remain believers.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
I still remember the thread tracking his plane when we were rumoured to be appointing him, the delirium was class. Let's go out with a bang this season, win the lot
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Was thinking before about when Kloppo announced he was leaving Dortmund. And I remember a lot of the reaction was bravado - that sure, they will always love and appreciate him, he is after all one of BVBs 2 greatest ever coaches, but the prevailing thought was that it was the right time to go and theyd move onwards for the better without him (not happened yet!). There was also very much an acceptance of what was forced down them by the media - that the way they played was no longer sustainable, and that he couldnt change it, yes the hes been found out.  Of course very different circumstances, as for many reasons (many beyond his control), Dortmund had had such a struggle that season.   And yes, what happened since has shown everyone that the tedious and ignorant hes been found out angle has been proven wrong about a thousand times over. 

Reactions very different with Liverpool fans of course, but one thing for sure, both fan-bases (and Mainz to this day), love the man so much. Not sure if any coach/manager has had such an effect on 3 clubs. Dont want to sully this thread with mention of serial cheat Guardiola, but despite the success, he hasnt had anywhere near that effect, Bayern fans dont see him as this wonderful, warm empathetic characther, pretty sure Abu Dhabi fans dont either. No idea about Barcelona like. But what Kloppo has done with 3 teams, the way hes embraced each city, its culture and people, along with his wonderful wife, is utterly special. Never been anyone like him, and never will be again.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Gave this a read again - https://www.theplayerstribune.com/articles/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-fc

Everything is just making me emotional.

On another note - the news has sort of brought me back to RAWK. Have posted more since last night than in the previous 18 months or so I think.
great read! thanks!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Just woke up dreaming about Klopp walking down my childhood street, with Jurgen smiling and laughing and saying goodbye in the snow.

Hes really leaving, isnt he?

Shit.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
This is about so much more than football. Jurgen the man, his attitude, his beliefs, his story... he has inspired me so much.

I literally have his "from doubters to believers" quote on a wall and read it each morning.

Another quote that has always stuck with me was from early in his reign and he was discussing being able to attract players. He said he didn't want players to jump on the train, he wanted players to push the train. The way he spoke literally made me get up off my arse and take responsibility for pushing my own train and going for my goals.

It's really hitting home just how inspirational he has been to me, both for football and just in general. At least we get a few more months,
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Cant even remember how many times Ive said to myself as long as Klopp is still here it will all be good. Whether that was when big players left, having a poor season or not qualifying for the CL, losing big finals or just falling short twice to City on the final day and missing out the league. I always had this thought at the back of my head, that if this guy is still here well come back stronger and everything will be okay. Now in this moment, when he himself is going it is tough indeed to find the words and say everything will be alright.

From the moment he walked in and said the words I will turn doubters in to believers this man has been our leader, our inspiration, our security blanket, and our hope. When any strong leader leaves, the people they leave behind always tend to lose a bit of direction. Cant help but feel that will be the case with us such was the magnitude of his presence.

I wish he would have stayed until 2026, but I have feeling he kind of knew last season that it was heading this way sooner rather than later. But I respect his decision and of course completely understand it.

I will miss him dearly. One last dance Jurgen and its going to be one hell of an emotional ride.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 03:48:06 am
As it looks like the club has been very organised about this do we feel Klopp will have input on whom our next manager will be?

He said he will not.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:50:04 am
He said he will not.

Cheers mate
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
We might be lucky and get a manager who makes the most of Klopps legacy at Liverpool but he would be standing on the shoulders of the biggest giant ever. I dont believe anyone else could have got the Premier league monkey off our back, and winning will never mean as much as it did when it was winning with him.

They say dont cry because its over smile because it happened but I just cant get there.
