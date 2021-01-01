« previous next »
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
Never saw that

"As he said, football is the most important of the unimportant things in life."

What a brilliant quote.

I didn't mean to upset or have a go at anyone.

The last x years have been a shit show for me. Shit after shit after fucking shit after fucking shit.

But you have to keep smiling.

Disappointed he's gone. I loved him. Such a great guy.


Never have a go at anyone til you have taken a mile in their boots.

We all wibble and wobble in our own ways x

Same here. I hope things are better or getting better now?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
Well I can buy you a pint mate when we meet up x :)

It better be Peroni, non of that Fosters or Carling shite  ;)
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket
It better be Peroni, non of that Fosters or Carling shite  ;)

You'll be lucky in that alehouse mate unless you're coming to town with us to do karaoke :)
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
For those kind of bewildered. For those that have some shit over the last x years

Yeah I'm disappointed

But I've also had pretty much every single person in my family who are older than me die in the last 9 years and 4 mates and 3 people we looked after.

This isn't the best, but it really isn't  the worst. People crying? Get a fucking grip.

Jurgen was brilliant for us. Love him to bits. And he's moving on. No issues.

For those in tears - I envy the luck you have been given to think this can be your lowest moment

I've had plenty of low moments in my life, Andy, and I still got misty-eyed on several occasions today. You can't half be mean sometimes.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Romford_Red
Seen a few people talk about a statue.

Please don't get behind that sort of thing. Would he deserve one? Yeah of course. However just LISTEN to the guy. A statue of him would be the very antithesis of who he is and what he is about. The man never wants it to be about him.

If we HAVE to commemorate him in some permanent way, at most the new stand could be named after him, but even that seems ill fitting for such a humble man.

Pretty sure both Shanks and Paisley would have said the exact same thing, but they still got statues.

Jurgen will be memorialised in some form at some point, but it shouldn't be for some years yet.

Maybe we'll end up renaming a stand. Spion Klopp perhaps?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Glad we have 4 months to show our appreciation to the man, and finish the job. We need to win the title in front of a crowd. It would be the perfect ending and it feels like we are capable of it. Ive nothing but gratitude for the man, we got his best years and he gave us some of ours.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
For those kind of bewildered. For those that have some shit over the last x years

Yeah I'm disappointed

But I've also had pretty much every single person in my family who are older than me die in the last 9 years and 4 mates and 3 people we looked after.

This isn't the best, but it really isn't  the worst. People crying? Get a fucking grip.

Jurgen was brilliant for us. Love him to bits. And he's moving on. No issues.

For those in tears - I envy the luck you have been given to think this can be your lowest moment


Andy, no disrespect, but we all have shit to deal with. It's not a pissing contest on who has had the worst time. Don't judge others for having a weep, and don't assume those crying only have this to cry about.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Snail
I've had plenty of low moments in my life, Andy, and I still got misty-eyed on several occasions today. You can't half be mean sometimes.

Well I'm sorry I upset you :(

Sometimes life show you what is important. But we all live in different ways.

But if I did upset you. Sorry. :(
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: LOHAG
All goes well Dublin is the final match of the season. All goes very very well, bus parade the weekend after!
Wouldnt want an overlap I dont think, would be a little weird. 

Not as weird as having a bus parade the weekend when well hopefully be in the FA Cup final ;)
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
This is all just f**king sickening isnt it? One of the best days in the recent histories of our rivals for sure. This news has put a spring in all their steps.
I still think something has gone on behind the scenes which has contributed to this decision. The sudden departures of first Julian Ward then Michael Edwards amid rumours of trouble at mill now this with Jurgen and his lieutenants following them out the door strongly suggests something has gone on to me. Like others I didnt particularly like the body language of that Billy Horgan at the press conference either,  he seemed way too relaxed and ambivalent considering today was one of the worst days in this clubs not just recent history but history full stop, certainly on the footballing side anyway. Contrast his flippant nonchalant air to the grid on the likes of Sir John Smith when Shanks called it a day back in 74. The wealthy Sir John looked like hed just heard the Communist Party of Great Britain had just won the General Election, Hogan looked like he didnt have a care in the world.
To paraphrase another Billy, this time Shakespeare, if you ask me something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Just saw him do an interview with Sky Germany and he winked and said Ich mache eigentlich witze.

Anyone have any idea what that means?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Red46
This is all just f**king sickening isnt it? One of the best days in the recent histories of our rivals for sure. This news has put a spring in all their steps.
I still think something has gone on behind the scenes which has contributed to this decision. The sudden departures of first Julian Ward then Michael Edwards amid rumours of trouble at mill now this with Jurgen and his lieutenants following them out the door strongly suggests something has gone on to me. Like others I didnt particularly like the body language of that Billy Horgan at the press conference either,  he seemed way too relaxed and ambivalent considering today was one of the worst days in this clubs not just recent history but history full stop, certainly on the footballing side anyway. Contrast his flippant nonchalant air to the grid on the likes of Sir John Smith when Shanks called it a day back in 74. The wealthy Sir John looked like hed just heard the Communist Party of Great Britain had just won the General Election, Hogan looked like he didnt have a care in the world.
To paraphrase another Billy, this time Shakespeare, if you ask me mate something is rotten in the state of Denmark.

