Know it's not healthy to dwell on the past like this, but the news just makes me even more bitter about Man City pipping us to the title by the narrowest margin twice.
If it had fallen their way once, I could've accepted it - sometimes you get unlucky, it happens, move on. I felt a bit like that after the first Real Madrid CL loss, painful as it was (I suppose it helped we won it the next season as well!)
But for those cheats to twice have had the rub of the green, and rob Klopp of what should've been at least a second magical moment of PL success, is just a rank injustice.
The only outcome that can ameliorate that injustice is if we can beat the odds this season and get that second title. And then the 115 charges lead to Man City's titles getting stripped from them. Then I might just be able to start being a bit more equanimous about life after Klopp.
I agree mate especially the last paragraph.
I seem to get triggered quite easily with thing that I feel are unjust and seeing the thread today we seem like the minority taking this view. Nothing in that obviously maybe people are just keeping it at the back of their minds but for me stuff like this is front and centre.
Cant stand that the greatest ever manager of this club in terms of performance and winning ability and many more atributes is not going to get the full legacy he deserves.
People will look back in 50 years and see 1 PL title when it should be at least 3 with a fourth this year all in such a short spell.
I am seething to think he has had that taken away because some despot human rights abusing country in the Middle East decided to buy a tin pot club in Manchester, then cheat their way to hollow victory because theyve literally got fuck all else to do.
Its - just -not -fucking - fair! And Im so angry about it.