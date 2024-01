I posted a few times just after the news came out yesterday, to say I understand it and it’s fair, which is it. He’s won us everything just as he said he would, done 9 years.



I flippantly said to my dad a couple of weeks ago, during a game, that I think he’ll leave this year and so it didn’t come as such a big shock at first.



But it’s finally hit me tonight, last night, what it means. The change that’s coming, we’re so used to him and what he’s done. Always feel you’re safe with a man like him leading everything.



My brother and I have gone back and forth over it since and one of his messages was:



‘I think I’m the same. I’m gutted but felt way worse when Rafa left. He’s leaving us in perfect condition for the next manager‘



And I replied



‘And going by choice and for need, Rafa was forced out’



He’s seemed different this season, I described it as a ‘combination of the tiredness, guilt, happiness, emotion, having fun as well’. And winning



Is what it is.



Just my delayed shock and realisation, the whisky might be playing a part in that