I do believe you are looking far too deeply into it for a reason  :P

The truth is far simpler and has been explained by the boss. And history shows that Jürgen can only work one way - full steam ahead. And hes burning hismelf out, he wants to try and have a more normal existance and be with his family.

Also Billy Hogan came across very well.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: amir87
Just saw him do an interview with Sky Germany and he winked and said Ich mache eigentlich witze.

Anyone have any idea what that means?

From my limited GCSE German - I make a good Egg sandwich
Quote from: Alizan1892
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: amir87
Just saw him do an interview with Sky Germany and he winked and said Ich mache eigentlich witze.

Anyone have any idea what that means?

I am desperate for a pee"
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
The media keeps linking us with De Zerbi, nah I will stick with Xabi preference
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
I have to say, although my initial reaction was shock and heartbreak, I felt quite a lot of excitement too, because I think if I supported any other club I'd be absolutely certain we were winning the league. It's not going to be easy, but I suspect we're about to enter one of our most significant periods under Klopp.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: El_Macca_17
Not as weird as having a bus parade the weekend when well hopefully be in the FA Cup final ;)

Fuck sake I haven't even checked on fixtures etc, so the league season ends then there's the Europa League final then the FA Cup Final the weekend after?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: reddebs
Fuck sake I haven't even checked on fixtures etc, so the league season ends then there's the Europa League final then the FA Cup Final the weekend after?

EL final is Wednesday 22nd, FA Cup is the following Saturday.
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee
Know it's not healthy to dwell on the past like this, but the news just makes me even more bitter about Man City pipping us to the title by the narrowest margin twice.

If it had fallen their way once, I could've accepted it - sometimes you get unlucky, it happens, move on. I felt a bit like that after the first Real Madrid CL loss, painful as it was (I suppose it helped we won it the next season as well!)

But for those cheats to twice have had the rub of the green, and rob Klopp of what should've been at least a second magical moment of PL success, is just a rank injustice.

The only outcome that can ameliorate that injustice is if we can beat the odds this season and get that second title. And then the 115 charges lead to Man City's titles getting stripped from them. Then I might just be able to start being a bit more equanimous about life after Klopp.

I agree mate especially the last paragraph.

I seem to get triggered quite easily with thing that I feel are unjust and seeing the thread today we seem like the minority taking this view. Nothing in that obviously maybe people are just keeping it at the back of their minds but for me stuff like this is front and centre.

Cant stand that the greatest ever manager of this club in terms of performance and winning ability and many more atributes is not going to get the full legacy he deserves.

People will look back in 50 years and see 1 PL title when it should be at least 3 with a fourth this year all in such a short spell.

I am seething to think he has had that taken away because some despot human rights abusing country in the Middle East decided to buy a tin pot club in Manchester, then cheat their way to hollow victory because theyve literally got fuck all else to do.

Its - just -not -fucking - fair! And Im so angry about it.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: amir87
Just saw him do an interview with Sky Germany and he winked and said Ich mache eigentlich witze.

Anyone have any idea what that means?

I make eigenvectors waltz.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: amir87
Just saw him do an interview with Sky Germany and he winked and said Ich mache eigentlich witze.

Anyone have any idea what that means?

Ive got a massive eight inch wiener.

Did see you get that in a dm on here? Sounds like youre in.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
I just fucking hope he doesn't recommend Moyes.
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: El_Macca_17
EL final is Wednesday 22nd, FA Cup is the following Saturday.

So the parade could be end of season on a Monday, midweek or a Sunday?

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Hello all, I am sad.
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: reddebs
So the parade could be end of season on a Monday, midweek or a Sunday?
When was the Parade date announced in 2022? would think they would know by After FA Cup Semi final(Assuming Liverpool get there and win it). Along assuming with win at Wembley in the League Cup
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: reddebs
So the parade could be end of season on a Monday, midweek or a Sunday?

I would think it would be on the Sunday, the day after the FA Cup final but lets not get ahead of ourselves - we havent won anything yet.
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: shank94
Hello all, I am sad.
You're in good company!.... but we'll get over it, somehow. Just think it was going to happen at some point, today just made it sooner.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Andy82lfc
I agree mate especially the last paragraph.

I seem to get triggered quite easily with thing that I feel are unjust and seeing the thread today we seem like the minority taking this view. Nothing in that obviously maybe people are just keeping it at the back of their minds but for me stuff like this is front and centre.

Cant stand that the greatest ever manager of this club in terms of performance and winning ability and many more atributes is not going to get the full legacy he deserves.

People will look back in 50 years and see 1 PL title when it should be at least 3 with a fourth this year all in such a short spell.

I am seething to think he has had that taken away because some despot human rights abusing country in the Middle East decided to buy a tin pot club in Manchester, then cheat their way to hollow victory because theyve literally got fuck all else to do.

Its - just -not -fucking - fair! And Im so angry about it.

Sums up all my feelings about football the last five and a half years.

