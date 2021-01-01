Was thinking before about when Kloppo announced he was leaving Dortmund. And I remember a lot of the reaction was bravado - that sure, they will always love and appreciate him, he is after all one of BVBs 2 greatest ever coaches, but the prevailing thought was that it was the right time to go and theyd move onwards for the better without him (not happened yet!). There was also very much an acceptance of what was forced down them by the media - that the way they played was no longer sustainable, and that he couldnt change it, yes the hes been found out. Of course very different circumstances, as for many reasons (many beyond his control), Dortmund had had such a struggle that season. And yes, what happened since has shown everyone that the tedious and ignorant hes been found out angle has been proven wrong about a thousand times over.



Reactions very different with Liverpool fans of course, but one thing for sure, both fan-bases (and Mainz to this day), love the man so much. Not sure if any coach/manager has had such an effect on 3 clubs. Dont want to sully this thread with mention of serial cheat Guardiola, but despite the success, he hasnt had anywhere near that effect, Bayern fans dont see him as this wonderful, warm empathetic characther, pretty sure Abu Dhabi fans dont either. No idea about Barcelona like. But what Kloppo has done with 3 teams, the way hes embraced each city, its culture and people, along with his wonderful wife, is utterly special. Never been anyone like him, and never will be again.