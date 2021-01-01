I posted a few times just after the news came out yesterday, to say I understand it and its fair, which is it. Hes won us everything just as he said he would, done 9 years.



I flippantly said to my dad a couple of weeks ago, during a game, that I think hell leave this year and so it didnt come as such a big shock at first.



But its finally hit me tonight, last night, what it means. The change thats coming, were so used to him and what hes done. Always feel youre safe with a man like him leading everything.



My brother and I have gone back and forth over it since and one of his messages was:



I think Im the same. Im gutted but felt way worse when Rafa left. Hes leaving us in perfect condition for the next manager



And I replied



And going by choice and for need, Rafa was forced out



Hes seemed different this season, I described it as a combination of the tiredness, guilt, happiness, emotion, having fun as well. And winning



Is what it is.



Just my delayed shock and realisation, the whisky might be playing a part in that



