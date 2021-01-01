I posted a few times just after the news came out yesterday, to say I understand it and its fair, which is it. Hes won us everything just as he said he would, done 9 years.
I flippantly said to my dad a couple of weeks ago, during a game, that I think hell leave this year and so it didnt come as such a big shock at first.
But its finally hit me tonight, last night, what it means. The change thats coming, were so used to him and what hes done. Always feel youre safe with a man like him leading everything.
My brother and I have gone back and forth over it since and one of his messages was:
I think Im the same. Im gutted but felt way worse when Rafa left. Hes leaving us in perfect condition for the next manager
And I replied
And going by choice and for need, Rafa was forced out
Hes seemed different this season, I described it as a combination of the tiredness, guilt, happiness, emotion, having fun as well. And winning
Is what it is.
Just my delayed shock and realisation, the whisky might be playing a part in that