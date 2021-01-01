This is all just f**king sickening isnt it? One of the best days in the recent histories of our rivals for sure. This news has put a spring in all their steps.

I still think something has gone on behind the scenes which has contributed to this decision. The sudden departures of first Julian Ward then Michael Edwards amid rumours of trouble at mill now this with Jurgen and his lieutenants following them out the door strongly suggests something has gone on to me. Like others I didnt particularly like the body language of that Billy Horgan at the press conference either, he seemed way too relaxed and ambivalent considering today was one of the worst days in this clubs not just recent history but history full stop, certainly on the footballing side anyway. Contrast his flippant nonchalant air to the grid on the likes of Sir John Smith when Shanks called it a day back in 74. The wealthy Sir John looked like hed just heard the Communist Party of Great Britain had just won the General Election, Hogan looked like he didnt have a care in the world.

To paraphrase another Billy, this time Shakespeare, if you ask me something is rotten in the state of Denmark.