« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself  (Read 41901 times)

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,849
  • How are we
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 01:06:28 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:02:18 am
Tell us your demands and I'll see if I can get it sorted.

You're a brave person saying that to Amir.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,950
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 01:07:53 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:57:50 am
Appreciate it mate but, just like Jurgen, I think my time here is coming towards the end.

I just felt today was one of those days I needed to be around people in the same emotional boat.
Thats fair enough. Hope you stick around, and that goes for anyone else who has felt similarly after not being on the boards much recently.

Today has shown we can all be good together, and the next 4 months are going to be a hell of a ride.

Im probably just being a bit soft but I want us all to live it and enjoy it together, support each other in hopefully celebrating these final weeks and months.

Then maybe slip away with Jurgen in the summer if thats what you want.

All the best to everyone - its been an emotional day but lets look forward and enjoy the great man to the end of the journey
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,979
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 01:11:29 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 01:06:28 am
You're a brave person saying that to Amir.

 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline HiTs

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 333
  • In Istanbul when we won it 5 times!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 01:11:38 am »
We should rename The Kop into Jürgen Kop Stand .....would be fitting if that was unveiled in the final match with Liverpool as Champions... will miss those fist pumps :(

Logged
★      ★       ★       ★       ★       ★                        ★                          ★
77     78      81      84       05      19      World Champions 2019     Premier League 2020

Online sunny_LFC

  • Internet Terrorist
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 01:11:38 am »
I posted a few times just after the news came out yesterday, to say I understand it and its fair, which is it. Hes won us everything just as he said he would, done 9 years.

I flippantly said to my dad a couple of weeks ago, during a game, that I think hell leave this year and so it didnt come as such a big shock at first.

But its finally hit me tonight, last night, what it means. The change thats coming, were so used to him and what hes done. Always feel youre safe with a man like him leading everything.

My brother and I have gone back and forth over it since and one of his messages was:

I think Im the same. Im gutted but felt way worse when Rafa left. Hes leaving us in perfect condition for the next manager

And I replied

And going by choice and for need, Rafa was forced out

Hes seemed different this season, I described it as a combination of the tiredness, guilt, happiness, emotion, having fun as well. And winning

Is what it is.

Just my delayed shock and realisation, the whisky might be playing a part in that

Logged
Quote from: liverpoolway forum user
They lock everything on RAWK, unless it's some long winded, pretentious 'tactical' assessment or a pithy in joke from one of their mates.
"my secretary Sheila said to me that the ball had crossed the line,  that was good enough for me"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,726
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 01:11:45 am »
Nice one duvva!

Good to see Snail and Amir posting again. And all it needed was the greatest man alive to tell us hes leaving.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,849
  • How are we
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 01:13:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:11:45 am
Nice one duvva!

Good to see Snail and Amir posting again. And all it needed was the greatest man alive to tell us hes leaving.

Getting the band back together (to be sad and also weirdly okay)
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 01:13:46 am »
Well said duvva, perversely this day is much like when Klopp was about to sign.

We had so many coming together to the thread celebrating back then, obviously the mood's different now, but people are all in on this, comforting, joking, providing their own personal experiences.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,726
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 01:16:51 am »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,726
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 01:17:30 am »
Not seen RAWK so United since Hodgson was in his pomp!
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,198
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 01:20:16 am »
Most of all, what I think Im going to miss the most - is every October, those same old same old the Klopps are going back crap Wattsapp jokes.



Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,950
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 01:21:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:17:30 am
Not seen RAWK so United since Hodgson was in his pomp!
🤣 you never know, he might just be the man to

Ive spoilt it now havent I
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,979
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 01:21:35 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:17:30 am
Not seen RAWK so United since Hodgson was in his pomp!

I still have nightmares about Hodgson shouting "hoof it".  :(
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 01:22:31 am »
I've stayed off here today as I tried to come to terms with what's happened. Even now, over 14 hours later I'm in disbelief, shock and totally heartbroken   :'(

There'll be other times in the future for tributes and stories about what this man has given me and all of us over the past 9 years, but for now I need to get my head around the fact that my hero is leaving us in 4 months time.

Back in 2016 I wrote this:

Quote from: Always_A_Red on December 16, 2016, 01:57:55 pm
I may be biased but I genuinely believe he's the best manager in the world. I wouldn't swap him for anyone.

I still stand by that. There's nobody i'd swap him for. Unfortunately we have no choice and it's up to us to deal with that. Where that leaves us, I have no idea.

He's irreplaceable & a once in a generation manager.

He's my hero.

Heartbroken.  :hally
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,979
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 01:24:08 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:20:16 am
Most of all, what I think Im going to miss the most - is every October, those same old same old the Klopps are going back crap Wattsapp jokes.

Yeah, hopefully Juergen will stop all that.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,198
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 01:28:22 am »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,433
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 01:32:56 am »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 01:36:35 am »
Struggling to stay off the brandy, makes it worse that I know I won't sleep without it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,979
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 01:39:51 am »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 01:40:57 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:57:50 am
Appreciate it mate but, just like Jurgen, I think my time here is coming towards the end.

I just felt today was one of those days I needed to be around people in the same emotional boat.

Don't you leave us as well you little pervert.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online thisyearisouryear

  • Need a dose of Hopium
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,456
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 01:42:50 am »
Nope - not feeling any better after a night's sleep! Fucking hell!

Funnliy, I am not even worried about the next appointment - I am going to miss him so much :/ That feeling I used to get when I heard him - that everything's gonna be alright!
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,435
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 01:44:22 am »
Been trying to think what to write but cant really sum it up. Absolutely devestated.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 01:52:15 am »
Has he withdrawn his decision yet?
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 