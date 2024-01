I envy those who can look past this and already talk about who's coming in as our next manager. I can barely process the fact he's leaving in 4 months let alone look beyond that.



For me I'm gutted but it's not real until it happens, and in the meantime we can do something very special this season. If we are able to win the league this season to me it will really feel like the perfect ending. I get excited thinking about how beautiful and emotional that would be. I know there's a long way to go but I hope that's the attitude everyone has soon as we get on the pitch again rather than to be in mourning.