Klopp should be going out by winning his fourth PL title. Beyond the sadness in general about him gong, I feel like he's the one and only thing that's kept me properly engaged with football these past couple of years. If he goes and we drop off and the cheats keep cheating, then it really will feel like,, "what's the point?".
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Red46
This is all just f**king sickening isnt it? One of the best days in the recent histories of our rivals for sure. This news has put a spring in all their steps.
I still think something has gone on behind the scenes which has contributed to this decision. The sudden departures of first Julian Ward then Michael Edwards amid rumours of trouble at mill now this with Jurgen and his lieutenants following them out the door strongly suggests something has gone on to me. Like others I didnt particularly like the body language of that Billy Horgan at the press conference either,  he seemed way too relaxed and ambivalent considering today was one of the worst days in this clubs not just recent history but history full stop, certainly on the footballing side anyway. Contrast his flippant nonchalant air to the grid on the likes of Sir John Smith when Shanks called it a day back in 74. The wealthy Sir John looked like hed just heard the Communist Party of Great Britain had just won the General Election, Hogan looked like he didnt have a care in the world.
To paraphrase another Billy, this time Shakespeare, if you ask me something is rotten in the state of Denmark.

Don't forget Hogan has known about this for two months now so he's had time to process & digest it.

If anything his body language today made me feel a bit more comfortable that we've already got things firmly in motion behind the scenes regarding Jurgen's successor.

Thought Billy came across well personally.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: amir87
Just saw him do an interview with Sky Germany and he winked and said Ich mache eigentlich witze.

Anyone have any idea what that means?
It's German for "I thought it was April Fools Day".
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: MJD-L4
Thought Billy came across well personally.

He is a corporate suit who probably practised that in the mirror since November.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
I am really pissed that Klopp is going and I am worried the others are going too. Clean slate for the incoming manager whoever it is but its also going to be all new for the players as well. Everything will change for them and Im worried how that will go for the club. I would have preferred an internal handover to Pep to see how he did and if we did then have to change again the new man would not be starting under Jurgens shadow. Whover comes in needs to be very strong minded as well as a special talent.
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
Well I'm sorry I upset you :(

Sometimes life show you what is important. But we all live in different ways.

But if I did upset you. Sorry. :(


It's a shame and all, but I'm not crying about it.  Everything comes to an end, sooner or later.

I won't be having a go at anyone who is crying though.  To each their own.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Red46
This is all just f**king sickening isnt it? One of the best days in the recent histories of our rivals for sure. This news has put a spring in all their steps.
I still think something has gone on behind the scenes which has contributed to this decision. The sudden departures of first Julian Ward then Michael Edwards amid rumours of trouble at mill now this with Jurgen and his lieutenants following them out the door strongly suggests something has gone on to me. Like others I didnt particularly like the body language of that Billy Horgan at the press conference either,  he seemed way too relaxed and ambivalent considering today was one of the worst days in this clubs not just recent history but history full stop, certainly on the footballing side anyway. Contrast his flippant nonchalant air to the grid on the likes of Sir John Smith when Shanks called it a day back in 74. The wealthy Sir John looked like hed just heard the Communist Party of Great Britain had just won the General Election, Hogan looked like he didnt have a care in the world.
To paraphrase another Billy, this time Shakespeare, if you ask me something is rotten in the state of Denmark.

To be honest mate, I'd be more worried if he was in tears and having a nervous breakdown.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
For those kind of bewildered. For those that have some shit over the last x years

Yeah I'm disappointed

But I've also had pretty much every single person in my family who are older than me die in the last 9 years and 4 mates and 3 people we looked after.

This isn't the best, but it really isn't  the worst. People crying? Get a fucking grip.

Jurgen was brilliant for us. Love him to bits. And he's moving on. No issues.

For those in tears - I envy the luck you have been given to think this can be your lowest moment

This is why I hate this site now.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes®
Strong case for Gerrard

https://twitter.com/Exploding_Heads/status/1750843283142484472

Haha, one of the few laughs I've had today.

That said, I saw Carragher argue for Alonso because he 'understands the club and the city'. Nothing wrong with that, but its such a tired cliche.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Quote from: Hymer Red
I am really pissed that Klopp is going and I am worried the others are going too. Clean slate for the incoming manager whoever it is but its also going to be all new for the players as well. Everything will change for them and Im worried how that will go for the club. I would have preferred an internal handover to Pep to see how he did and if we did then have to change again the new man would not be starting under Jurgens shadow. Whover comes in needs to be very strong minded as well as a special talent.

Its likely going to be a transitional season, but we have a young team that probably doesnt need much tinkering, which will help the new manager.

Im going to miss JK a lot.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Class from Mauricio Pochettino:

 "I was in shock. Today I was working a little before the game, and I received the news. Really sad. Already we miss him.

When I was sacked from Tottenham, the first message was from him. I want to show my respect because the job with Liverpool is amazing. We have to respect his wish to rest.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
I just dream of the moment in his last match at Anfield when he takes the microphone to address the crowd, only to utter....."LOL, just a joke".
